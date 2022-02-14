Eicher Motors : Outcome of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022

February 14, 2022 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai‐400 001 Mumbai‐400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT Ref: Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ‐ Outcome of the Board Meeting

Subject: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir/Madam,

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2022, have inter alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The copies of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith for your records. The results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1) (b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course and will also be placed on the website of the Company.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

MANHAR Digitally signed by MANHAR KAPOOR DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=0c084d4207b0c3dbb4ffa0cfa9e4b8c1495ad 5f7977a160ba971717f4bc5234b, postalCode=110087, street=C-1/26 MIYAN WALI NAGAR,

KAPOOR serialNumber=a81fc37164ecf09e7a9a7d17be888acf b99218d6147eff1971f4899863059d6a, o=Personal, cn=MANHAR KAPOOR, pseudonym=84629131a6eec3eb24b48b597bd2f92f

Manhar Kapoor Date: 2022.02.14 15:59:51 +05'30'

Chief Legal Counsel & Company Secretary