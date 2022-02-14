Log in
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/11
2596.55 INR   -1.62%
08:53aEICHER MOTORS : Trading Window Opening - February 17, 2022
PU
08:53aEICHER MOTORS : Allotment of Equity Shares - February 14, 2022
PU
08:43aEICHER MOTORS : Outcome of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022
PU
Eicher Motors : Outcome of Board Meeting - February 14, 2022

02/14/2022
February 14, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai‐400 001

Mumbai‐400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref:

Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 ‐ Outcome of the Board

Meeting

Subject: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021

Dear Sir/Madam,

In compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2022, have inter alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and period ended December 31, 2021 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The copies of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith for your records. The results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1) (b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course and will also be placed on the website of the Company.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

MANHAR Digitally signed by MANHAR KAPOOR DN: c=IN, st=Delhi, 2.5.4.20=0c084d4207b0c3dbb4ffa0cfa9e4b8c1495ad 5f7977a160ba971717f4bc5234b, postalCode=110087, street=C-1/26 MIYAN WALI NAGAR,

KAPOOR serialNumber=a81fc37164ecf09e7a9a7d17be888acf b99218d6147eff1971f4899863059d6a, o=Personal, cn=MANHAR KAPOOR, pseudonym=84629131a6eec3eb24b48b597bd2f92f

Manhar Kapoor Date: 2022.02.14 15:59:51 +05'30'

Chief Legal Counsel & Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

2nd & 3rd Floor

Golf View Corporate Tower - B Sector - 42, Sector Road Gurugram - 122 002, Haryana, India

Tel: +91 124 681 6000

Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Unaudited [Standalone] Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

Review Report to

The Board of Directors

Eicher Motors Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results of Eicher Motors Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and year to date from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
  2. The Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the Statement in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The Statement has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
  4. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 301003E/E300005

___________________________________

per Sanjay Vij Partner

Membership No.: 095169

UDIN: 22095169ABXYBQ5749

Place: Gurugram

Date: February 14, 2022

2nd & 3rd Floor

Golf View Corporate Tower - B Sector - 42, Sector Road Gurugram - 122 002, Haryana, India

Tel: +91 124 681 6000

Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

Review Report to

The Board of Directors

Eicher Motors Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying Statement of Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of Eicher Motors Limited (the "Holding Company"), its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") and joint ventures for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and year to date from April 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Holding Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
  2. The Holding Company's Management is responsible for the preparation of the Statement in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Ind AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The Statement has been approved by the Holding Company's Board of Directors . Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
  3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Statement is free of material misstatement. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
    We also performed procedures in accordance with the Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/44/2019 dated March 29, 2019 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India under Regulation 33(8) of the Listing Regulations, to the extent applicable.

