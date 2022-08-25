Eicher Motors : Proceedings of the 40th AGM

August 24, 2022 Online intimation/ submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited Nation al Stock Exchange of India Limited PhirozeJeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street, G Block, BandraKurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai‐400 001 Mumbai ‐ 400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform you that 40th Annual G eneral Meeting (AGM ) of Eicher Motors Limited was held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 through Video Confere ncing. The AGM commenced at

1.00 pm IST and concluded at 1.52 pm IST. Requisite quorum was present at the AGM. Facility to vote through remote e‐voting and e‐voting at the AGM was provided to the members. Remote e‐voting commenced on August 21, 2022 at 9.00 am IST and ended on A ugust 23, 2022 at 5.00 pm IST. All requisite statutory registers and other documents referred to in the notice of AGM were made available for inspection by the members basis email requests received by the Company. Certificate of the Secretarial Auditors that Company's Employee Stock Option Plan, 2006 and Restricted Stock Un it Plan, 2019 have been implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, had been made available on the website of the Company.

Mr. Vijay Gupta, Managing Partner, M/s. VKGN &Associates, Chartered Accountants, was the scrutinizer to scrutinize remote e‐voting process and also e‐voting at th e AGM in a fair and transparent mann er.

In accordance with Regulation 30 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to info rm you that all the business items/ resoluti ons as set out in the Notice convening the 40th AGM of the Company (also mentioned below in brief), were put to vote through remote e‐voting and through e‐voting at the AG M: