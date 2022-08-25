Eicher Motors : Proceedings of the 40th AGM

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting
Dear Sir/ Madam,
This is to inform you that 40th Annual G eneral Meeting (AGM ) of Eicher Motors Limited was held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 through Video Confere ncing. The AGM commenced at
1.00 pm IST and concluded at 1.52 pm IST. Requisite quorum was present at the AGM. Facility to vote through remote e‐voting and e‐voting at the AGM was provided to the members. Remote e‐voting commenced on August 21, 2022 at 9.00 am IST and ended on A ugust 23, 2022 at 5.00 pm IST. All requisite statutory registers and other documents referred to in the notice of AGM were made available for inspection by the members basis email requests received by the Company. Certificate of the Secretarial Auditors that Company's Employee Stock Option Plan, 2006 and Restricted Stock Un it Plan, 2019 have been implemented in accordance with the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, had been made available on the website of the Company.
Mr. Vijay Gupta, Managing Partner, M/s. VKGN &Associates, Chartered Accountants, was the scrutinizer to scrutinize remote e‐voting process and also e‐voting at th e AGM in a fair and transparent mann er.
In accordance with Regulation 30 and all other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to info rm you that all the business items/ resoluti ons as set out in the Notice convening the 40th AGM of the Company (also mentioned below in brief), were put to vote through remote e‐voting and through e‐voting at the AG M:
Eicher Motors Limited
Registered Office
Corporate Office:
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
#96, Sector - 32
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
Gurugram - 122001
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
Haryana, India
New Delhi - 110 017, India
Tel +91 124 4415600
Email: info@eichermotors.com
Business Item no. 1 To receive, consider and a dopt the Audited Financial Statements (including Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) of the Company for the financial y ear ended March 31, 2022 together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 2 To declare a dividend of Rs. 21/‐ per equity share of face value of Re. 1/‐ each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 3 To appoint Mr. Vinod Kumar Aggarwal (DIN: 00038906), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re‐appointment as a Director (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 4 To re‐appoint M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five consecutive years (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 5 To consider and ratify remuneration of Rs. 4,50,000/‐ (Rupees four lakh fifty thousand only) of M/s. Jyothi Satish & Co., Cost Auditor payable for the financial year 2021‐22 (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 6 To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan (DIN: 03093035) as Whole‐time Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from August 18, 2021 (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 7 To consider and approve payment of remuneration to Mr. Govindarajan Balakrishnan (DIN: 03093035) as W hole‐time Director of the Company (Ordinary Resolution)
Business Item no. 8 To consider and approve Material Related Party Transactions betwe en VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), Subsidiary of the Company, and Volvo Group India Private Limited, a related party of VECV (Ordinary Resolution)
Pursuant to Regu lation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 20 of the Compa nies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the voting results on the above resolutions will be communicated to the stock exchanges subsequent to receipt of Scrutinizer's Report on rem ote e‐votin g and e‐voting at the AGM. Voting results will be declared within the prescribed time.
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 04:57:01 UTC.