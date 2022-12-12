Advanced search
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
3356.85 INR   +1.06%
08:34aEicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor December 12, 2022
PU
12/09Eicher Motors' Royal Enfield Begins Operations at New Motorcycle Assembly Unit in Brazil
MT
12/08INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on oil slide, China reopening hopes; Paytm surges
RE
Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor December 12, 2022

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
December 12, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference call proposed with analysts/institutional investors are as under:

Date

Details

Attendees

December 13, 2022

Meeting

BlackRock Asset Management

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
