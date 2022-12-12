Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor December 12, 2022

|
December 12, 2022
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Schedule of Conference Call
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference call proposed with analysts/institutional investors are as under:
Date
Details
Attendees
December 13, 2022
Meeting
BlackRock Asset Management
Please note that the above are subject to change.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Eicher Motors Limited
Atul Sharma
Company Secretary
Eicher Motors Limited
Registered Office
Corporate Office:
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
#96, Sector - 32
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
Gurugram - 122001
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
Haryana, India
New Delhi - 110 017, India
Tel +91 124 4415600
Email: info@eichermotors.com
