Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor May 31, 2022

May 31, 2022 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai‐400 001 Mumbai‐400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference call proposed with analyst/institutional investor is as under:

Date Details Attendees June 02, 2022 Meeting Citadel International Equities

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

KALEESWARAN Digitally signed by

KALEESWARAN

ARUNACHALA ARUNACHALAM

Date: 2022.05.31 09:38:44 +05'30'

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam

Chief Financial Officer