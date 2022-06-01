Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Eicher Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-30
2785.40 INR   +0.84%
Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor May 31, 2022
PU
Eicher Motors' Commercial Vehicle Sales Surge 361% in May
MT
EICHER MOTORS : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor May 26, 2022
PU
Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor May 31, 2022

06/01/2022 | 03:42am EDT
May 31, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai‐400 001

Mumbai‐400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference call proposed with analyst/institutional investor is as under:

Date

Details

Attendees

June 02, 2022

Meeting

Citadel International Equities

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

KALEESWARAN Digitally signed by

KALEESWARAN

ARUNACHALA ARUNACHALAM

  1. Date: 2022.05.31 09:38:44 +05'30'

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam

Chief Financial Officer

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
