Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor May 31, 2022
06/01/2022 | 03:42am EDT
May 31, 2022
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai‐400 001
Mumbai‐400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Schedule of Conference Call
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference call proposed with analyst/institutional investor is as under: