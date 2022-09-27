Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-25
3514.40 INR   -4.73%
04:31aEicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor September 27, 2022
PU
09/26Eicher Motors : Trading Window Closure - October 1, 2022
PU
09/26Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor September 26, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor September 27, 2022

09/27/2022 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 27, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference call proposed with analyst /institutional investor are as under:

Date

Details

Attendee

September 27, 2022

Investor call

Trikon Asset Management

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 08:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
04:31aEicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor September 27, 2022
PU
09/26Eicher Motors : Trading Window Closure - October 1, 2022
PU
09/26Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor September 26, 2022
PU
09/22Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor September 21, 2022
PU
09/15Indian Indices Close Lower; Hindalco Industries Drops 4%
MT
09/13Indian Indices Extend Gains on Tuesday; Bajaj Finserv Jumps 5%
MT
09/13Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors September 12, 2022
PU
09/09Eicher Motors : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2021-22
PU
09/01Eicher Motors : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
09/01Eicher Motors Commercial Vehicles Arm Posts Slight Rise in August Sales
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 140 B 1 719 M 1 719 M
Net income 2023 28 291 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2023 92 906 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,6x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 961 B 11 782 M 11 782 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,19x
EV / Sales 2024 5,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 3 514,40 INR
Average target price 3 541,03 INR
Spread / Average Target 0,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Atul Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Inder Mohan Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED35.69%11 782
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.01%12 429
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED10.50%6 663
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.31%6 406
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED63.48%5 970
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-1.51%5 426