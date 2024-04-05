Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors April 04, 2024
April 05, 2024 at 08:46 am EDT
Share
April 04, 2024
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Schedule of Conference Call
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:
Date
Details
Attendees
April 09, 2024
Investor Call
Blackrock Advisors
April 09, 2024
Investor Call
Schonfeld Advisors
April 10, 2024
Investor Call
Grandeur Peak Funds
April 10, 2024
Investor Call
North Rock Capital
April 11, 2024
Investor Call
Aregence Capital
You are requested to take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
For Eicher Motors Limited
Atul Sharma
Company Secretary
Eicher Motors Limited
Registered Office
Corporate Office:
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
#96, Sector - 32
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
Gurugram - 122001
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
Haryana, India
New Delhi - 110 017, India
Tel +91 124 4415600
Tel +91-11-41095173, Email: info@eichermotors.com
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on
04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
05 April 2024 12:45:06 UTC.
Eicher Motors Limited is an India-based multinational automobile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. The Company primarily operates in the automotive segment. The automotive segment includes all activities related to development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of two-wheelers as well as sale of related parts and accessories. Its flagship brand Royal Enfield, which is engaged in motorcycle business. Royal Enfield's motorcycle products include Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. Royal Enfield's portfolio also includes apparels and motorcycle accessories, including protective riding apparel, riding accessories, protective seats, bodywork, controls, wheels, luggage and engine. Its commercial vehicle business is led by VE Commercial Vehicles. Its joint venture with AB Volvo, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), includes a range of Eicher branded trucks and buses.