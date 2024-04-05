April 04, 2024 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai-400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Call

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:

Date Details Attendees April 09, 2024 Investor Call Blackrock Advisors April 09, 2024 Investor Call Schonfeld Advisors April 10, 2024 Investor Call Grandeur Peak Funds April 10, 2024 Investor Call North Rock Capital April 11, 2024 Investor Call Aregence Capital

You are requested to take the same on your records.

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary