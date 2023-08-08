August 07, 2023

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:

Date

Details

Attendees

August 08, 2023

Meeting

USS International

August 08, 2023

Meeting

BNP Paribas

August 08, 2023

Meeting

Carmignac Gestion

August 08, 2023

Meeting

Capital International

August 09, 2023

Meeting

TT International

August 09, 2023

Meeting

Pictet Asset Management

August 09, 2023

Meeting

Marathon Asset Management

August 09, 2023

Meeting

JP Morgan Asset Management

Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Company have to prepone the investor meetings scheduled for later dates to August 08 & August 09, 2023. These are one to one interactions and none of these are group meetings or group conference calls.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Tel +91-11-41095173, Email: info@eichermotors.com

