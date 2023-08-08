Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors August 07, 2023
Today at 06:18 am
August 07, 2023
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:
Date
Details
Attendees
August 08, 2023
Meeting
USS International
August 08, 2023
Meeting
BNP Paribas
August 08, 2023
Meeting
Carmignac Gestion
August 08, 2023
Meeting
Capital International
August 09, 2023
Meeting
TT International
August 09, 2023
Meeting
Pictet Asset Management
August 09, 2023
Meeting
Marathon Asset Management
August 09, 2023
Meeting
JP Morgan Asset Management
Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Company have to prepone the investor meetings scheduled for later dates to August 08 & August 09, 2023. These are one to one interactions and none of these are group meetings or group conference calls.
Eicher Motors Limited is an India-based automobile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. The Company primarily operates in only one segment that is automotive segment. The automotive segment includes all activities related to development, design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of two-wheelers as well as sale of related parts and accessories. Its flagship brand Royal Enfield, which is engaged in motorcycle business. Royal Enfield's motorcycle products include Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. Royal Enfield's portfolio also includes apparels and motorcycle accessories, including protective riding apparel, riding accessories, protective seats, bodywork, controls, wheels, luggage and engine. Its commercial vehicle business is led by VE Commercial Vehicles. Its joint venture with AB Volvo, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), includes a range of Eicher branded trucks and buses.