Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:

Date Details Attendees August 08, 2023 Meeting USS International August 08, 2023 Meeting BNP Paribas August 08, 2023 Meeting Carmignac Gestion August 08, 2023 Meeting Capital International August 09, 2023 Meeting TT International August 09, 2023 Meeting Pictet Asset Management August 09, 2023 Meeting Marathon Asset Management August 09, 2023 Meeting JP Morgan Asset Management

Note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, Company have to prepone the investor meetings scheduled for later dates to August 08 & August 09, 2023. These are one to one interactions and none of these are group meetings or group conference calls.

