  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-13
3174.85 INR   -2.38%
02/14Gains in IT, FMCG and Metal Stocks Lift Indian Equities
MT
02/14Eicher Motors : Trading Window Opening - February 17, 2023
PU
02/14Eicher Motors : Press Release - February 14, 2023
PU
Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors February 15, 2023

02/15/2023 | 07:27am EST
February 15, 2023

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:

Date

Details

Attendees

February 16, 2023

Meeting

Capital Research Global Investors

February 16, 2023

Investor Call

Amansa Capital Pte. Ltd

February 16, 2023

Meeting

Schroders Asset Management

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 12:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
