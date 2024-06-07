Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors June 5, 2024
June 07, 2024 at 06:26 am EDT
June 05, 2024
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:
Date
Details
Attendees
June 10, 2024
Investor Meeting
Wellington Management
June 14, 2024
Investor Meeting
Pureheart capital
You are requested to take the same on your records.
Eicher Motors Limited is an India-based multinational automobile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. The Company primarily operates in the automotive segment. The automotive segment includes all activities related to development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of two-wheelers as well as sale of related parts and accessories. Its flagship brand Royal Enfield, which is engaged in motorcycle business. Royal Enfield's motorcycle products include Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. Royal Enfield's portfolio also includes apparels and motorcycle accessories, including protective riding apparel, riding accessories, protective seats, bodywork, controls, wheels, luggage and engine. Its commercial vehicle business is led by VE Commercial Vehicles. Its joint venture with AB Volvo, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), includes a range of Eicher branded trucks and buses.