June 05, 2024
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts /institutional investors are as under:

Date Details Attendees June 10, 2024 Investor Meeting Wellington Management June 14, 2024 Investor Meeting Pureheart capital

Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary