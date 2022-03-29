Log in
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors March 29, 2022

03/29/2022
March 29, 2022

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai400 001

Mumbai400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts/institutional investors are as under:

Dates

Details

Attendees

March 29, 2022

Investor Call

BlackRock Asset Management

March 30, 2022

Investor Call

SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd

March 31, 2022

Investor Call

GIC Singapore

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email:info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
