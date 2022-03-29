Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors March 29, 2022

March 29, 2022

Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai‐400 001 Mumbai‐400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts/institutional investors are as under:

Dates Details Attendees March 29, 2022 Investor Call BlackRock Asset Management March 30, 2022 Investor Call SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd March 31, 2022 Investor Call GIC Singapore

Please note that the above are subject to change.

For Eicher Motors Limited

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer