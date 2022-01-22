Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

01/22/2022 | 06:54am EST
1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited

Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT

Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b

Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Dec-2021

Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

receipts are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

Yes

Public Group

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?

No

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Catego

Category of

Nos. of

No. of fully

No. of

No. of

Total

Shareh

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No.

Shareholding ,

Number of

Number of

Number of

ry

shareholder

shareh

paid up

Partly

shares

nos.

olding

class of securities

of

as a % assuming

Locked in

Shares

equity

(I)

(II)

olders

equity

paid-up

underlyi

shares

as a %

Share

full conversion

shares

pledged or

shares held

(III)

shares

equity

Depositor

held

(calculat

(IX)

Outstan

of convertible

otherwise

In

held

shares

Receipts

(VII) =

per

converti

securities ( as a

(XII)

encumbered

dematerializ

(IV)

held

(VI)

(IV)+(V)+

1957)

securiti

percentage of

(XIII)

ed form

(V)

(VI)

(VIII)

(includi

diluted share

No of Voting Rights

Tot

ng

No.

As a

No

As a

As a %

capital)

(XIV)

al

Warran

(a)

% of

.

% of

(A+B+

(X)

C2)

Clas s eg: X

Clas

Tot al

as a

(XI)= (VII)+(X)

tota

(a)

total

s

% of

As a % of

l

Share

(A+B

eg:y

(A+B+C2)

Shar

s held

+ C)

es

(b)

held

(b)

A

Promoter &

6

134564270

0

0

134564270

49.22

134564270

0

134564270

49.22

0

49.22

0

0

0

0

134564270

Promoter Group

B

Public

271069

138846752

0

0

138846752

50.78

138846752

0

138846752

50.78

0

50.78

2000

0

136425622

C

Non Promoter-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non Public

C1

Shares underlying

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DRs

C2

Shares held by

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Employee Trusts

Total

271075

273411022

0

0

273411022

100

273411022

0

273411022

100

0

100

2000

0

0

0

270989892

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name

PAN

No. of

No. of

Partly

Nos.

Total

Shareh

Number of Voting Rights held in

N

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

shareh

fully

paid-up

shar

nos.

ding

each class of securities

Sh

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

Equity

Shareholders

older

paid

equity

underl

shares

calcula

(IX)

Und

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

shares

Deposi

held

d as

Outst

full

(XII)

otherwise

In

equity

held

Recei

(VII =

SCRR

conv

conversion

encumbered

Dematerialize

share

(V)

(VI)

IV+V+VI)

195

secu

of

(XIII)

ed form

s held

No of Voting Rights

Tot

(incl

convertible

No

As a

No

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

As a %

al

War

securities (

.

% of

.

% of

(A+B+C

as

(X)

as a

(a)

tota

(a)

total

(VIII

a %

percentage

Class X

Clas

Tot al

l

share

of diluted

)

s

of

Shar

s held

Tot

share

Y

al

capital)

es

(b)

Voti

(XI) =

held

ng

(VII)+(X) as a

(b)

righ

% of

ts

A+B+C2

1

Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals/Hindu

1

3152410

0

0

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

undivided Family

Simran Lal

1

3152410

0

0

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

Vikram Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Anita Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raul Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raghavendra Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Arjun Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government/ State

Government(s)

c

Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions/ Banks

d

Any Other (specify)

3

125314980

0

0

125314980

45.83

125314980

0

125314980

45.83

0

45.83

0

0

0

0

125314980

Bodies Corporate

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

KARVANSARAI

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

INVESTMENTS

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER FOOTWEAR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LIMITED

SHAMBHALA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

PRIVATE LIMITED

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE

PRIVATE LIMITED

LEAN MANAGEMENT

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

INSTITUTE OF INDIA

GOOD EARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EDUCATION

FOUNDATION

GOODEARTH DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

SST HOLIDAY HOMES

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

INDIA PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

Trusts

2

125163550

0

0

125163550

45.78

125163550

0

125163550

45.78

0

45.78

0

0

0

0

125163550

THE SIMRAN

1

120306480

0

0

120306480

44

120306480

0

120306480

44

0

44

0

0

0

0

120306480

SIDDHARTHA TARA

BENEFIT TRUST (Mr

Vikram Lal, Mrs Anita

Lal, Ms Simran Lal,

Mr. Siddhartha Lal &

Ms. Tara Lal)

THE BRINDA LAL

1

4857070

0

0

4857070

1.78

4857070

0

4857070

1.78

0

1.78

0

0

0

0

4857070

TRUST (Mrs Anita

Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal &

Mr. Ravi Prakash)

THE LAL FAMILY

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr Vikram

Lal, Mrs Anita Lal, Ms

Simran Lal, Mr

Siddhartha Lal & Ms

Tara Lal)

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr. Vikram

Lal & Mrs. Anita Lal)

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Natasha Jamal)

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Natasha Jamal)

GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MASTER TRUST (Ms.

Simran Lal , Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Tara Lal )

SIMRAN LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Ms. Simran Lal, Mr.

Raul Rai & Ms. Tara

Lal)

SIDDHARTHA LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr. Vikram

Lal, Mr. Siddhartha

Lal & Mrs. Natasha

Jamal)

TARA LAL TRUST (Mr.

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Vikram Lal, Ms. Tara

Lal, Ms. Simran Lal &

Ms. Mahima Puri)

ZORAVAR LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Mr. Siddhartha Lal &

Ms. Natasha Jamal)

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Natasha Jamal)

RAGHAVENDRA RAI

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Ms. Simran

Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)

ARJUN RAI TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Ms. Simran Lal &

Mr. Raul Rai)

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal, Ms.

Natasha Jamal, Mrs.

Sunita Jamal & Mr.

Vikram Lal)

Sub-Total (A)(1)

4

128467390

0

0

128467390

46.99

128467390

0

128467390

46.99

0

46.99

0

0

0

0

128467390

2

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals (Non-

2

6096880

0

0

6096880

2.23

6096880

0

6096880

2.23

0

2.23

0

0

0

0

6096880

Resident Individuals/

Foreign Individuals)

TARA LAL

1

3149940

0

0

3149940

1.15

3149940

0

3149940

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3149940

SIDDHARTHA

1

2946940

0

0

2946940

1.08

2946940

0

2946940

1.08

0

1.08

0

0

0

0

2946940

VIKRAM LAL

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

c

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

d

Foreign Portfolio

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investor

e

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bodies Corporate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE INC.

Sub-Total (A)(2)

2

6096880

0

0

6096880

2.23

6096880

0

6096880

2.23

0

2.23

0

0

0

0

6096880

Total Shareholding of

6

134564270

0

0

134564270

49.22

134564270

0

134564270

49.22

0

49.22

0

0

0

0

134564270

Promoter and Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category & Name

PAN (II)

Nos. of

No. of

Partl

Nos.

Total

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

N

Total

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

shareh

fully

y

of

nos.

ding %

of securities

o.

shareholdin

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

older

(IX)

shares

paid up

paid

share

shares

calculate

o

g , as a %

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

(XII)

equity

-up

s

held

d as per

f

assuming

otherwise

in

share s

equi

unde

VII =

SCRR,

S

full

encumbered

dematerializ

held (IV)

ty

rlyin

IV+V+VI

1957

No of Voting Rights

Total as

h

conversion

No

As a

No.

As a

ed form

shar

g

As a % of

a % of

a

of

.

% of

(No

% of

(XIV)

es

Depo

(A+B+C2)

Total

r

convertible

(a)

tota

t

total

held

sitory

VIII

Class X

Clas

Tot al

Voting

e

securities

l

ap

share

(V)

Recei

s

rights

s

(as a

Shar

pli

s held

pts

Y

U

percentage

es

ca

(Not

(VI)

n

of diluted

held

ble

applic

d

share

(b)

)

able)

1

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Mutual Funds/

34

16397746

0

0

16397746

6

16397746

0

16397746

6

0

6

0

0

16397746

SBI-ETF Nifty 50

1

4560778

0

0

4560778

1.67

4560778

0

4560778

1.67

0

1.67

0

0

4560778

UTI-FLEXI CAP FUND

1

3582392

0

0

3582392

1.31

3582392

0

3582392

1.31

0

1.31

0

0

3582392

b

Venture Capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds

c

Alternate Investment

23

760613

0

0

760613

0.28

760613

0

760613

0.28

0

0.28

0

0

760613

Funds

d

Foreign Venture

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capital Investors

e

Foreign Portfolio

675

80517638

0

0

80517638

29.45

80517638

0

80517638

29.45

0

29.45

0

0

80517638

Investors

AMANSA HOLDINGS

1

5059353

0

0

5059353

1.85

5059353

0

5059353

1.85

0

1.85

0

0

5059353

PRIVATE LIMITED

STICHTING

1

2868080

0

0

2868080

1.05

2868080

0

2868080

1.05

0

1.05

0

0

2868080

DEPOSITARY APG

EMERGING

MARKETS EQUITY

f

Financial

7

349105

0

0

349105

0.13

349105

0

349105

0.13

0

0.13

0

0

349105

Institutions/ Banks

g

Insurance

25

9102740

0

0

9102740

3.33

9102740

0

9102740

3.33

0

3.33

0

0

9102740

Companies

LIFE INSURANCE

1

5340285

0

0

5340285

1.95

5340285

0

5340285

1.95

0

1.95

0

0

5340285

CORPORATION OF

INDIA P & Gs Fund

h

Provident Funds/

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pension Funds

i

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(1)

764

107127842

0

0

107127842

39.18

107127842

0

107127842

39.18

0

39.18

0

0

107127842

2

Central

3

263670

0

0

263670

0.1

263670

0

263670

0.1

0

0.1

0

0

263670

Government/ State

Government(s)/

President of India

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 11:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 105 B 1 413 M 1 413 M
Net income 2022 18 362 M 247 M 247 M
Net cash 2022 88 498 M 1 190 M 1 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,3x
Yield 2022 0,71%
Capitalization 741 B 9 966 M 9 956 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 005
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Manhar Kapoor Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED4.59%9 966
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%13 315
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.15%8 398
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED11.73%7 393
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-11.28%5 146
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-16.05%4 701