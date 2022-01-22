Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

S. No. Particulars Yes/No

1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No

2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities? No

3 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository No

receipts are issued?

4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in? Yes Public Group

5 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise No

encumbered?

6 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights? No

7 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ? No

8 Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner? Yes

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Catego Category of Nos. of No. of fully No. of No. of Total Shareh Number of Voting Rights held in each No. Shareholding , Number of Number of Number of

ry shareholder shareh paid up Partly shares nos. olding class of securities of as a % assuming Locked in Shares equity

(I) (II) olders equity paid-up underlyi shares as a % Share full conversion shares pledged or shares held

(III) shares equity Depositor held (calculat (IX) Outstan of convertible otherwise In

held shares Receipts (VII) = per converti securities ( as a (XII) encumbered dematerializ

(IV) held (VI) (IV)+(V)+ 1957) securiti percentage of (XIII) ed form

(V) (VI) (VIII) (includi diluted share

No of Voting Rights Tot ng No. As a No As a

As a % capital) (XIV)

al Warran (a) % of . % of

(A+B+ (X)

C2) Clas s eg: X Clas Tot al as a (XI)= (VII)+(X) tota (a) total

s % of As a % of l Share

(A+B

eg:y (A+B+C2) Shar s held

+ C)

es (b)

held

(b)

A Promoter & 6 134564270 0 0 134564270 49.22 134564270 0 134564270 49.22 0 49.22 0 0 0 0 134564270

Promoter Group

B Public 271069 138846752 0 0 138846752 50.78 138846752 0 138846752 50.78 0 50.78 2000 0 136425622

C Non Promoter- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Non Public

C1 Shares underlying 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

DRs

C2 Shares held by 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Employee Trusts