Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2021
Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited
Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT
Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Dec-2021
Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-
S. No.
Particulars
Yes/No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
receipts are issued?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
Yes
Public Group
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
encumbered?
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?
No
7
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Catego
Category of
Nos. of
No. of fully
No. of
No. of
Total
Shareh
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No.
Shareholding ,
Number of
Number of
Number of
ry
shareholder
shareh
paid up
Partly
shares
nos.
olding
class of securities
of
as a % assuming
Locked in
Shares
equity
(I)
(II)
olders
equity
paid-up
underlyi
shares
as a %
Share
full conversion
shares
pledged or
shares held
(III)
shares
equity
Depositor
held
(calculat
(IX)
Outstan
of convertible
otherwise
In
held
shares
Receipts
(VII
) =
per
converti
securities ( as a
(XII)
encumbered
dematerializ
(IV)
held
(VI)
(IV)+(V)+
1957)
securiti
percentage of
(XIII)
ed form
(V)
(VI)
(VIII)
(includi
diluted share
No of Voting Rights
Tot
ng
No.
As a
No
As a
As a %
capital)
(XIV)
al
Warran
(a)
% of
.
% of
(A+B+
(X)
C2)
Clas s eg: X
Clas
Tot al
as a
(XI)= (VII)+(X)
tota
(a)
total
s
% of
As a % of
l
Share
(A+B
eg:y
(A+B+C2)
Shar
s held
+ C)
es
(b)
held
(b)
A
Promoter &
6
134564270
0
0
134564270
49.22
134564270
0
134564270
49.22
0
49.22
0
0
0
0
134564270
Promoter Group
B
Public
271069
138846752
0
0
138846752
50.78
138846752
0
138846752
50.78
0
50.78
2000
0
136425622
C
Non Promoter-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non Public
C1
Shares underlying
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DRs
C2
Shares held by
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Employee Trusts
Total
271075
273411022
0
0
273411022
100
273411022
0
273411022
100
0
100
2000
0
0
0
270989892
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category & Name
PAN
No. of
No. of
Partly
Nos.
Total
Shareh
Number of Voting Rights held in
N
Shareholdin
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
shareh
fully
paid-up
shar
nos.
ding
each class of securities
Sh
g , as a %
Locked in
Shares
Equity
Shareholders
older
paid
equity
underl
shares
calcula
(IX)
Und
assuming
shares
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
up
shares
Deposi
held
d as
Outst
full
(XII)
otherwise
In
equity
held
Recei
(VII =
SCRR
conv
conversion
encumbered
Dematerialize
share
(V)
(VI)
IV+V+VI)
195
secu
of
(XIII)
ed form
s held
No of Voting Rights
Tot
(incl
convertible
No
As a
No
As a
(XIV)
(IV)
As a %
al
War
securities (
.
% of
.
% of
(A+B+C
as
(X)
as a
(a)
tota
(a)
total
(VIII
a %
percentage
Class X
Clas
Tot al
l
share
of diluted
)
s
of
Shar
s held
Tot
share
Y
al
capital)
es
(b)
Voti
(XI) =
held
ng
(VII)+(X) as a
(b)
righ
% of
ts
A+B+C2
1
Indian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals/Hindu
1
3152410
0
0
3152410
1.15
3152410
0
3152410
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152410
undivided Family
Simran Lal
1
3152410
0
0
3152410
1.15
3152410
0
3152410
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152410
Vikram Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Anita Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Raul Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Raghavendra Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Arjun Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Central
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government/ State
Government(s)
c
Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions/ Banks
d
Any Other (specify)
3
125314980
0
0
125314980
45.83
125314980
0
125314980
45.83
0
45.83
0
0
0
0
125314980
Bodies Corporate
1
151430
0
0
151430
0.06
151430
0
151430
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
KARVANSARAI
1
151430
0
0
151430
0.06
151430
0
151430
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
INVESTMENTS
PRIVATE LIMITED
EICHER GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
EICHER FOOTWEAR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LIMITED
SHAMBHALA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEARTH
PRIVATE LIMITED
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERIE
PRIVATE LIMITED
LEAN MANAGEMENT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
INSTITUTE OF INDIA
GOOD EARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
EDUCATION
FOUNDATION
GOODEARTH DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
STUDIO PRIVATE
LIMITED
SST HOLIDAY HOMES
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
NICOBAR DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
STUDIO PRIVATE
LIMITED
EICHER GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
INDIA PRIVATE
LIMITED
NICOBAR DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
Trusts
2
125163550
0
0
125163550
45.78
125163550
0
125163550
45.78
0
45.78
0
0
0
0
125163550
THE SIMRAN
1
120306480
0
0
120306480
44
120306480
0
120306480
44
0
44
0
0
0
0
120306480
SIDDHARTHA TARA
BENEFIT TRUST (Mr
Vikram Lal, Mrs Anita
Lal, Ms Simran Lal,
Mr. Siddhartha Lal &
Ms. Tara Lal)
THE BRINDA LAL
1
4857070
0
0
4857070
1.78
4857070
0
4857070
1.78
0
1.78
0
0
0
0
4857070
TRUST (Mrs Anita
Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal &
Mr. Ravi Prakash)
THE LAL FAMILY
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr Vikram
Lal, Mrs Anita Lal, Ms
Simran Lal, Mr
Siddhartha Lal & Ms
Tara Lal)
EICHER GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr. Vikram
Lal & Mrs. Anita Lal)
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Natasha Jamal)
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Natasha Jamal)
GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MASTER TRUST (Ms.
Simran Lal , Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Tara Lal )
SIMRAN LAL TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Ms. Simran Lal, Mr.
Raul Rai & Ms. Tara
Lal)
SIDDHARTHA LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr. Vikram
Lal, Mr. Siddhartha
Lal & Mrs. Natasha
Jamal)
TARA LAL TRUST (Mr.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Vikram Lal, Ms. Tara
Lal, Ms. Simran Lal &
Ms. Mahima Puri)
ZORAVAR LAL TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Mr. Siddhartha Lal &
Ms. Natasha Jamal)
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Natasha Jamal)
RAGHAVENDRA RAI
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Ms. Simran
Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)
ARJUN RAI TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Ms. Simran Lal &
Mr. Raul Rai)
NATASHA JAMAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal, Ms.
Natasha Jamal, Mrs.
Sunita Jamal & Mr.
Vikram Lal)
Sub-Total (A)(1)
4
128467390
0
0
128467390
46.99
128467390
0
128467390
46.99
0
46.99
0
0
0
0
128467390
2
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals (Non-
2
6096880
0
0
6096880
2.23
6096880
0
6096880
2.23
0
2.23
0
0
0
0
6096880
Resident Individuals/
Foreign Individuals)
TARA LAL
1
3149940
0
0
3149940
1.15
3149940
0
3149940
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3149940
SIDDHARTHA
1
2946940
0
0
2946940
1.08
2946940
0
2946940
1.08
0
1.08
0
0
0
0
2946940
VIKRAM LAL
NATASHA JAMAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
c
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
d
Foreign Portfolio
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investor
e
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bodies Corporate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERIE INC.
Sub-Total (A)(2)
2
6096880
0
0
6096880
2.23
6096880
0
6096880
2.23
0
2.23
0
0
0
0
6096880
Total Shareholding of
6
134564270
0
0
134564270
49.22
134564270
0
134564270
49.22
0
49.22
0
0
0
0
134564270
Promoter and Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
Category & Name
PAN (II)
Nos. of
No. of
Partl
Nos.
Total
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
N
Total
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
shareh
fully
y
of
nos.
ding %
of securities
o.
shareholdin
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
older
(IX)
shares
paid up
paid
share
shares
calculate
o
g , as a %
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
(XII)
equity
-up
s
held
d as per
f
assuming
otherwise
in
share s
equi
unde
VII =
SCRR,
S
full
encumbered
dematerializ
held (IV)
ty
rlyin
IV+V+VI
1957
No of Voting Rights
Total as
h
conversion
No
As a
No.
As a
ed form
shar
g
As a % of
a % of
a
of
.
% of
(No
% of
(XIV)
es
Depo
(A+B+C2)
Total
r
convertible
(a)
tota
t
total
held
sitory
VIII
Class X
Clas
Tot al
Voting
e
securities
l
ap
share
(V)
Recei
s
rights
s
(as a
Shar
pli
s held
pts
Y
U
percentage
es
ca
(Not
(VI)
n
of diluted
held
ble
applic
d
share
(b)
)
able)
1
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Mutual Funds/
34
16397746
0
0
16397746
6
16397746
0
16397746
6
0
6
0
0
16397746
SBI-ETF Nifty 50
1
4560778
0
0
4560778
1.67
4560778
0
4560778
1.67
0
1.67
0
0
4560778
UTI-FLEXI CAP FUND
1
3582392
0
0
3582392
1.31
3582392
0
3582392
1.31
0
1.31
0
0
3582392
b
Venture Capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Funds
c
Alternate Investment
23
760613
0
0
760613
0.28
760613
0
760613
0.28
0
0.28
0
0
760613
Funds
d
Foreign Venture
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Capital Investors
e
Foreign Portfolio
675
80517638
0
0
80517638
29.45
80517638
0
80517638
29.45
0
29.45
0
0
80517638
Investors
AMANSA HOLDINGS
1
5059353
0
0
5059353
1.85
5059353
0
5059353
1.85
0
1.85
0
0
5059353
PRIVATE LIMITED
STICHTING
1
2868080
0
0
2868080
1.05
2868080
0
2868080
1.05
0
1.05
0
0
2868080
DEPOSITARY APG
EMERGING
MARKETS EQUITY
f
Financial
7
349105
0
0
349105
0.13
349105
0
349105
0.13
0
0.13
0
0
349105
Institutions/ Banks
g
Insurance
25
9102740
0
0
9102740
3.33
9102740
0
9102740
3.33
0
3.33
0
0
9102740
Companies
LIFE INSURANCE
1
5340285
0
0
5340285
1.95
5340285
0
5340285
1.95
0
1.95
0
0
5340285
CORPORATION OF
INDIA P & Gs Fund
h
Provident Funds/
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Pension Funds
i
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)(1)
764
107127842
0
0
107127842
39.18
107127842
0
107127842
39.18
0
39.18
0
0
107127842
2
Central
3
263670
0
0
263670
0.1
263670
0
263670
0.1
0
0.1
0
0
263670
Government/ State
Government(s)/
President of India
