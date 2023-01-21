Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
3147.90 INR   -0.63%
Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2022
PU
01/13India's wholesale passenger vehicle volume up on UV demand - industry body
RE
01/10Weakness in IT Stocks Drags Indian Equities to Fall 1%
MT
Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

01/21/2023 | 12:01am EST
  1. Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited
  2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT
  3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
  4. Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Dec-2022
  5. Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid

No

up shares?

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible

No

Securities?

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against

No

which depository receipts are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or

No

otherwise encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential

No

Voting Rights?

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial

Yes

owner?

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Catego ry

(I)

Category of shareholder (II)

Nos. of

No. of fully

No. of

No. of

Total

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights

No. of

Shareholding ,

Number of

Number of

Number of

shareh

paid up

Partly

shares

nos.

as a % of total

held in each class of

Shares

as a % assuming

Locked in

Shares

equity

olders

equity

paid-up

underlying

shares

no. of shares

securities

Underlying

full conversion

shares

pledged or

shares held

(III)

shares

equity

Depository

held

(calculated as

(IX)

Outstanding

of convertible

otherwise

in

held

shares

Receipts

(VII) =

per SCRR,

convertible

securities ( as a

(XII)

encumbered

dematerializ

(IV)

held

(VI)

(IV)+(V)+

1957)

securities

percentage of

(XIII)

ed form

(V)

(VI)

(VIII)

(including

diluted share

No of Voting

Total

No.

As a

No.

As a

(XIV)

As a % of

Warrants)

capital)

Rights

as a

(a)

% of

(a)

% of

(A+B+C2)

(X)

Clas

Clas

Tot

% of

(XI)= (VII)+(X)

total

total

s

s

al

(A+B+

Shar

Share

As a % of

eg:

eg:y

C)

es

s held

(A+B+C2)

X

held

(b)

(b)

A

Promoter &

8

1345650

0

0

134565

49.21

1345

0

134

49.21

0

49.21

0

0

0

0

13456508

Promoter

87

087

6508

565

7

Group

7

087

B

Public

26015

1389129

0

0

138912

50.79

1389

0

138

50.79

0

50.79

0

0

13666761

3

33

933

1293

912

3

3

933

C

Non

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Promoter-

Non Public

C1

Shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

underlying

DRs

C2

Shares held

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

26016

2734780

0

0

273478

100

2734

0

273

100

0

100

0

0

0

0

27123270

1

20

020

7802

478

0

0

020

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name

PAN

No. of

No. of

Partly

Nos. of

Total

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in

No. of

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

shareh

fully

paid-up

shares

nos.

ding %

each class of securities

Shares

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

older

paid

equity

underlying

shares

calculate

(IX)

Underlying

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

shares

Depository

held

d as per

Outstanding

full

(XII)

otherwise

in

equity

held

Receipts

(VII =

SCRR,

convertible

conversion

encumbered

dematerializ

share

(V)

(VI)

IV+V+VI)

1957

securities

of

(XIII)

ed form

s held

No of Voting Rights

Total as

(including

convertible

No.

As a

No.

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

As a % of

a % of

Warrants)

securities (

(a)

% of

(a)

% of

(A+B+C2)

Total

(X)

as a

total

total

(VIII)

Voting

percentage

Shar

share

Class

Class

Tot

rights

of diluted

es

s held

X

Y

al

share

held

(b)

capital)

(b)

(XI) =

(VII)+(X) as a

% of

A+B+C2

1

Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals/Hi

2

31529

0

0

315290

1.15

31529

0

315

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152903

ndu undivided

03

3

03

290

Family

3

Simran Lal

1

31524

0

0

315241

1.15

31524

0

315

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

10

0

10

241

0

Vikram Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Anita Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raul Rai

1

493

0

0

493

0

493

0

493

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

493

Raghavendra

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Rai

Arjun Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government/

State

Government(s

)

c

Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions/

Banks

d

Any Other

4

12531

0

0

125315

45.82

12531

0

125

45.82

0

45.82

0

0

0

0

12531530

(specify)

5304

304

5304

315

4

304

Bodies

1

15143

0

0

151430

0.06

15143

0

151

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

Corporate

0

0

430

KARVANSA

1

15143

0

0

151430

0.06

15143

0

151

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

RAI

0

0

430

INVESTMEN

TS PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEART

H PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

FOOTWEAR

LIMITED

SHAMBHAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

A

GOODEART

H PRIVATE

LIMITED

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERI

E PRIVATE

LIMITED

LEAN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MANAGEM

ENT

INSTITUTE

OF INDIA

GOOD

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EARTH

EDUCATIO

N

FOUNDATI

ON

GOODEART

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

H DESIGN

STUDIO

PRIVATE

LIMITED

SST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

HOLIDAY

HOMES

PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DESIGN

STUDIO

PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEART

H INDIA

PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DESIGN

PRIVATE

LIMITED

Trusts

3

12516

0

0

125163

45.77

12516

0

125

45.77

0

45.77

0

0

0

0

12516387

3874

874

3874

163

4

874

THE

1

12030

0

0

120306

43.99

12030

0

120

43.99

0

43.99

0

0

0

0

12030648

SIMRAN

6480

480

6480

306

0

SIDDHARTH

480

A TARA

BENEFIT

TRUST

(Name of

trustees are

mentioned in

Note-4)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 05:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 144 B 1 779 M 1 779 M
Net income 2023 27 857 M 344 M 344 M
Net cash 2023 91 398 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,3x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 861 B 10 630 M 10 630 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,34x
EV / Sales 2024 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 3 147,90 INR
Average target price 3 898,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vidhya Srinivasan Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Atul Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-2.51%10 630
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED-1.20%12 444
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.00%8 002
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED0.36%6 801
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.32.01%6 506
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.3.82%6 301