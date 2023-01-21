Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2022
Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited
Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT
Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Dec-2022
Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-
S. No.
Particulars
Yes/No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid
No
up shares?
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible
No
Securities?
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against
No
which depository receipts are issued?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or
No
otherwise encumbered?
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential
No
Voting Rights?
7
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial
Yes
owner?
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Category of shareholder (II)
Nos. of
No. of fully
No. of
No. of
Total
Shareholding
Number of Voting Rights
No. of
Shareholding ,
Number of
Number of
Number of
shareh
paid up
Partly
shares
nos.
as a % of total
held in each class of
Shares
as a % assuming
Locked in
Shares
equity
olders
equity
paid-up
underlying
shares
no. of shares
securities
Underlying
full conversion
shares
pledged or
shares held
(III)
shares
equity
Depository
held
(calculated as
(IX)
Outstanding
of convertible
otherwise
in
held
shares
Receipts
(VII ) =
per SCRR,
convertible
securities ( as a
(XII)
encumbered
dematerializ
(IV)
held
(VI)
(IV)+(V)+
1957)
securities
percentage of
(XIII)
ed form
(V)
(VI)
(VIII)
(including
diluted share
No of Voting
Total
No.
As a
No.
As a
(XIV)
As a % of
Warrants)
capital)
Rights
as a
(a)
% of
(a)
% of
(A+B+C2)
(X)
Clas
Clas
Tot
% of
(XI)= (VII)+(X)
total
total
s
s
al
(A+B+
Shar
Share
As a % of
eg:
eg:y
C)
es
s held
(A+B+C2)
X
held
(b)
(b)
A
Promoter &
8
1345650
0
0
134565
49.21
1345
0
134
49.21
0
49.21
0
0
0
0
13456508
Promoter
87
087
6508
565
7
Group
7
087
B
Public
26015
1389129
0
0
138912
50.79
1389
0
138
50.79
0
50.79
0
0
13666761
3
33
933
1293
912
3
3
933
C
Non
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Promoter-
Non Public
C1
Shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
underlying
DRs
C2
Shares held
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
by
Employee
Trusts
Total
26016
2734780
0
0
273478
100
2734
0
273
100
0
100
0
0
0
0
27123270
1
20
020
7802
478
0
0
020
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category & Name
PAN
No. of
No. of
Partly
Nos. of
Total
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held in
No. of
Shareholdin
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
shareh
fully
paid-up
shares
nos.
ding %
each class of securities
Shares
g , as a %
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
older
paid
equity
underlying
shares
calculate
(IX)
Underlying
assuming
shares
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
up
shares
Depository
held
d as per
Outstanding
full
(XII)
otherwise
in
equity
held
Receipts
(VII =
SCRR,
convertible
conversion
encumbered
dematerializ
share
(V)
(VI)
IV+V+VI)
1957
securities
of
(XIII)
ed form
s held
No of Voting Rights
Total as
(including
convertible
No.
As a
No.
As a
(XIV)
(IV)
As a % of
a % of
Warrants)
securities (
(a)
% of
(a)
% of
(A+B+C2)
Total
(X)
as a
total
total
(VIII)
Voting
percentage
Shar
share
Class
Class
Tot
rights
of diluted
es
s held
X
Y
al
share
held
(b)
capital)
(b)
(XI) =
(VII)+(X) as a
% of
A+B+C2
1
Indian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals/Hi
2
31529
0
0
315290
1.15
31529
0
315
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152903
ndu undivided
03
3
03
290
Family
3
Simran Lal
1
31524
0
0
315241
1.15
31524
0
315
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152410
10
0
10
241
0
Vikram Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Anita Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Raul Rai
1
493
0
0
493
0
493
0
493
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
493
Raghavendra
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Rai
Arjun Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Central
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government/
State
Government(s
)
c
Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions/
Banks
d
Any Other
4
12531
0
0
125315
45.82
12531
0
125
45.82
0
45.82
0
0
0
0
12531530
(specify)
5304
304
5304
315
4
304
Bodies
1
15143
0
0
151430
0.06
15143
0
151
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
Corporate
0
0
430
KARVANSA
1
15143
0
0
151430
0.06
15143
0
151
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
RAI
0
0
430
INVESTMEN
TS PRIVATE
LIMITED
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEART
H PRIVATE
LIMITED
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
FOOTWEAR
LIMITED
SHAMBHAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
A
GOODEART
H PRIVATE
LIMITED
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERI
E PRIVATE
LIMITED
LEAN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MANAGEM
ENT
INSTITUTE
OF INDIA
GOOD
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
EARTH
EDUCATIO
N
FOUNDATI
ON
GOODEART
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
H DESIGN
STUDIO
PRIVATE
LIMITED
SST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
HOLIDAY
HOMES
PRIVATE
LIMITED
NICOBAR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DESIGN
STUDIO
PRIVATE
LIMITED
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEART
H INDIA
PRIVATE
LIMITED
NICOBAR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DESIGN
PRIVATE
LIMITED
Trusts
3
12516
0
0
125163
45.77
12516
0
125
45.77
0
45.77
0
0
0
0
12516387
3874
874
3874
163
4
874
THE
1
12030
0
0
120306
43.99
12030
0
120
43.99
0
43.99
0
0
0
0
12030648
SIMRAN
6480
480
6480
306
0
SIDDHARTH
480
A TARA
BENEFIT
TRUST
(Name of
trustees are
mentioned in
Note-4)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 05:00:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Sales 2023
144 B
1 779 M
1 779 M
Net income 2023
27 857 M
344 M
344 M
Net cash 2023
91 398 M
1 129 M
1 129 M
P/E ratio 2023
30,3x
Yield 2023
0,88%
Capitalization
861 B
10 630 M
10 630 M
EV / Sales 2023
5,34x
EV / Sales 2024
4,46x
Nbr of Employees
4 739
Free-Float
46,9%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
36
Last Close Price
3 147,90 INR
Average target price
3 898,08 INR
Spread / Average Target
23,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.