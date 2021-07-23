Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 07/23/2021 | 01:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b Share Holding Pattern as on : 30-Jun-2021 Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:- S. No. Particulars Yes/No 1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No 2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities? No 3 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository No receipts are issued? 4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in? No 5 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise No encumbered? 6 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights? No 7 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ? No 8 Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner? Yes Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities Catego Category of Nos. of No. of fully No. No. of Total nos. Shareh Number of Voting Rights held in each No. of Shareholdi Number of Number of Number of ry shareholder shareh paid up of shares shares olding class of securities Shares ng , as a % Locked in Shares equity (I) (II) olders equity Partl underl as a % Underlyin assuming shares pledged or shares held (III) shares equity Deposito held (calculat (IX) Outstanding of Otherwise in held shares Receipt (VII) = per convertible securities ( (XII) Encumbered dematerializ (IV) held (VI) (IV)+(V)+ 1957) securities percentag (XIII) ed form (V) (VI) (VIII) (including diluted No of Voting Rights Total share No. As a No As a As a % Warrants) (XIV) as a capital) (a) % of . % of (A+B+ (X) C2) Clas s eg: X Clas Tot al % of (XI)= tota (a) total (A+B+ (VII)+(X) s C) As a % l Share eg:y (A+B+C2 Shar s held ) es (b) held (b) A Promoter & 6 134564270 0 0 134564270 49.22 134564270 0 134564270 49.22 0 49.22 0 0 0 0 134564270 Promoter Group B Public 258538 138824152 0 0 138824152 50.78 138824152 0 138824152 50.78 0 50.78 0 0 136331162 C Non Promoter- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Non Public C1 Shares underlying 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRs C2 Shares held by 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Employee Trusts Total 258544 273388422 0 0 273388422 100 273388422 0 273388422 100 0 100 0 0 0 0 270895432 Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group Category & Name PAN No. No. of Partl Nos. of Total Share Number of Voting Rights held in No. Shareholdin Number of Number of Number of of the (II) shar fully paid- shares nos. ding each class of securities Shar g , as a % Locked in Shares equity Shareholders old paid equit underlying shares calcul (IX) Underl assuming shares pledged or shares held (I) (III) up share Depository held d as Outstan full (XII) otherwise in equity held Receipts (VII = SCRR convert conversion encumbered dematerializ share (V) (VI) IV+V+VI) 195 securit of (XIII) ed form s held No of Voting Rights Total (includ convertible No As a No As a (XIV) (IV) As a % as a Warra securities ( . % of . % of (A+B+ % of (X) as a (a) tota (a) total (VIII Total percentage Class X Class Tot al l share of diluted ) Y Votin Shar s held g share rights capital) es (b) (XI) = held (VII)+(X) as a (b) % of A+B+C2 1 Indian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 A Individuals/Hindu 1 3152410 0 0 3152410 1.15 3152410 0 3152410 1.15 0 1.15 0 0 0 0 3152410 undivided Family Simran Lal 1 3152410 0 0 3152410 1.15 3152410 0 3152410 1.15 0 1.15 0 0 0 0 3152410 Vikram Lal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anita Lal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Raul Rai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Raghavendra Rai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arjun Rai 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 B Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Government/ State Government(s) C Financial 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Institutions/ Banks d Any Other (specify) 3 125314980 0 0 125314980 45.84 125314980 0 125314980 45.84 0 45.84 0 0 0 0 125314980 Bodies Corporate 1 151430 0 0 151430 0.06 151430 0 151430 0.06 0 0.06 0 0 0 0 151430 KARVANSARAI 1 151430 0 0 151430 0.06 151430 0 151430 0.06 0 0.06 0 0 0 0 151430 INVESTMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER GOODEARTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER FOOTWEAR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIMITED SHAMBHALA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOODEARTH PRIVATE LIMITED ROSABAGH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PERFUMERIE PRIVATE LIMITED LEAN MANAGEMENT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 INSTITUTE OF INDIA GOOD EARTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EDUCATION FOUNDATION GOODEARTH DESIGN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED SST HOLIDAY HOMES 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRIVATE LIMITED NICOBAR DESIGN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER GOODEARTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED NICOBAR DESIGN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PRIVATE LIMITED Trusts 2 125163550 0 0 125163550 45.79 125163550 0 125163550 45.79 0 45.79 0 0 0 0 125163550 THE SIMRAN 1 120306480 0 0 120306480 44.01 120306480 0 120306480 44.01 0 44.01 0 0 0 0 120306480 SIDDHARTHA TARA BENEFIT TRUST THE BRINDA LAL 1 4857070 0 0 4857070 1.78 4857070 0 4857070 1.78 0 1.78 0 0 0 0 4857070 TRUST THE LAL FAMILY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRUST EICHER GOODEARTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRUST LEILA NOOR LAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BENEFIT TRUST ZORAVAR LAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BENEFIT TRUST GOODEARTH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 MASTER TRUST SIMRAN LAL TRUST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SIDDHARTHA LAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRUST TARA LAL TRUST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ZORAVAR LAL TRUST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEILA NOOR LAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRUST RAGHAVENDRA RAI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRUST ARJUN RAI TRUST 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NATASHA JAMAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TRUST Sub-Total (A)(1) 4 128467390 0 0 128467390 46.99 128467390 0 128467390 46.99 0 46.99 0 0 0 0 128467390 2 Foreign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 a Individuals (Non- 2 6096880 0 0 6096880 2.23 6096880 0 6096880 2.23 0 2.23 0 0 0 0 6096880 Resident Individuals/ Foreign Individuals) TARA LAL 1 3149940 0 0 3149940 1.15 3149940 0 3149940 1.15 0 1.15 0 0 0 0 3149940 SIDDHARTHA 1 2946940 0 0 2946940 1.08 2946940 0 2946940 1.08 0 1.08 0 0 0 0 2946940 VIKRAM LAL NATASHA JAMAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ZORAVAR LAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEILA NOOR LAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b Government 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d Foreign Portfolio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Investor e Any Other (specify) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bodies Corporate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ROSABAGH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 PERFUMERIE INC. Sub-Total (A)(2) 2 6096880 0 0 6096880 2.23 6096880 0 6096880 2.23 0 2.23 0 0 0 0 6096880 Total Shareholding of 6 134564270 0 0 134564270 49.22 134564270 0 134564270 49.22 0 49.22 0 0 0 0 134564270 Promoter and Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2) Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder Category & Name PAN (II) N No. of Par Nos. of Total Sharehol Number of Voting Rights held in each No. of Total Number of Number of Number of of the os fully tly shares nos. ding % class of securities Share shareholdin Locked in Shares equity Shareholders . (IX) shares paid up pai underlying shares calculate s g , as a % pledged or shares held (I) of (XII) equity d- Depository held d as per Under assuming otherwise in sh ar share s up Receipts VII = SCRR, lying full encumbered dematerializ eh held (IV) eq (VI) IV+V+VI 1957 No of Voting Rights Total Outst conversion No As a No. As a ed form ol uit As a % of as a andin of . % of (No % of (XIV) de y (A+B+C2) % of g convertible (a) tota t total r (III sha VIII Class X Cla Tot al Total conve securities l ap share ) res s Votin rtible (as a Shar pli s held hel s g securi percentage es ca (Not d Y rights ties of diluted held ble applic (V) (inclu share (b) ) able) 1 Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 a Mutual Funds/ 33 15956539 0 0 15956539 5.84 15956539 0 15956539 5.84 0 5.84 0 0 15956539 SBI BLUE CHIP FUND 1 4226184 0 0 4226184 1.55 4226184 0 4226184 1.55 0 1.55 0 0 4226184 UTI FLEXI CAP FUND 1 3428242 0 0 3428242 1.25 3428242 0 3428242 1.25 0 1.25 0 0 3428242 b Venture Capital 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Funds c Alternate Investment 28 1058820 0 0 1058820 0.39 1058820 0 1058820 0.39 0 0.39 0 0 1058820 Funds d Foreign Venture 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Capital Investors e Foreign Portfolio 686 78830151 0 0 78830151 28.83 78830151 0 78830151 28.83 0 28.83 0 0 78830151 Investors AMANSA HOLDINGS 1 4592949 0 0 4592949 1.68 4592949 0 4592949 1.68 0 1.68 0 0 4592949 PRIVATE LIMITED f Financial 5 328468 0 0 328468 0.12 328468 0 328468 0.12 0 0.12 0 0 328468 Institutions/ Banks g Insurance 24 8605313 0 0 8605313 3.15 8605313 0 8605313 3.15 0 3.15 0 0 8605313 Companies LIFE INSURANCE 1 4273646 0 0 4273646 1.56 4273646 0 4273646 1.56 0 1.56 0 0 4273646 CORPORATION OF INDIA P & Gs FUND h Provident Funds/ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pension Funds i Any Other (specify) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-Total (B)(1) 776 104779291 0 0 104779291 38.33 104779291 0 104779291 38.33 0 38.33 0 0 104779291 2 Central 2 260780 0 0 260780 0.1 260780 0 260780 0.1 0 0.1 0 0 260780 Government/ State Government(s)/ President of India Sub-Total (B)(2) 2 260780 0 0 260780 0.1 260780 0 260780 0.1 0 0.1 0 0 260780 3 Non-institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 a Individuals - 24589 26416730 0 0 26416730 9.66 26416730 0 26416730 9.66 0 9.66 0 0 24327210 0 i Individual 24588 21950458 0 0 21950458 8.03 21950458 0 21950458 8.03 0 8.03 0 0 19877038 shareholders holding 3 nominal share capital up to Rs. 2 lakhs. ii Individual 7 4466272 0 0 4466272 1.63 4466272 0 4466272 1.63 0 1.63 0 0 4450172 shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs. 2 lakhs. b NBFCs registered 1 160 0 0 160 0 160 0 160 0 0 0 0 0 160 with RBI c Employee Trusts 4 63022 0 0 63022 0.02 63022 0 63022 0.02 0 0.02 0 0 63022 d Overseas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Depositories (holding DRs) (balancing figure) e Any Other (specify) 11865 7304169 0 0 7304169 2.67 7304169 0 7304169 2.67 0 2.67 0 0 6900699 Bodies Corporate 1452 1442010 0 0 1442010 0.53 1442010 0 1442010 0.53 0 0.53 0 0 1435350 Clearing Members 131 72834 0 0 72834 0.03 72834 0 72834 0.03 0 0.03 0 0 72834 Foreign Portfolio 1 280 0 0 280 0 280 0 280 0 0 0 0 0 280 Investor (Category - III) HUF 2855 464975 0 0 464975 0.17 464975 0 464975 0.17 0 0.17 0 0 463975 IEPF 1 2077673 0 0 2077673 0.76 2077673 0 2077673 0.76 0 0.76 0 0 2077673 Non-Resident Indian 7295 1788394 0 0 1788394 0.65 1788394 0 1788394 0.65 0 0.65 0 0 1405044 (NRI) Others 1 3000 0 0 3000 0 3000 0 3000 0 0 0 0 0 3000 Others 112 205634 0 0 205634 0.08 205634 0 205634 0.08 0 0.08 0 0 205634 Overseas Corporate 1 1000 0 0 1000 0 1000 0 1000 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bodies Trusts 16 1248369 0 0 1248369 0.46 1248369 0 1248369 0.46 0 0.46 0 0 1236909 Sub-Total (B)(3) 25776 33784081 0 0 33784081 12.36 33784081 0 33784081 12.36 0 12.36 0 0 31291091 0 Total Public 25853 138824152 0 0 138824152 50.78 138824152 0 138824152 50.78 0 50.78 0 0 136331162 Shareholding (B)= 8 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:07:08 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 01:08a EICHER MOTORS : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 PU 07/22 EICHER MOTORS : Communication on Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) on Dividend PU 07/22 EICHER MOTORS : Corporate Social Responsibility Report 2020-21 PU 07/21 EICHER MOTORS : VECV Financial Statements 2020-21 PU 07/21 EICHER MOTORS : RE UK Financial Statements 2020-21 PU 07/21 EICHER MOTORS : RECA Financial Statements 2020-21 PU 07/21 EICHER MOTORS : RENA Financial Statements 2020-21 PU 07/19 EICHER MOTORS : Newspaper Advertisement - 39th Annual General Meeting of the Com.. PU 07/16 EICHER MOTORS : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors July 16, 2021 PU 07/16 Indian Benchmarks Close the Week in Red; HCL Technologies Slumps 3% MT