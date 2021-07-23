Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

07/23/2021 | 01:08am EDT
1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited

Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT

Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b

Share Holding Pattern as on : 30-Jun-2021

Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

receipts are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?

No

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Catego

Category of

Nos. of

No. of fully

No.

No. of

Total nos.

Shareh

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of

Shareholdi

Number of

Number of

Number of

ry

shareholder

shareh

paid up

of

shares

shares

olding

class of securities

Shares

ng , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

(I)

(II)

olders

equity

Partl

underl

as a %

Underlyin

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(III)

shares

equity

Deposito

held

(calculat

(IX)

Outstanding

of

Otherwise

in

held

shares

Receipt

(VII) =

per

convertible

securities (

(XII)

Encumbered

dematerializ

(IV)

held

(VI)

(IV)+(V)+

1957)

securities

percentag

(XIII)

ed form

(V)

(VI)

(VIII)

(including

diluted

No of Voting Rights

Total

share

No.

As a

No

As a

As a %

Warrants)

(XIV)

as a

capital)

(a)

% of

.

% of

(A+B+

(X)

C2)

Clas s eg: X

Clas

Tot al

% of

(XI)=

tota

(a)

total

(A+B+

(VII)+(X)

s

C)

As a %

l

Share

eg:y

(A+B+C2

Shar

s held

)

es

(b)

held

(b)

A

Promoter &

6

134564270

0

0

134564270

49.22

134564270

0

134564270

49.22

0

49.22

0

0

0

0

134564270

Promoter Group

B

Public

258538

138824152

0

0

138824152

50.78

138824152

0

138824152

50.78

0

50.78

0

0

136331162

C

Non Promoter-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non Public

C1

Shares underlying

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DRs

C2

Shares held by

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Employee Trusts

Total

258544

273388422

0

0

273388422

100

273388422

0

273388422

100

0

100

0

0

0

0

270895432

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name

PAN

No.

No. of

Partl

Nos. of

Total

Share

Number of Voting Rights held in

No.

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

shar

fully

paid-

shares

nos.

ding

each class of securities

Shar

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

old

paid

equit

underlying

shares

calcul

(IX)

Underl

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

share

Depository

held

d as

Outstan

full

(XII)

otherwise

in

equity

held

Receipts

(VII =

SCRR

convert

conversion

encumbered

dematerializ

share

(V)

(VI)

IV+V+VI)

195

securit

of

(XIII)

ed form

s held

No of Voting Rights

Total

(includ

convertible

No

As a

No

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

As a %

as a

Warra

securities (

.

% of

.

% of

(A+B+

% of

(X)

as a

(a)

tota

(a)

total

(VIII

Total

percentage

Class X

Class

Tot al

l

share

of diluted

)

Y

Votin

Shar

s held

g

share

rights

capital)

es

(b)

(XI) =

held

(VII)+(X) as a

(b)

% of

A+B+C2

1

Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

A

Individuals/Hindu

1

3152410

0

0

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

undivided Family

Simran Lal

1

3152410

0

0

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

Vikram Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Anita Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raul Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raghavendra Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Arjun Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

B

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government/ State

Government(s)

C

Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions/ Banks

d

Any Other (specify)

3

125314980

0

0

125314980

45.84

125314980

0

125314980

45.84

0

45.84

0

0

0

0

125314980

Bodies Corporate

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

KARVANSARAI

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

INVESTMENTS

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER FOOTWEAR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LIMITED

SHAMBHALA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

PRIVATE LIMITED

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE

PRIVATE LIMITED

LEAN MANAGEMENT

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

INSTITUTE OF INDIA

GOOD EARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EDUCATION

FOUNDATION

GOODEARTH DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

SST HOLIDAY HOMES

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

INDIA PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

Trusts

2

125163550

0

0

125163550

45.79

125163550

0

125163550

45.79

0

45.79

0

0

0

0

125163550

THE SIMRAN

1

120306480

0

0

120306480

44.01

120306480

0

120306480

44.01

0

44.01

0

0

0

0

120306480

SIDDHARTHA TARA

BENEFIT TRUST

THE BRINDA LAL

1

4857070

0

0

4857070

1.78

4857070

0

4857070

1.78

0

1.78

0

0

0

0

4857070

TRUST

THE LAL FAMILY

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST

GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MASTER TRUST

SIMRAN LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

SIDDHARTHA LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST

TARA LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST

RAGHAVENDRA RAI

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST

ARJUN RAI TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST

Sub-Total (A)(1)

4

128467390

0

0

128467390

46.99

128467390

0

128467390

46.99

0

46.99

0

0

0

0

128467390

2

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals (Non-

2

6096880

0

0

6096880

2.23

6096880

0

6096880

2.23

0

2.23

0

0

0

0

6096880

Resident Individuals/

Foreign Individuals)

TARA LAL

1

3149940

0

0

3149940

1.15

3149940

0

3149940

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3149940

SIDDHARTHA

1

2946940

0

0

2946940

1.08

2946940

0

2946940

1.08

0

1.08

0

0

0

0

2946940

VIKRAM LAL

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

c

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

d

Foreign Portfolio

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investor

e

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bodies Corporate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE INC.

Sub-Total (A)(2)

2

6096880

0

0

6096880

2.23

6096880

0

6096880

2.23

0

2.23

0

0

0

0

6096880

Total Shareholding of

6

134564270

0

0

134564270

49.22

134564270

0

134564270

49.22

0

49.22

0

0

0

0

134564270

Promoter and

Promoter Group (A)=

(A)(1)+(A)(2)

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category & Name

PAN (II)

N

No. of

Par

Nos. of

Total

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of

Total

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

os

fully

tly

shares

nos.

ding %

class of securities

Share

shareholdin

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

.

(IX)

shares

paid up

pai

underlying

shares

calculate

s

g , as a %

pledged or

shares held

(I)

of

(XII)

equity

d-

Depository

held

d as per

Under

assuming

otherwise

in

sh

ar

share s

up

Receipts

VII =

SCRR,

lying

full

encumbered

dematerializ

eh

held (IV)

eq

(VI)

IV+V+VI

1957

No of Voting Rights

Total

Outst

conversion

No

As a

No.

As a

ed form

ol

uit

As a % of

as a

andin

of

.

% of

(No

% of

(XIV)

de

y

(A+B+C2)

% of

g

convertible

(a)

tota

t

total

r

(III

sha

VIII

Class X

Cla

Tot al

Total

conve

securities

l

ap

share

)

res

s

Votin

rtible

(as a

Shar

pli

s held

hel

s

g

securi

percentage

es

ca

(Not

d

Y

rights

ties

of diluted

held

ble

applic

(V)

(inclu

share

(b)

)

able)

1

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Mutual Funds/

33

15956539

0

0

15956539

5.84

15956539

0

15956539

5.84

0

5.84

0

0

15956539

SBI BLUE CHIP FUND

1

4226184

0

0

4226184

1.55

4226184

0

4226184

1.55

0

1.55

0

0

4226184

UTI FLEXI CAP FUND

1

3428242

0

0

3428242

1.25

3428242

0

3428242

1.25

0

1.25

0

0

3428242

b

Venture Capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds

c

Alternate Investment

28

1058820

0

0

1058820

0.39

1058820

0

1058820

0.39

0

0.39

0

0

1058820

Funds

d

Foreign Venture

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capital Investors

e

Foreign Portfolio

686

78830151

0

0

78830151

28.83

78830151

0

78830151

28.83

0

28.83

0

0

78830151

Investors

AMANSA HOLDINGS

1

4592949

0

0

4592949

1.68

4592949

0

4592949

1.68

0

1.68

0

0

4592949

PRIVATE LIMITED

f

Financial

5

328468

0

0

328468

0.12

328468

0

328468

0.12

0

0.12

0

0

328468

Institutions/ Banks

g

Insurance

24

8605313

0

0

8605313

3.15

8605313

0

8605313

3.15

0

3.15

0

0

8605313

Companies

LIFE INSURANCE

1

4273646

0

0

4273646

1.56

4273646

0

4273646

1.56

0

1.56

0

0

4273646

CORPORATION OF

INDIA P & Gs FUND

h

Provident Funds/

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pension Funds

i

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(1)

776

104779291

0

0

104779291

38.33

104779291

0

104779291

38.33

0

38.33

0

0

104779291

2

Central

2

260780

0

0

260780

0.1

260780

0

260780

0.1

0

0.1

0

0

260780

Government/ State

Government(s)/

President of India

Sub-Total (B)(2)

2

260780

0

0

260780

0.1

260780

0

260780

0.1

0

0.1

0

0

260780

3

Non-institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals -

24589

26416730

0

0

26416730

9.66

26416730

0

26416730

9.66

0

9.66

0

0

24327210

0

i

Individual

24588

21950458

0

0

21950458

8.03

21950458

0

21950458

8.03

0

8.03

0

0

19877038

shareholders holding

3

nominal share

capital up to Rs. 2

lakhs.

ii

Individual

7

4466272

0

0

4466272

1.63

4466272

0

4466272

1.63

0

1.63

0

0

4450172

shareholders holding

nominal share

capital in excess of

Rs. 2 lakhs.

b

NBFCs registered

1

160

0

0

160

0

160

0

160

0

0

0

0

0

160

with RBI

c

Employee Trusts

4

63022

0

0

63022

0.02

63022

0

63022

0.02

0

0.02

0

0

63022

d

Overseas

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Depositories (holding

DRs) (balancing

figure)

e

Any Other (specify)

11865

7304169

0

0

7304169

2.67

7304169

0

7304169

2.67

0

2.67

0

0

6900699

Bodies Corporate

1452

1442010

0

0

1442010

0.53

1442010

0

1442010

0.53

0

0.53

0

0

1435350

Clearing Members

131

72834

0

0

72834

0.03

72834

0

72834

0.03

0

0.03

0

0

72834

Foreign Portfolio

1

280

0

0

280

0

280

0

280

0

0

0

0

0

280

Investor (Category -

III)

HUF

2855

464975

0

0

464975

0.17

464975

0

464975

0.17

0

0.17

0

0

463975

IEPF

1

2077673

0

0

2077673

0.76

2077673

0

2077673

0.76

0

0.76

0

0

2077673

Non-Resident Indian

7295

1788394

0

0

1788394

0.65

1788394

0

1788394

0.65

0

0.65

0

0

1405044

(NRI)

Others

1

3000

0

0

3000

0

3000

0

3000

0

0

0

0

0

3000

Others

112

205634

0

0

205634

0.08

205634

0

205634

0.08

0

0.08

0

0

205634

Overseas Corporate

1

1000

0

0

1000

0

1000

0

1000

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bodies

Trusts

16

1248369

0

0

1248369

0.46

1248369

0

1248369

0.46

0

0.46

0

0

1236909

Sub-Total (B)(3)

25776

33784081

0

0

33784081

12.36

33784081

0

33784081

12.36

0

12.36

0

0

31291091

0

Total Public

25853

138824152

0

0

138824152

50.78

138824152

0

138824152

50.78

0

50.78

0

0

136331162

Shareholding (B)=

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 05:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 87 002 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Net income 2021 14 563 M 196 M 196 M
Net cash 2021 70 871 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 700 B 9 399 M 9 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales 2022 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 899
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 2 559,65 INR
Average target price 2 757,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Manhar Kapoor Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED1.17%10 033
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%16 376
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.27.57%10 224
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.73%7 920
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.19.35%7 271
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.-3.62%5 978