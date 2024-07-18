1.
Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited
Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT
Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
Share Holding Pattern as on : 30-Jun-2024
Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-
S. No.
Particulars
Yes/No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts
No
are issued?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
encumbered?
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?
No
7
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Categ
Category
Nos.
No. of
No.
No. of
Total
Shar
Number of Voting Rights held in
No.
Sharehold
Number
Number
Number
Sub-
o
of
of
fully
of
shares
nos.
ehold
each class of securities
of
ing , as a
of
of
of equity
categoriz
ry
sharehold
share
paid up
Partly
underlyi
share
ing
Shar
%
Locked
Shares
shares
ation of
(I)
er
h
equity
paid-
ng
s
as
a
es
assuming
in
pledged
held
shares
(II)
older
up
%
of
Und
full
shares
or
s
total
erlyi
conversio
(III)
shares
equity
Depositor
held
no. of
(IX)
ng
of
n
otherwise
in
Shareholdin
(calcul
Outsta
held
shares
y
(VII) =
ated as
nding
convertibl
(XII)
encumbere
demateriali
No
g
Receipts
per
conver
securities (
(IV)
held
(VI)
(IV)+(V)
SCR
tible
as a
d
(XIII)
z
ed form
of
1957)
securi
percentag
+
ties
e of
(V)
(VI)
(VIII)
(inclu
diluted
shares
ding
share
No of Voting Rights
Total
N
As a
N
As a
(XIV)
As a
Warra
capital)
under
as a
o.
%
o.
% of
% of
nts)
(A+B
% of
(X)
(a
of
(a
total
+C2)
(A+B+
)
tot
)
Shar
Clas s
Cla Tot al
C)
(XI)=
al
e s
eg: X
s s
(VII)+(X)
As a %
Sh
held
eg:
of
ar
(b)
Sub
(A+B+C2
y
)
es
Sub
-
Sub
hel
-
Cat
-
d
Cat
egor
Cat
(b)
egor
y III
egor
y I
y III
A
Promoter &
9
134565087
0
0
134565087 49.11
134565087
0
134565087
49.11
0
49.11
0
0
0
0
134565087
Promoter Group
B
Public
256969
139445428
0
0
139445428 50.89
139445428
0
139445428
50.89
0
50.89
0
0
137689958
C
Non Promoter-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non Public
C1
Shares underlying
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DRs
C2
Shares held by
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Employee Trusts
Total
256978
274010515
0
0
274010515
100
274010515
0
274010515
100
0
100
0
0
0
0
272255045
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category &
PA
No.
No. of
Partly
Nos. of
Total
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held in
No. of
Shareholdin
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
share
fully
paid-up
shares
nos.
ding %
each class of securities
Share
g , as a %
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
olde
paid
equity
underlying
shares
calculate
(IX)
Underly
assuming
shares
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
up
shares
Depository
held
d as per
Outstan
full
(XII)
otherwise
in
equity
held
Receipts
(VII =
SCRR,
converti
conversion
encumbered
dematerializ
share
(V)
(VI)
IV+V+VI)
1957
securiti
of
(XIII)
ed form
s held
No of Voting Rights
Total
(includi
convertible
No
As a
No
As a
(XIV)
(IV)
As a % of
as a
Warran
securities (
.
%
.
% of
(A+B+C2)
% of
(X)
as a
(a)
of
(a)
total
(VIII)
Total
percentage
Class X
Cl
Tot al
tota
shar
Votin
of diluted
a
l
e s
g
share
s
Sha
held
right
capital)
s
r es
(b)
s
(XI) =
Y
(VII)+(X) as a
hel
% of
d
A+B+C2
(b)
1
Indian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals/Hindu
2
3152903
0
0
3152903
1.15
3152903
0
3152903
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152903
undivided Family
Simran Lal
1
3152410
0
0
3152410
1.15
3152410
0
3152410
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152410
Vikram Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Anita Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Raul Rai
1
493
0
0
493
0
493
0
493
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
493
Raghavendra Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Arjun Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Central Government/
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
State Government(s)
c
Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions/ Banks
d
Any Other (specify)
5
125376774
0
0
125376774
45.76
125376774
0
125376774
45.76
0
45.76
0
0
0
0
125376774
Bodies Corporate
1
151430
0
0
151430
0.06
151430
0
151430
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
KARVANSARAI
1
151430
0
0
151430
0.06
151430
0
151430
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
INVESTMENTS
PRIVATE LIMITED
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEARTH
PRIVATE LIMITED
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
FOOTWEAR
LIMITED
SHAMBHALA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEARTH
PRIVATE LIMITED
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERIE
PRIVATE LIMITED
LEAN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MANAGEMENT
INSTITUTE OF
INDIA
GOOD EARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
EDUCATION
FOUNDATION
GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DESIGN STUDIO
PRIVATE LIMITED
SST HOLIDAY
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
HOMES PRIVATE
LIMITED
NICOBAR DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
STUDIO PRIVATE
LIMITED
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEARTH
INDIA PRIVATE
LIMITED
NICOBAR DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
RUAR HIMALAYA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
Trusts
4
125225344
0
0
125225344
45.7
125225344
0
125225344
45.7
0
45.7
0
0
0
0
125225344
THE SIMRAN
1
120306480
0
0
120306480
43.91
120306480
0
120306480
43.91
0
43.91
0
0
0
0
120306480
SIDDHARTHA
TARA BENEFIT
TRUST (Name of
trustees are
mentioned in Note-4)
THE BRINDA LAL
1
4857070
0
0
4857070
1.77
4857070
0
4857070
1.77
0
1.77
0
0
0
0
4857070
TRUST (Mrs Anita
Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal
& Mr. Ravi Prakash)
THE LAL FAMILY
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr Vikram
Lal, Mrs Anita Lal,
Ms Simran Lal, Mr
Siddhartha Lal & Ms
Tara Lal)
EICHER
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEARTH
TRUST (Mr. Vikram
Lal & Mrs. Anita
Lal)
SIDDHARTHA
1
61470
0
0
61470
0.02
61470
0
61470
0.02
0
0.02
0
0
0
0
61470
LAL TRUST (Mr.
Vikram Lal, Mr.
Siddhartha Lal &
Mrs. Natasha Jamal)
TARA LAL TRUST
1
324
0
0
324
0
324
0
324
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
324
(Mr. Vikram Lal,
Ms. Tara Lal, Ms.
Simran Lal & Ms.
Mahima Puri)
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BENEFIT TRUST
(Mr. Siddhartha Lal
& Ms. Natasha
Jamal)
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BENEFIT TRUST
(Mr. Siddhartha Lal
& Ms. Natasha
Jamal)
GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MASTER TRUST
(Ms. Simran Lal ,
Mr. Siddhartha Lal &
Ms. Tara Lal )
SIMRAN LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Ms. Simran
Lal, Mr. Raul Rai &
Ms. Tara Lal)
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal &
Ms. Natasha Jamal)
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal &
Ms. Natasha Jamal)
RAGHAVENDRA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
RAI TRUST (Ms.
Simran Lal & Mr.
Raul Rai)
ARJUN RAI TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Ms. Simran Lal &
Mr. Raul Rai)
NATASHA JAMAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal, Ms.
Natasha Jamal, Mrs.
Sunita Jamal & Mr.
Vikram Lal)
Sub-Total (A)(1)
7
128529677
0
0
128529677
46.91
128529677
0
128529677
46.91
0
46.91
0
0
0
0
128529677
2
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals (Non-
2
6035410
0
0
6035410
2.2
6035410
0
6035410
2.2
0
2.2
0
0
0
0
6035410
Resident Individuals/
Foreign Individuals)
TARA LAL
1
3149940
0
0
3149940
1.15
3149940
0
3149940
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3149940
SIDDHARTHA
1
2885470
0
0
2885470
1.05
2885470
0
2885470
1.05
0
1.05
0
0
0
0
2885470
VIKRAM LAL
NATASHA JAMAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
c
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
d
Foreign Portfolio
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investor
e
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bodies Corporate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERIE INC.
Sub-Total (A)(2)
2
6035410
0
0
6035410
2.2
6035410
0
6035410
2.2
0
2.2
0
0
0
0
6035410
Total Shareholding
9
134565087
0
0
134565087
49.11
134565087
0
134565087
49.11
0
49.11
0
0
0
0
134565087
of Promoter and
Promoter Group
(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
Category &
P
Nos.
No. of
Partly
Nos
Total
Shar
Number of Voting Rights held in
No. of
Total
Number
Numb
Numbe
Sub-
Name of the
A
of
fully paid
paid-up
. of
nos.
ehol
each class of securities
Share
sharehold
of
er of
r of
categorization
Shareholders
N
share
up equity
equity
sha
share
ding
(IX)
s
in g , as
Locked
Share
equity
of shares
(I)
h
in
share s
shares
res
s
%
Under
a %
s
shares
(
older
shares
held (IV)
held
und
held
calc
lying
assumin
pledge
held in
I
(III)
(XII)
(V)
erly
VII =
ulate
Outsta
g full
d or
demate
I
)
ing
IV+V+VI
d as
nding
conversi
other
rializ
Dep
per
conve
on of
wise
ed form
osit
SCR
rtible
convertib
encum
(XIV)
ory
R,
securi
le
bered
Rec
1957
ties
securitie
No of Voting Rights
Total
N
As a
(XIII)
Shareholding
eipt
As a
(inclu
No.
As
as a
s (as a
o.
%
(N
a
(No. of shares)
s
% of
% of
ding
percenta
(a
of
o
%
under
(VI)
(A+B
Total
Warra
ge of
)
tot
t
+C2)
Votin
nts)
diluted
al
ap
o
VIII
g
(X)
share
Sha
pli
f
Class X
Cla
Tot al
right
capital)
r
ca
t
Sub-
Su
Sub
s
s
(XI)
es
bl
o
Cat
b-
-
s
hel
e
t
ego
C
Cat
Y
d
)
a
ry I
at
ego
(b)
(a)
l
e
ry III
s
g
h
or
a
y
r
II
1
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
e
0
(Domestic)
a
Mutual Funds
32
20693255
0
0
20693255
7.55
20693255
0
20693255
7.55
0
7.55
0
0
20693255
SBI BLUE CHIP
1
5438643
0
0
5438643
1.98
5438643
0
5438643
1.98
0
1.98
0
0
5438643
FUND
ICICI
1
4277672
0
0
4277672
1.56
4277672
0
4277672
1.56
0
1.56
0
0
4277672
PRUDENTIAL
BALANCED
ADVANTAGE
FUND
HDFC TRUSTEE
1
3812120
0
0
3812120
1.39
3812120
0
3812120
1.39
0
1.39
0
0
3812120
COMPANCY
LIMITED-HDFC
FLEXI CAP FUND
UTI - NIFTY
1
2767373
0
0
2767373
1.01
2767373
0
2767373
1.01
0
1.01
0
0
2767373
EXCHANGE
TRADED FUND
b
Venture Capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Funds
c
Alternate
32
1355631
0
0
1355631
0.49
1355631
0
1355631
0.49
0
0.49
0
0
1355631
Investment Funds
d
Banks
6
447107
0
0
447107
0.16
447107
0
447107
0.16
0
0.16
0
0
447107
e
Insurance
28
7987242
0
0
7987242
2.91
7987242
0
7987242
2.91
0
2.91
0
0
7987242
Companies
LIFE INSURANCE
1
5173270
0
0
5173270
1.89
5173270
0
5173270
1.89
0
1.89
0
0
5173270
CORPORATION
OF INDIA
f
Provident Funds/
1
2003482
0
0
2003482
0.73
2003482
0
2003482
0.73
0
0.73
0
0
2003482
Pension Funds
g
Asset reconstruction
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
companies
h
Sovereign Wealth
2
260780
0
0
260780
0.1
260780
0
260780
0.1
0
0.1
0
0
260780
Funds
i
NBFCs registered
9
3799
0
0
3799
0
3799
0
3799
0
0
0
0
0
3799
with RBI
j
Other Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions
k
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)(1)
110
32751296
0
0
32751296
11.95
32751296
0
32751296
11.95
0
11.95
0
0
32751296
2
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Foreign)
a
Foreign Direct
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investment
b
Foreign Venture
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Capital Investors
c
Sovereign Wealth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Funds
d
Foreign Portfolio
829
77001695
0
0
77001695
28.1
77001695
0
77001695
28.1
0
28.1
0
0
77001695
Investors Category I
NEW WORLD
1
5290346
0
0
5290346
1.93
5290346
0
5290346
1.93
0
1.93
0
0
5290346
FUND INC
AMANSA
1
4662399
0
0
4662399
1.7
4662399
0
4662399
1.7
0
1.7
0
0
4662399
HOLDINGS
PRIVATE
LIMITED
GOVERNMENT
1
3361707
0
0
3361707
1.23
3361707
0
3361707
1.23
0
1.23
0
0
3361707
PENSION FUND
GLOBAL
e
Foreign Portfolio
49
1934792
0
0
1934792
0.71
1934792
0
1934792
0.71
0
0.71
0
0
1934792
Investors Category
II
f
Overseas
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depositories
(holding DRs)
(balancing figure)
g
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)(2)
878
78936487
0
0
78936487
28.81
78936487
0
78936487
28.81
0
28.81
0
0
78936487
3
Central Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
/ State
Government(s)
a
Central Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
/ President of India
b
State Government /
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Governor
c
Shareholding by
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Companies or
Bodies Corporate
where Central /
State Government is
a promoter
Sub-Total (B)(3)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Non-institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Associate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
companies /
Subsidiaries
b
Directors and their
2
26000
0
0
26000
0.01
26000
0
26000
0.01
0
0.01
0
0
26000
relatives (excluding
independent
directors and
nominee directors)
c
Key Managerial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Personnel
d
Relatives of
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
promoters (other
than "Immediate
Relatives" of
promoters disclosed
under "Promoter
and Promoter
Group" category)
e
Trusts where any
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
person belonging to
"Promoter and
Promoter Group"
category is
"trustee",
"beneficiary", or
"author of the trust"
f
Investor Education
1
2094381
0
0
2094381
0.76
2094381
0
2094381
0.76
0
0.76
0
0
2094381
and Protection Fund
(IEPF)
g
Resident
243244
18293051
0
0
18293051
6.68
18293051
0
18293051
6.68
0
6.68
0
0
16856841
Individuals holding
nominal share
capital up to Rs. 2
lakhs
h
Resident
6
3647103
0
0
3647103
1.33
3647103
0
3647103
1.33
0
1.33
0
0
3631003
Individuals holding
nominal share
capital in excess of
Rs. 2 lakhs
i
Non Resident
8147
1665731
0
0
1665731
0.61
1665731
0
1665731
0.61
0
0.61
0
0
1381761
Indians (NRIs)
j
Foreign Nationals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
k
Foreign Companies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
l
Bodies Corporate
1584
1522033
0
0
1522033
0.56
1522033
0
1522033
0.56
0
0.56
0
0
1516173
m
Any Other (specify)
2997
509346
0
0
509346
0.19
509346
0
509346
0.19
0
0.19
0
0
496016
Clearing Members
12
25569
0
0
25569
0.01
25569
0
25569
0.01
0
0.01
0
0
25569
HUF
2876
412631
0
0
412631
0.15
412631
0
412631
0.15
0
0.15
0
0
411631
Others
96
41345
0
0
41345
0.02
41345
0
41345
0.02
0
0.02
0
0
41345
Others
1
3000
0
0
3000
0
3000
0
3000
0
0
0
0
0
3000
Trusts
11
25931
0
0
25931
0.01
25931
0
25931
0.01
0
0.01
0
0
14471
Unclaimed or
1
870
0
0
870
0
870
0
870
0
0
0
0
0
0
Suspense or Escrow
Account
Sub-Total (B)(4)
255981
27757645
0
0
27757645
10.13
27757645
0
27757645
10.13
0
10.13
0
0
26002175
Total Public
256969
139445428
0
0
139445428
50.89
139445428
0
139445428
50.89
0
50.89
0
0
137689958
Shareholding
(B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2)+
(B)(3)+(B)(4)
Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder
Category &
PAN
No. of
No. of
Partly
Nos. of
Total no.
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held
No. of
Total
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
shareh
fully
paid-up
shares
shares
ding %
each class of securities
Shares
shareholdin
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
older
paid
equity
underlying
held
calculate
(IX)
Underlying
g , as a %
shares
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
up
shares
Depository
(VII =
d as per
Outstanding
assuming
(XII)
otherwise
in
equity
held
Receipts
IV+V+VI)
SCRR,
convertible
full
encumbered
dematerializ
share
(V)
(VI)
1957
securities
conversion
(XIII)
ed form
s held
As a % of
No of Voting Rights
Total
(including
of
No.
As a
No.
As a
(XIV)
(IV)
(A+B+C2)
as a %
Warrants)
convertible
%
(N
% of
(Not
(VIII)
of
(X)
securities (
of
o t
total
Applicable)
Total
as a
Clas
Clas
To
tota
ap
shar
Voting
percentage
s X
s Y
t
l
pli
e s
rights
of diluted
al
Sha
ca
held
share
r es
ble
(Not
capital)
(XI)
hel
)
appli
1
Custodian/DR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Holder
2
Employee Benefit
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Trust / Employee
Welfare Trust under
SEBI (Share Based
Employee Benefits
and Sweat Equity)
Regulations, 2021
Total Non-Promoter-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non Public
Shareholding (C)=
(C)(1)+(C)(2)
Table V - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Significant Beneficiary Owner (SBO)
Name
PAN
Passport No. in
Nationality
Details of holding/ exercise of right of the SBO in the reporting company, whether direct or indirect*
Date of creation /
case of a
acquisition of
foreign national
Shares
Voting rights
Rights on
Exercise of
Exercise of
significant
distributable
control
significant
beneficial interest
dividend or any other
influence
distribution
1
SIMRAN LAL
India
11.69
1.15
11.69
A
THE SIMRAN
India
11.69
1.15
11.69
No
No
30-Dec-2016
SIDDHARTHA
TARA BENEFIT
TRUST
2
SIDDHARTHA
India
23.91
44.98
23.91
VIKRAM LAL
A
THE SIMRAN
India
23.91
44.98
23.91
No
No
16-May-2014
SIDDHARTHA
TARA BENEFIT
TRUST
3
TARA LAL
India
11.69
1.15
11.69
A
THE SIMRAN
India
11.69
1.15
11.69
No
No
30-Dec-2016
SIDDHARTHA
