Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited

Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT

Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b

Share Holding Pattern as on : 30-Jun-2024

Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts

No

are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?

No

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Categ

Category

Nos.

No. of

No.

No. of

Total

Shar

Number of Voting Rights held in

No.

Sharehold

Number

Number

Number

Sub-

o

of

of

fully

of

shares

nos.

ehold

each class of securities

of

ing , as a

of

of

of equity

categoriz

ry

sharehold

share

paid up

Partly

underlyi

share

ing

Shar

%

Locked

Shares

shares

ation of

(I)

er

h

equity

paid-

ng

s

as

a

es

assuming

in

pledged

held

shares

(II)

older

up

%

of

Und

full

shares

or

s

total

erlyi

conversio

(III)

shares

equity

Depositor

held

no. of

(IX)

ng

of

n

otherwise

in

Shareholdin

(calcul

Outsta

held

shares

y

(VII) =

ated as

nding

convertibl

(XII)

encumbere

demateriali

No

g

Receipts

per

conver

securities (

(IV)

held

(VI)

(IV)+(V)

SCR

tible

as a

d

(XIII)

z

ed form

of

1957)

securi

percentag

+

ties

e of

(V)

(VI)

(VIII)

(inclu

diluted

shares

ding

share

No of Voting Rights

Total

N

As a

N

As a

(XIV)

As a

Warra

capital)

under

as a

o.

%

o.

% of

% of

nts)

(A+B

% of

(X)

(a

of

(a

total

+C2)

(A+B+

)

tot

)

Shar

Clas s

Cla Tot al

C)

(XI)=

al

e s

eg: X

s s

(VII)+(X)

As a %

Sh

held

eg:

of

ar

(b)

Sub

(A+B+C2

y

)

es

Sub

-

Sub

hel

-

Cat

-

d

Cat

egor

Cat

(b)

egor

y III

egor

y I

y III

A

Promoter &

9

134565087

0

0

134565087 49.11

134565087

0

134565087

49.11

0

49.11

0

0

0

0

134565087

Promoter Group

B

Public

256969

139445428

0

0

139445428 50.89

139445428

0

139445428

50.89

0

50.89

0

0

137689958

C

Non Promoter-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non Public

C1

Shares underlying

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DRs

C2

Shares held by

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Employee Trusts

Total

256978

274010515

0

0

274010515

100

274010515

0

274010515

100

0

100

0

0

0

0

272255045

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category &

PA

No.

No. of

Partly

Nos. of

Total

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in

No. of

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

share

fully

paid-up

shares

nos.

ding %

each class of securities

Share

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

olde

paid

equity

underlying

shares

calculate

(IX)

Underly

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

shares

Depository

held

d as per

Outstan

full

(XII)

otherwise

in

equity

held

Receipts

(VII =

SCRR,

converti

conversion

encumbered

dematerializ

share

(V)

(VI)

IV+V+VI)

1957

securiti

of

(XIII)

ed form

s held

No of Voting Rights

Total

(includi

convertible

No

As a

No

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

As a % of

as a

Warran

securities (

.

%

.

% of

(A+B+C2)

% of

(X)

as a

(a)

of

(a)

total

(VIII)

Total

percentage

Class X

Cl

Tot al

tota

shar

Votin

of diluted

a

l

e s

g

share

s

Sha

held

right

capital)

s

r es

(b)

s

(XI) =

Y

(VII)+(X) as a

hel

% of

d

A+B+C2

(b)

1

Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals/Hindu

2

3152903

0

0

3152903

1.15

3152903

0

3152903

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152903

undivided Family

Simran Lal

1

3152410

0

0

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

Vikram Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Anita Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raul Rai

1

493

0

0

493

0

493

0

493

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

493

Raghavendra Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Arjun Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Central Government/

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

State Government(s)

c

Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions/ Banks

d

Any Other (specify)

5

125376774

0

0

125376774

45.76

125376774

0

125376774

45.76

0

45.76

0

0

0

0

125376774

Bodies Corporate

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

KARVANSARAI

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

INVESTMENTS

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

FOOTWEAR

LIMITED

SHAMBHALA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

PRIVATE LIMITED

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE

PRIVATE LIMITED

LEAN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MANAGEMENT

INSTITUTE OF

INDIA

GOOD EARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EDUCATION

FOUNDATION

GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DESIGN STUDIO

PRIVATE LIMITED

SST HOLIDAY

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

HOMES PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

INDIA PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

RUAR HIMALAYA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

Trusts

4

125225344

0

0

125225344

45.7

125225344

0

125225344

45.7

0

45.7

0

0

0

0

125225344

THE SIMRAN

1

120306480

0

0

120306480

43.91

120306480

0

120306480

43.91

0

43.91

0

0

0

0

120306480

SIDDHARTHA

TARA BENEFIT

TRUST (Name of

trustees are

mentioned in Note-4)

THE BRINDA LAL

1

4857070

0

0

4857070

1.77

4857070

0

4857070

1.77

0

1.77

0

0

0

0

4857070

TRUST (Mrs Anita

Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal

& Mr. Ravi Prakash)

THE LAL FAMILY

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr Vikram

Lal, Mrs Anita Lal,

Ms Simran Lal, Mr

Siddhartha Lal & Ms

Tara Lal)

EICHER

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

TRUST (Mr. Vikram

Lal & Mrs. Anita

Lal)

SIDDHARTHA

1

61470

0

0

61470

0.02

61470

0

61470

0.02

0

0.02

0

0

0

0

61470

LAL TRUST (Mr.

Vikram Lal, Mr.

Siddhartha Lal &

Mrs. Natasha Jamal)

TARA LAL TRUST

1

324

0

0

324

0

324

0

324

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

324

(Mr. Vikram Lal,

Ms. Tara Lal, Ms.

Simran Lal & Ms.

Mahima Puri)

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST

(Mr. Siddhartha Lal

& Ms. Natasha

Jamal)

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST

(Mr. Siddhartha Lal

& Ms. Natasha

Jamal)

GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MASTER TRUST

(Ms. Simran Lal ,

Mr. Siddhartha Lal &

Ms. Tara Lal )

SIMRAN LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Ms. Simran

Lal, Mr. Raul Rai &

Ms. Tara Lal)

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal &

Ms. Natasha Jamal)

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal &

Ms. Natasha Jamal)

RAGHAVENDRA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

RAI TRUST (Ms.

Simran Lal & Mr.

Raul Rai)

ARJUN RAI TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Ms. Simran Lal &

Mr. Raul Rai)

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal, Ms.

Natasha Jamal, Mrs.

Sunita Jamal & Mr.

Vikram Lal)

Sub-Total (A)(1)

7

128529677

0

0

128529677

46.91

128529677

0

128529677

46.91

0

46.91

0

0

0

0

128529677

2

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals (Non-

2

6035410

0

0

6035410

2.2

6035410

0

6035410

2.2

0

2.2

0

0

0

0

6035410

Resident Individuals/

Foreign Individuals)

TARA LAL

1

3149940

0

0

3149940

1.15

3149940

0

3149940

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3149940

SIDDHARTHA

1

2885470

0

0

2885470

1.05

2885470

0

2885470

1.05

0

1.05

0

0

0

0

2885470

VIKRAM LAL

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

c

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

d

Foreign Portfolio

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investor

e

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bodies Corporate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE INC.

Sub-Total (A)(2)

2

6035410

0

0

6035410

2.2

6035410

0

6035410

2.2

0

2.2

0

0

0

0

6035410

Total Shareholding

9

134565087

0

0

134565087

49.11

134565087

0

134565087

49.11

0

49.11

0

0

0

0

134565087

of Promoter and

Promoter Group

(A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category &

P

Nos.

No. of

Partly

Nos

Total

Shar

Number of Voting Rights held in

No. of

Total

Number

Numb

Numbe

Sub-

Name of the

A

of

fully paid

paid-up

. of

nos.

ehol

each class of securities

Share

sharehold

of

er of

r of

categorization

Shareholders

N

share

up equity

equity

sha

share

ding

(IX)

s

in g , as

Locked

Share

equity

of shares

(I)

h

in

share s

shares

res

s

%

Under

a %

s

shares

(

older

shares

held (IV)

held

und

held

calc

lying

assumin

pledge

held in

I

(III)

(XII)

(V)

erly

VII =

ulate

Outsta

g full

d or

demate

I

)

ing

IV+V+VI

d as

nding

conversi

other

rializ

Dep

per

conve

on of

wise

ed form

osit

SCR

rtible

convertib

encum

(XIV)

ory

R,

securi

le

bered

Rec

1957

ties

securitie

No of Voting Rights

Total

N

As a

(XIII)

Shareholding

eipt

As a

(inclu

No.

As

as a

s (as a

o.

%

(N

a

(No. of shares)

s

% of

% of

ding

percenta

(a

of

o

%

under

(VI)

(A+B

Total

Warra

ge of

)

tot

t

+C2)

Votin

nts)

diluted

al

ap

o

VIII

g

(X)

share

Sha

pli

f

Class X

Cla

Tot al

right

capital)

r

ca

t

Sub-

Su

Sub

s

s

(XI)

es

bl

o

Cat

b-

-

s

hel

e

t

ego

C

Cat

Y

d

)

a

ry I

at

ego

(b)

(a)

l

e

ry III

s

g

h

or

a

y

r

II

1

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

e

0

(Domestic)

a

Mutual Funds

32

20693255

0

0

20693255

7.55

20693255

0

20693255

7.55

0

7.55

0

0

20693255

SBI BLUE CHIP

1

5438643

0

0

5438643

1.98

5438643

0

5438643

1.98

0

1.98

0

0

5438643

FUND

ICICI

1

4277672

0

0

4277672

1.56

4277672

0

4277672

1.56

0

1.56

0

0

4277672

PRUDENTIAL

BALANCED

ADVANTAGE

FUND

HDFC TRUSTEE

1

3812120

0

0

3812120

1.39

3812120

0

3812120

1.39

0

1.39

0

0

3812120

COMPANCY

LIMITED-HDFC

FLEXI CAP FUND

UTI - NIFTY

1

2767373

0

0

2767373

1.01

2767373

0

2767373

1.01

0

1.01

0

0

2767373

EXCHANGE

TRADED FUND

b

Venture Capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds

c

Alternate

32

1355631

0

0

1355631

0.49

1355631

0

1355631

0.49

0

0.49

0

0

1355631

Investment Funds

d

Banks

6

447107

0

0

447107

0.16

447107

0

447107

0.16

0

0.16

0

0

447107

e

Insurance

28

7987242

0

0

7987242

2.91

7987242

0

7987242

2.91

0

2.91

0

0

7987242

Companies

LIFE INSURANCE

1

5173270

0

0

5173270

1.89

5173270

0

5173270

1.89

0

1.89

0

0

5173270

CORPORATION

OF INDIA

f

Provident Funds/

1

2003482

0

0

2003482

0.73

2003482

0

2003482

0.73

0

0.73

0

0

2003482

Pension Funds

g

Asset reconstruction

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

companies

h

Sovereign Wealth

2

260780

0

0

260780

0.1

260780

0

260780

0.1

0

0.1

0

0

260780

Funds

i

NBFCs registered

9

3799

0

0

3799

0

3799

0

3799

0

0

0

0

0

3799

with RBI

j

Other Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions

k

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(1)

110

32751296

0

0

32751296

11.95

32751296

0

32751296

11.95

0

11.95

0

0

32751296

2

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Foreign)

a

Foreign Direct

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investment

b

Foreign Venture

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capital Investors

c

Sovereign Wealth

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds

d

Foreign Portfolio

829

77001695

0

0

77001695

28.1

77001695

0

77001695

28.1

0

28.1

0

0

77001695

Investors Category I

NEW WORLD

1

5290346

0

0

5290346

1.93

5290346

0

5290346

1.93

0

1.93

0

0

5290346

FUND INC

AMANSA

1

4662399

0

0

4662399

1.7

4662399

0

4662399

1.7

0

1.7

0

0

4662399

HOLDINGS

PRIVATE

LIMITED

GOVERNMENT

1

3361707

0

0

3361707

1.23

3361707

0

3361707

1.23

0

1.23

0

0

3361707

PENSION FUND

GLOBAL

e

Foreign Portfolio

49

1934792

0

0

1934792

0.71

1934792

0

1934792

0.71

0

0.71

0

0

1934792

Investors Category

II

f

Overseas

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Depositories

(holding DRs)

(balancing figure)

g

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(2)

878

78936487

0

0

78936487

28.81

78936487

0

78936487

28.81

0

28.81

0

0

78936487

3

Central Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

/ State

Government(s)

a

Central Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

/ President of India

b

State Government /

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Governor

c

Shareholding by

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Companies or

Bodies Corporate

where Central /

State Government is

a promoter

Sub-Total (B)(3)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Non-institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Associate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

companies /

Subsidiaries

b

Directors and their

2

26000

0

0

26000

0.01

26000

0

26000

0.01

0

0.01

0

0

26000

relatives (excluding

independent

directors and

nominee directors)

c

Key Managerial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Personnel

d

Relatives of

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

promoters (other

than "Immediate

Relatives" of

promoters disclosed

under "Promoter

and Promoter

Group" category)

e

Trusts where any

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

person belonging to

"Promoter and

Promoter Group"

category is

"trustee",

"beneficiary", or

"author of the trust"

f

Investor Education

1

2094381

0

0

2094381

0.76

2094381

0

2094381

0.76

0

0.76

0

0

2094381

and Protection Fund

(IEPF)

g

Resident

243244

18293051

0

0

18293051

6.68

18293051

0

18293051

6.68

0

6.68

0

0

16856841

Individuals holding

nominal share

capital up to Rs. 2

lakhs

h

Resident

6

3647103

0

0

3647103

1.33

3647103

0

3647103

1.33

0

1.33

0

0

3631003

Individuals holding

nominal share

capital in excess of

Rs. 2 lakhs

i

Non Resident

8147

1665731

0

0

1665731

0.61

1665731

0

1665731

0.61

0

0.61

0

0

1381761

Indians (NRIs)

j

Foreign Nationals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

k

Foreign Companies

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

l

Bodies Corporate

1584

1522033

0

0

1522033

0.56

1522033

0

1522033

0.56

0

0.56

0

0

1516173

m

Any Other (specify)

2997

509346

0

0

509346

0.19

509346

0

509346

0.19

0

0.19

0

0

496016

Clearing Members

12

25569

0

0

25569

0.01

25569

0

25569

0.01

0

0.01

0

0

25569

HUF

2876

412631

0

0

412631

0.15

412631

0

412631

0.15

0

0.15

0

0

411631

Others

96

41345

0

0

41345

0.02

41345

0

41345

0.02

0

0.02

0

0

41345

Others

1

3000

0

0

3000

0

3000

0

3000

0

0

0

0

0

3000

Trusts

11

25931

0

0

25931

0.01

25931

0

25931

0.01

0

0.01

0

0

14471

Unclaimed or

1

870

0

0

870

0

870

0

870

0

0

0

0

0

0

Suspense or Escrow

Account

Sub-Total (B)(4)

255981

27757645

0

0

27757645

10.13

27757645

0

27757645

10.13

0

10.13

0

0

26002175

Total Public

256969

139445428

0

0

139445428

50.89

139445428

0

139445428

50.89

0

50.89

0

0

137689958

Shareholding

(B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2)+

(B)(3)+(B)(4)

Table IV - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Non Promoter- Non Public shareholder

Category &

PAN

No. of

No. of

Partly

Nos. of

Total no.

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held

No. of

Total

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

shareh

fully

paid-up

shares

shares

ding %

each class of securities

Shares

shareholdin

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

older

paid

equity

underlying

held

calculate

(IX)

Underlying

g , as a %

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

shares

Depository

(VII =

d as per

Outstanding

assuming

(XII)

otherwise

in

equity

held

Receipts

IV+V+VI)

SCRR,

convertible

full

encumbered

dematerializ

share

(V)

(VI)

1957

securities

conversion

(XIII)

ed form

s held

As a % of

No of Voting Rights

Total

(including

of

No.

As a

No.

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

(A+B+C2)

as a %

Warrants)

convertible

%

(N

% of

(Not

(VIII)

of

(X)

securities (

of

o t

total

Applicable)

Total

as a

Clas

Clas

To

tota

ap

shar

Voting

percentage

s X

s Y

t

l

pli

e s

rights

of diluted

al

Sha

ca

held

share

r es

ble

(Not

capital)

(XI)

hel

)

appli

1

Custodian/DR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Holder

2

Employee Benefit

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Trust / Employee

Welfare Trust under

SEBI (Share Based

Employee Benefits

and Sweat Equity)

Regulations, 2021

Total Non-Promoter-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non Public

Shareholding (C)=

(C)(1)+(C)(2)

Table V - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Significant Beneficiary Owner (SBO)

Name

PAN

Passport No. in

Nationality

Details of holding/ exercise of right of the SBO in the reporting company, whether direct or indirect*

Date of creation /

case of a

acquisition of

foreign national

Shares

Voting rights

Rights on

Exercise of

Exercise of

significant

distributable

control

significant

beneficial interest

dividend or any other

influence

distribution

1

SIMRAN LAL

India

11.69

1.15

11.69

A

THE SIMRAN

India

11.69

1.15

11.69

No

No

30-Dec-2016

SIDDHARTHA

TARA BENEFIT

TRUST

2

SIDDHARTHA

India

23.91

44.98

23.91

VIKRAM LAL

A

THE SIMRAN

India

23.91

44.98

23.91

No

No

16-May-2014

SIDDHARTHA

TARA BENEFIT

TRUST

3

TARA LAL

India

11.69

1.15

11.69

A

THE SIMRAN

India

11.69

1.15

11.69

No

No

30-Dec-2016

SIDDHARTHA

