Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

-
1. Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited
-
2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT
-
3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
-
4. Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2022
-
5. Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-
|
S. No.
|
Particulars
|
Yes/No
|
1
|
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
|
No
|
2
|
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?
|
No
|
3
|
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?
|
No
|
4
|
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
|
No
|
5
|
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?
|
No
|
6
|
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?
|
No
|
7
|
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
|
No
|
8
|
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
|
Yes
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Catego ry (I)Category of shareholder
(II)Nos. of shareh olders
No. of fully paid up equity shares
No. of Partly paid-up equity
of share DespositNo.
Total nos. shares held
Sharehol ding as a % of t(ocatalclulnaote. d
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
No. of Shares Underlyin
Shareholdin g , as a % assuming
Number of Locked in shares
Number of
Shares pledged orNumber of equity shares held
(III)
(IX)
Outstgandingof full
otherwise
inheldsharesouRrnyedceerip oafspsehrares
(VII)=
convertiblescecocnunvrvietrirestisiob(nleas encumbered
(XII)
dematerializ
(IV)
held (V)lt(ysVinI)g
(IV)+(V)+S1C9R57R),
securitiesapercentage
(XIII)
(VI)
(VIII)As a %No of Voting Rights
Total as a % of (A+B+
(includingWarrants)odfiluted share capital)
(oAf+B+C2
)
(X)Clas s eg: XCl as s eg :y
Tot al
C)
(XI)= (VII)+(X)
As a % of (A+B+C2)
No.
(a)As a % of tota l Shar es held (b)
No . (a)
As a % of total Share s held (b)
(XIV)
A
B C
C1
C2
Shares held by Employee Trusts Total
8
134565039
0
0
134565039 49.21
263471 0
138858063 0
0 0
0 0
138858063 50.79 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0 0
0
0
263479
273423102
273423102 100
49.21
50.79 0
0
49.21
0 0
50.79
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
273423102
0
273423102
100
0
100
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
271037592
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category & Name
(I)
1 ab
Indian Individuals/Hindu undivided Family Simran Lal Vikram Lal Anita Lal Raul Rai Raghavendra Rai Arjun Rai
c d
Any Other (specify) Bodies Corporate KARVANSARAI INVESTMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER GOODEARTH PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER FOOTWEAR LIMITED SHAMBHALA GOODEARTH PRIVATE LIMITED ROSABAGH PERFUMERIE PRIVATE LIMITED LEAN MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE OF INDIA
PAN
No. of No. of
(II)
(III)up
0 2
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0 0
3152410
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4 1 1
0
0
0
0
0
0 0 0
0
PartlyNos.
Totalpaid-up
shares Dyienpgosiheld (V)
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
SharehdoilngNumber of Voting Rights held ineach class of securitiestoRreycei (pVtIs)
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ca%lcul adteas pSeCrRR , 195 7 As a % (oAf+B+ C2)(VIII )
(IX)
held (VII =IV+V+VI)
No of Voting Rights
Class XClass
Y
0 1.15
0 0
0 3152855
3152410
1.15
3152410
0
3152410
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
445
0
445
0
445
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
No. ofSharesUnderlyiOnugtstandincgonvertib
Shareholding , as a %assumingfullconversionTotal as a % of Total Votin g rights
(sincludingWarrant s)(X)convertiblesecurities ( as a
Tot al
percentage of diluted
share capital) (XI) = (VII)+(X) as a
No . (a)
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Locked in
|
Shares
|
equity
|
shares
|
pledged or
|
shares held
|
(XII)
|
otherwise
|
in
|
encumbered
|
dematerializ
|
(XIII)
|
ed form
|
(XIV)
As a % of tota l Shar es held (b)
No . (a)
0 0
As a % of total share s held (b)
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152410
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
445
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
45.83 0.06 0.06
0 0 0
0 0 0
125315304 151430 151430
0 0 0
45.83 0.06 0.06
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
|
GOOD EARTH EDUCATION FOUNDATION
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GOODEARTH DESIGN STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SST HOLIDAY HOMES PRIVATE LIMITED
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NICOBAR DESIGN STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
EICHER GOODEARTH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NICOBAR DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Trusts
|
3
|
125163874
|
0
|
0
|
125163874
|
45.78
|
125163874
|
0
|
125163874
|
45.78
|
0
|
45.78
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
125163874
|
THE SIMRAN SIDDHARTHA TARA BENEFIT TRUST (Name of trustees are mentioned in Note-4)
|
1
|
120306480
|
0
|
0
|
120306480
|
44
|
120306480
|
0
|
120306480
|
44
|
0
|
44
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
120306480
|
THE BRINDA LAL TRUST (Mrs Anita Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal & Mr. Ravi Prakash)
|
1
|
4857070
|
0
|
0
|
4857070
|
1.78
|
4857070
|
0
|
4857070
|
1.78
|
0
|
1.78
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4857070
|
TARA LAL TRUST (Mr. Vikram Lal, Ms. Tara Lal, Ms. Simran Lal & Ms. Mahima Puri)
|
1
|
324
|
0
|
0
|
324
|
0
|
324
|
0
|
324
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
324
|
THE LAL FAMILY TRUST (Mr Vikram Lal, Mrs Anita Lal, Ms Simran Lal, Mr Siddhartha Lal & Ms Tara Lal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
EICHER GOODEARTH TRUST (Mr. Vikram Lal & Mrs. Anita Lal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEILA NOOR LAL BENEFIT TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ZORAVAR LAL BENEFIT TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GOODEARTH MASTER TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal , Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Tara Lal )
|
SIMRAN LAL TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal, Mr. Raul Rai & Ms. Tara Lal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SIDDHARTHA LAL TRUST (Mr. Vikram Lal, Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Mrs. Natasha Jamal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ZORAVAR LAL TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEILA NOOR LAL TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RAGHAVENDRA RAI TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ARJUN RAI TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
NATASHA JAMAL TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal, Ms. Natasha Jamal, Mrs. Sunita Jamal & Mr. Vikram Lal)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Sub-Total (A)(1)
|
6
|
128468159
|
0
|
0
|
128468159
|
46.99
|
128468159
|
0
|
128468159
|
46.99
|
0
|
46.99
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
128468159
|
2
|
Foreign
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
a
|
Individuals (Non-Resident Individuals/ Foreign Individuals)
|
2
|
6096880
|
0
|
0
|
6096880
|
2.23
|
6096880
|
0
|
6096880
|
2.23
|
0
|
2.23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6096880
|
TARA LAL
|
1
|
3149940
|
0
|
0
|
3149940
|
1.15
|
3149940
|
0
|
3149940
|
1.15
|
0
|
1.15
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3149940
|
SIDDHARTHA VIKRAM LAL
|
1
|
2946940
|
0
|
0
|
2946940
|
1.08
|
2946940
|
0
|
2946940
|
1.08
|
0
|
1.08
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2946940
|
NATASHA JAMAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ZORAVAR LAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
LEILA NOOR LAL
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
b
|
Government
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
c
|
Institutions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
d
|
Foreign Portfolio Investor
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
e
|
Any Other (specify)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bodies Corporate
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ROSABAGH PERFUMERIE INC.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Sub-Total (A)(2)
|
2
|
6096880
|
0
|
0
|
6096880
|
2.23
|
6096880
|
0
|
6096880
|
2.23
|
0
|
2.23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6096880
|
Total Shareholding of Promoter and
|
8
|
134565039
|
0
|
0
|
134565039
|
49.21
|
134565039
|
0
|
134565039
|
49.21
|
0
|
49.21
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
134565039
Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
|
Category & Name of the Shareholders
(I)
|
PAN (II)
|
Nos. of shar eh olde r (III)
|
No. of fully paid up equity share s held (IV)
|
Part ly paid -up equi ty shar es held (V)
|
Nos. of shares underly ing Deposit ory Receipt s (VI)
|
Total nos. shares held VII = IV+V+VI
|
Sharehol ding % calculate d as per SCRR, 1957 As a % of (A+B+C2)
VIII
|
Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities
(IX)
|
No. of Sha res Un derl yin g Out stan din g
|
Total shareholdin g , as a % assuming full conversion of convertible securities
(as a percentage of diluted
|
Number of Locked in shares (XII)
|
Number of
Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered
|
Number of equity shares held in dematerializ ed form (XIV)
|
No of Voting Rights
|
Total as a % of Total
Voting rights
|
No . (a)
|
As a % of tota l Shar es held (b)
|
No. ( (No t ap pli ca ble )
|
XIIIA) s a % of total share s held (Not applic able)
|
Class X
|
Cla s s
Y
|
Tot al
|
1
|
Institutions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0 vert
|
share
0
|
0
|
0
|
(a)
|
(b)
|
0
|
a
|
Mutual Funds/
|
33
|
18137604
|
0
|
0
|
18137604
|
6.63
|
18137604
|
0
|
18137604
|
6.63
|
0
ible
|
6.63
(XI)
|
0
|
0
|
18137604
|
SBI-ETF Nifty 50
|
1
|
4698089
|
0
|
0
|
4698089
|
1.72
|
4698089
|
0
|
4698089
|
1.72
|
0
sec
|
1.72
|
0
|
0
|
4698089
|
UTI-FLEXI CAP FUND
|
1
|
3597094
|
0
|
0
|
3597094
|
1.32
|
3597094
|
0
|
3597094
|
1.32
|
0 uriti
|
1.32
|
0
|
0
|
3597094
|
ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND
|
1
|
2985329
|
0
|
0
|
2985329
|
1.09
|
2985329
|
0
|
2985329
|
1.09
|
0
es (inc
|
1.09
|
0
|
0
|
2985329
|
b
|
Venture Capital Funds
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
ludi ng
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
c
|
Alternate Investment Funds
|
27
|
737678
|
0
|
0
|
737678
|
0.27
|
737678
|
0
|
737678
|
0.27
|
0
Wa rra
|
0.27
|
0
|
0
|
737678
|
d
|
Foreign Venture Capital Investors
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0 nts)
(X)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
e
|
Foreign Portfolio Investors
|
692
|
79903448
|
0
|
0
|
79903448
|
29.22
|
79903448
|
0
|
79903448
|
29.22
|
0
|
29.22
|
0
|
0
|
79903448
|
AMANSA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED
|
1
|
5059353
|
0
|
0
|
5059353
|
1.85
|
5059353
|
0
|
5059353
|
1.85
|
0
|
1.85
|
0
|
0
|
5059353
|
STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY
|
1
|
3018699
|
0
|
0
|
3018699
|
1.1
|
3018699
|
0
|
3018699
|
1.1
|
0
|
1.1
|
0
|
0
|
3018699
|
Government Pension Fund Global
|
1
|
2997239
|
0
|
0
|
2997239
|
1.1
|
2997239
|
0
|
2997239
|
1.1
|
0
|
1.1
|
0
|
0
|
2997239
|
f
|
Financial Institutions/ Banks
|
6
|
517953
|
0
|
0
|
517953
|
0.19
|
517953
|
0
|
517953
|
0.19
|
0
|
0.19
|
0
|
0
|
517953
|
g
|
Insurance Companies
|
24
|
7799439
|
0
|
0
|
7799439
|
2.85
|
7799439
|
0
|
7799439
|
2.85
|
0
|
2.85
|
0
|
0
|
7799439
|
LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA P & Gs Fund
|
1
|
3085964
|
0
|
0
|
3085964
|
1.13
|
3085964
|
0
|
3085964
|
1.13
|
0
|
1.13
|
0
|
0
|
3085964
|
h
|
Provident Funds/ Pension Funds
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
i
|
Any Other (specify)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Sub-Total (B)(1)
|
782
|
107096122
|
0
|
0
|
107096122
|
39.17
|
107096122
|
0
|
107096122
|
39.17
|
0
|
39.17
|
0
|
0
|
107096122
|
2
|
Central
|
2
|
260780
|
0
|
0
|
260780
|
0.1
|
260780
|
0
|
260780
|
0.1
|
0
|
0.1
|
0
|
0
|
260780
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.