Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

5. Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

4. Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2022

2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT

1. Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited

S. No. Particulars Yes/No

1 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares? No

2 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities? No

3 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued? No

4 Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in? No

5 Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered? No

6 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights? No

7 Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ? No