  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Eicher Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-06
2537.40 INR   +0.22%
Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

04/08/2022 | 03:49am EDT
  • 1. Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited

  • 2. Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT

  • 3. Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b

  • 4. Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2022

  • 5. Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts are issued?

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered?

No

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?

No

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Catego ry (I)Category of shareholder

(II)Nos. of shareh olders

No. of fully paid up equity shares

No. of Partly paid-up equity

of share DespositNo.

Total nos. shares held

Sharehol ding as a % of t(ocatalclulnaote. d

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

No. of Shares Underlyin

Shareholdin g , as a % assuming

Number of Locked in shares

Number of

Shares pledged orNumber of equity shares held

(III)

(IX)

Outstgandingof full

otherwise

inheldsharesouRrnyedceerip oafspsehrares

(VII)=

convertiblescecocnunvrvietrirestisiob(nleas encumbered

(XII)

dematerializ

(IV)

held (V)lt(ysVinI)g

(IV)+(V)+S1C9R57R),

securitiesapercentage

(XIII)

(VI)

(VIII)As a %No of Voting Rights

Total as a % of (A+B+

(includingWarrants)odfiluted share capital)

(oAf+B+C2

)

(X)Clas s eg: XCl as s eg :y

Tot al

C)

(XI)= (VII)+(X)

As a % of (A+B+C2)

No.

(a)As a % of tota l Shar es held (b)

No . (a)

As a % of total Share s held (b)

(XIV)

A

B C

C1

Non Promoter-Non Public

0

C2

Shares held by Employee Trusts Total

8

134565039

0

0

134565039 49.21

263471 0

138858063 0

0 0

0 0

138858063 50.79 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

0 0

0

0

263479

273423102

273423102 100

49.21

50.79 0

0

0

49.21

0 0

50.79

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

273423102

0

273423102

100

0

100

0

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

271037592

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name

of the Shareholders

(I)

1 ab

Indian Individuals/Hindu undivided Family Simran Lal Vikram Lal Anita Lal Raul Rai Raghavendra Rai Arjun Rai

c d

Any Other (specify) Bodies Corporate KARVANSARAI INVESTMENTS PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER GOODEARTH PRIVATE LIMITED EICHER FOOTWEAR LIMITED SHAMBHALA GOODEARTH PRIVATE LIMITED ROSABAGH PERFUMERIE PRIVATE LIMITED LEAN MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE OF INDIA

PAN

No. of No. of

(II)

share holder

fully paid

(III)up

equity share

s held (IV)

0 2

0 3152855

1

0

0

1

0

0

0

0 0

3152410

0

0

0

445

0

0

0

0

0

4 1 1

0

0

0

0

0

0

125315304 151430 151430

0 0 0

0 0 0

0

0

PartlyNos.

Totalpaid-up

oshf ar

equity unedserl

shares Dyienpgosiheld (V)

0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

SharehdoilngNumber of Voting Rights held ineach class of securitiestoRreycei (pVtIs)

0 3152855

0

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ca%lcul adteas pSeCrRR , 195 7 As a % (oAf+B+ C2)(VIII )

(IX)

held (VII =IV+V+VI)

No of Voting Rights

Class XClass

Y

0 1.15

0 3152855

0 0

0 3152855

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

445

0

445

0

445

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

125315304 151430 151430

0 0 0

0

0

0

No. ofSharesUnderlyiOnugtstandincgonvertib

lesecuritie

Shareholding , as a %assumingfullconversionTotal as a % of Total Votin g rights

(sincludingWarrant s)(X)convertiblesecurities ( as a

Tot al

percentage of diluted

share capital) (XI) = (VII)+(X) as a

No . (a)

Number of

Number of

Number of

Locked in

Shares

equity

shares

pledged or

shares held

(XII)

otherwise

in

encumbered

dematerializ

(XIII)

ed form

(XIV)

As a % of tota l Shar es held (b)

No . (a)

% of A+B+C2

0 1.15

0 0

0 1.15

As a % of total share s held (b)

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 3152855

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

445

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

45.83 0.06 0.06

0 0 0

125315304 151430 151430

0 0 0

0 0 0

125315304 151430 151430

45.83 0.06 0.06

0 0 0

45.83 0.06 0.06

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 0

125315304 151430 151430

0

0 0 0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOOD EARTH EDUCATION FOUNDATION

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH DESIGN STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

SST HOLIDAY HOMES PRIVATE LIMITED

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NICOBAR DESIGN STUDIO PRIVATE LIMITED

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EICHER GOODEARTH INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NICOBAR DESIGN PRIVATE LIMITED

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Trusts

3

125163874

0

0

125163874

45.78

125163874

0

125163874

45.78

0

45.78

0

0

0

0

125163874

THE SIMRAN SIDDHARTHA TARA BENEFIT TRUST (Name of trustees are mentioned in Note-4)

1

120306480

0

0

120306480

44

120306480

0

120306480

44

0

44

0

0

0

0

120306480

THE BRINDA LAL TRUST (Mrs Anita Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal & Mr. Ravi Prakash)

1

4857070

0

0

4857070

1.78

4857070

0

4857070

1.78

0

1.78

0

0

0

0

4857070

TARA LAL TRUST (Mr. Vikram Lal, Ms. Tara Lal, Ms. Simran Lal & Ms. Mahima Puri)

1

324

0

0

324

0

324

0

324

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

324

THE LAL FAMILY TRUST (Mr Vikram Lal, Mrs Anita Lal, Ms Simran Lal, Mr Siddhartha Lal & Ms Tara Lal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EICHER GOODEARTH TRUST (Mr. Vikram Lal & Mrs. Anita Lal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL BENEFIT TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL BENEFIT TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH MASTER TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal , Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Tara Lal )

SIMRAN LAL TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal, Mr. Raul Rai & Ms. Tara Lal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

SIDDHARTHA LAL TRUST (Mr. Vikram Lal, Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Mrs. Natasha Jamal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal & Ms. Natasha Jamal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

RAGHAVENDRA RAI TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ARJUN RAI TRUST (Ms. Simran Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

NATASHA JAMAL TRUST (Mr. Siddhartha Lal, Ms. Natasha Jamal, Mrs. Sunita Jamal & Mr. Vikram Lal)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (A)(1)

6

128468159

0

0

128468159

46.99

128468159

0

128468159

46.99

0

46.99

0

0

0

0

128468159

2

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals (Non-Resident Individuals/ Foreign Individuals)

2

6096880

0

0

6096880

2.23

6096880

0

6096880

2.23

0

2.23

0

0

0

0

6096880

TARA LAL

1

3149940

0

0

3149940

1.15

3149940

0

3149940

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3149940

SIDDHARTHA VIKRAM LAL

1

2946940

0

0

2946940

1.08

2946940

0

2946940

1.08

0

1.08

0

0

0

0

2946940

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

c

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

d

Foreign Portfolio Investor

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

e

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bodies Corporate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ROSABAGH PERFUMERIE INC.

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (A)(2)

2

6096880

0

0

6096880

2.23

6096880

0

6096880

2.23

0

2.23

0

0

0

0

6096880

Total Shareholding of Promoter and

8

134565039

0

0

134565039

49.21

134565039

0

134565039

49.21

0

49.21

0

0

0

0

134565039

Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category & Name of the Shareholders

(I)

PAN (II)

Nos. of shar eh olde r (III)

No. of fully paid up equity share s held (IV)

Part ly paid -up equi ty shar es held (V)

Nos. of shares underly ing Deposit ory Receipt s (VI)

Total nos. shares held VII = IV+V+VI

Sharehol ding % calculate d as per SCRR, 1957 As a % of (A+B+C2)

VIII

Number of Voting Rights held in each class of securities

(IX)

No. of Sha res Un derl yin g Out stan din g

Total shareholdin g , as a % assuming full conversion of convertible securities

(as a percentage of diluted

Number of Locked in shares (XII)

Number of

Shares pledged or otherwise encumbered

Number of equity shares held in dematerializ ed form (XIV)

No of Voting Rights

Total as a % of Total

Voting rights

No . (a)

As a % of tota l Shar es held (b)

No. ( (No t ap pli ca ble )

XIIIA) s a % of total share s held (Not applic able)

Class X

Cla s s

Y

Tot al

1

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 vert

share

0

0

0

(a)

(b)

0

a

Mutual Funds/

33

18137604

0

0

18137604

6.63

18137604

0

18137604

6.63

0

ible

6.63

(XI)

0

0

18137604

SBI-ETF Nifty 50

1

4698089

0

0

4698089

1.72

4698089

0

4698089

1.72

0

sec

1.72

0

0

4698089

UTI-FLEXI CAP FUND

1

3597094

0

0

3597094

1.32

3597094

0

3597094

1.32

0 uriti

1.32

0

0

3597094

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND

1

2985329

0

0

2985329

1.09

2985329

0

2985329

1.09

0

es (inc

1.09

0

0

2985329

b

Venture Capital Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ludi ng

0

0

0

0

c

Alternate Investment Funds

27

737678

0

0

737678

0.27

737678

0

737678

0.27

0

Wa rra

0.27

0

0

737678

d

Foreign Venture Capital Investors

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0 nts)

(X)

0

0

0

0

e

Foreign Portfolio Investors

692

79903448

0

0

79903448

29.22

79903448

0

79903448

29.22

0

29.22

0

0

79903448

AMANSA HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

1

5059353

0

0

5059353

1.85

5059353

0

5059353

1.85

0

1.85

0

0

5059353

STICHTING DEPOSITARY APG EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY

1

3018699

0

0

3018699

1.1

3018699

0

3018699

1.1

0

1.1

0

0

3018699

Government Pension Fund Global

1

2997239

0

0

2997239

1.1

2997239

0

2997239

1.1

0

1.1

0

0

2997239

f

Financial Institutions/ Banks

6

517953

0

0

517953

0.19

517953

0

517953

0.19

0

0.19

0

0

517953

g

Insurance Companies

24

7799439

0

0

7799439

2.85

7799439

0

7799439

2.85

0

2.85

0

0

7799439

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA P & Gs Fund

1

3085964

0

0

3085964

1.13

3085964

0

3085964

1.13

0

1.13

0

0

3085964

h

Provident Funds/ Pension Funds

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

i

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(1)

782

107096122

0

0

107096122

39.17

107096122

0

107096122

39.17

0

39.17

0

0

107096122

2

Central

2

260780

0

0

260780

0.1

260780

0

260780

0.1

0

0.1

0

0

260780

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
