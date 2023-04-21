Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited
Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT
Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b
Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2023
Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-
S. No.
Particulars
Yes/No
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
No
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?
No
3
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository
No
receipts are issued?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
No
5
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
No
encumbered?
6
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?
No
7
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
No
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Catego
Category of
Nos. of
No. of fully
No. of
No. of
Total
Shareh
Number of Voting Rights held in each
No. of
Shareholdin
Number of
Number of
Number of
ry
shareholder
shareh
paid up
Partly
shares
nos.
olding
class of securities
Shares
g , as a %
Locked in
Shares
equity
(I)
(II)
olders
equity
paid-up
underlying
shares
as a %
Underlyin
assuming
shares
pledged or
shares held
(III)
shares
equity
Depository
held
(calculat
(IX)
Outstanding
of
otherwise
in
held
shares
Receipts
(VII
) =
per
convertible
securities ( as
(XII)
encumbered
dematerializ
(IV)
held
(VI)
(I
V)+(V)+
1957)
securities
percentage
(XIII)
ed form
(V)
(VI)
(VIII)
(including
diluted
No of Voting Rights
Total
share
No.
As a
No
As a
As a %
Warrants)
(XIV)
as a
capital)
(a)
% of
.
% of
(A+B+
(X)
C2)
Clas s
Clas
Tot al
% of
(XI)=
tota
(a)
total
(A+B+
(VII)+(X)
eg: X
s
C)
As a % of
l
Share
eg:y
(A+B+C2)
Shar
s held
es
(b)
held
(b)
A
Promoter &
9
134565087
0
0
134565087
49.2
134565087
0
134565087
49.2
0
49.2
0
0
0
0
134565087
Promoter Group
B
Public
266159
138916483
0
0
138916483
50.8
138916483
0
138916483
50.8
0
50.8
0
0
136713763
C
Non Promoter-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non Public
C1
Shares underlying
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
DRs
C2
Shares held by
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Employee Trusts
Total
266168
273481570
0
0
273481570
100
273481570
0
273481570
100
0
100
0
0
0
0
271278850
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Category & Name
PAN
No. of
No. of
Partly
Nos. of
Total
Shareho
Number of Voting Rights held in
No. of
Shareholdin
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
share
fully
paid-up
shares
nos.
ding %
each class of securities
Shares
g , as a %
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
older
paid
equity
underlying
shares
calculat
(IX)
Underlying
assuming
shares
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
up
shares
Depository
held
d as per
Outstanding
full
(XII)
otherwise
in
equity
held
Receipts
(VII =
SCRR,
convertible
conversion
encumbered
dematerializ
share
(V)
(VI)
IV+V+VI)
1957
securities
of
(XIII)
ed form
s held
No of Voting Rights
Total
(including
convertible
No
As a
No
As a
(XIV)
(IV)
As a %
as a
Warrants)
securities (
.
% of
.
% of
(A+B+C2
% of
(X)
as a
(a)
tota
(a)
total
(VIII)
Total
percentage
Class X
Cla
Tot al
l
share
Votin
of diluted
s
Shar
s held
g
share
s
rights
capital)
es
(b)
Y
(XI) =
held
(VII)+(X) as a
(b)
% of
A+B+C2
1
Indian
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals/Hindu
2
3152903
0
0
3152903
1.15
3152903
0
3152903
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152903
undivided Family
Simran Lal
1
3152410
0
0
3152410
1.15
3152410
0
3152410
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3152410
Vikram Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Anita Lal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Raul Rai
1
493
0
0
493
0
493
0
493
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
493
Raghavendra Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Arjun Rai
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Central
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Government/ State
Government(s)
c
Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions/ Banks
d
Any Other (specify)
5
125348304
0
0
125348304
45.83
125348304
0
125348304
45.83
0
45.83
0
0
0
0
125348304
Bodies Corporate
1
151430
0
0
151430
0.06
151430
0
151430
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
KARVANSARAI
1
151430
0
0
151430
0.06
151430
0
151430
0.06
0
0.06
0
0
0
0
151430
INVESTMENTS
PRIVATE LIMITED
EICHER GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
EICHER FOOTWEAR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LIMITED
SHAMBHALA
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
GOODEARTH
PRIVATE LIMITED
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERIE
PRIVATE LIMITED
LEAN MANAGEMENT
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
INSTITUTE OF INDIA
GOOD EARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
EDUCATION
FOUNDATION
GOODEARTH DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
STUDIO PRIVATE
LIMITED
SST HOLIDAY HOMES
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
NICOBAR DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
STUDIO PRIVATE
LIMITED
EICHER GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
INDIA PRIVATE
LIMITED
NICOBAR DESIGN
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PRIVATE LIMITED
Trusts
4
125196874
0
0
125196874
45.78
125196874
0
125196874
45.78
0
45.78
0
0
0
0
125196874
THE SIMRAN
1
120306480
0
0
120306480
43.99
120306480
0
120306480
43.99
0
43.99
0
0
0
0
120306480
SIDDHARTHA TARA
BENEFIT TRUST
(Name of trustees
are mentioned in
Note-4)
THE BRINDA LAL
1
4857070
0
0
4857070
1.78
4857070
0
4857070
1.78
0
1.78
0
0
0
0
4857070
TRUST (Mrs Anita
Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal &
Mr. Ravi Prakash)
THE LAL FAMILY
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr Vikram
Lal, Mrs Anita Lal, Ms
Simran Lal, Mr
Siddhartha Lal & Ms
Tara Lal)
EICHER GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr. Vikram
Lal & Mrs. Anita Lal
TARA LAL TRUST (Mr.
1
324
0
0
324
0
324
0
324
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
324
Vikram Lal, Ms. Tara
Lal, Ms. Simran Lal &
Ms. Mahima Puri)
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Natasha Jamal)
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Natasha Jamal)
GOODEARTH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MASTER TRUST (Ms.
Simran Lal , Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Tara Lal )
SIMRAN LAL TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Ms. Simran Lal, Mr.
Raul Rai & Ms. Tara
Lal)
SIDDHARTHA LAL
1
33000
0
0
33000
0.01
33000
0
33000
0.01
0
0.01
0
0
0
0
33000
TRUST (Mr. Vikram
Lal, Mr. Siddhartha
Lal & Mrs. Natasha
Jamal)
ZORAVAR LAL TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Mr. Siddhartha Lal &
Ms. Natasha Jamal)
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal & Ms.
Natasha Jamal)
RAGHAVENDRA RAI
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Ms. Simran
Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)
ARJUN RAI TRUST
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Ms. Simran Lal &
Mr. Raul Rai)
NATASHA JAMAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
TRUST (Mr.
Siddhartha Lal, Ms.
Natasha Jamal, Mrs.
Sunita Jamal & Mr.
Vikram Lal)
Sub-Total (A)(1)
7
128501207
0
0
128501207
46.99
128501207
0
128501207
46.99
0
46.99
0
0
0
0
128501207
2
Foreign
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Individuals (Non-
2
6063880
0
0
6063880
2.22
6063880
0
6063880
2.22
0
2.22
0
0
0
0
6063880
Resident Individuals/
Foreign Individuals)
TARA LAL
1
3149940
0
0
3149940
1.15
3149940
0
3149940
1.15
0
1.15
0
0
0
0
3149940
SIDDHARTHA
1
2913940
0
0
2913940
1.07
2913940
0
2913940
1.07
0
1.07
0
0
0
0
2913940
VIKRAM LAL
NATASHA JAMAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ZORAVAR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LEILA NOOR LAL
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
b
Government
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
c
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
d
Foreign Portfolio
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investor
e
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Bodies Corporate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ROSABAGH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
PERFUMERIE INC.
Sub-Total (A)(2)
2
6063880
0
0
6063880
2.22
6063880
0
6063880
2.22
0
2.22
0
0
0
0
6063880
Total Shareholding of
9
134565087
0
0
134565087
49.2
134565087
0
134565087
49.2
0
49.2
0
0
0
0
134565087
Promoter and
Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
Category & Name
PAN
Nos. of
No. of fully
Partl
Nos.
Total
Sharehol
Number of Voting Rights held in
No. of
Total
Number of
Number of
Number of
of the
(II)
shareh
paid up
y
of
nos.
ding %
each class of securities
Shares
shareholdin
Locked in
Shares
equity
Shareholders
older
(IX)
shares
equity share
paid
share
shares
calculate
Underly
g , as a %
pledged or
shares held
(I)
(III)
(XII)
s held (IV)
-up
s
held
d as per
ing
assuming
otherwise
in
equi
unde
VII =
SCRR,
Outstan
full
encumbered
dematerializ
ty
rlyin
IV+V+VI
1957
No of Voting Rights
Total
ding
conversion
No
As a
No.
As a
ed form
shar
g
As a % of
as a
converti
of
.
% of
(No
% of
(XIV)
es
Depo
(A+B+C2)
% of
ble
convertible
(a)
tota
t
total
held
sitory
VIII
Class X
Cla
Tot al
Total
securitie
securities
l
ap
share
(V)
Recei
s
Votin
s
(as a
Shar
pli
s held
pts
s
g
(includi
percentage
es
ca
(Not
(VI)
rights
ng
of diluted
held
ble
applic
Y
Warran
share
(b)
)
able)
1
Institutions
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
(Domestic)
a
Mutual Funds
34
19398984
0
0
19398984
7.09
19398984
0
19398984
7.09
0
7.09
0
0
19398984
SBI NIFTY 50 ETF
1
5168516
0
0
5168516
1.89
5168516
0
5168516
1.89
0
1.89
0
0
5168516
UTI FLEXI CAP FUND
1
4166074
0
0
4166074
1.52
4166074
0
4166074
1.52
0
1.52
0
0
4166074
b
Venture Capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Funds
c
Alternate Investment
37
819645
0
0
819645
0.3
819645
0
819645
0.3
0
0.3
0
0
819645
Funds
d
Banks
6
566135
0
0
566135
0.21
566135
0
566135
0.21
0
0.21
0
0
566135
e
Insurance
25
6941488
0
0
6941488
2.54
6941488
0
6941488
2.54
0
2.54
0
0
6941488
Companies
f
Provident Funds/
1
2871763
0
0
2871763
1.05
2871763
0
2871763
1.05
0
1.05
0
0
2871763
Pension Funds
NPS TRUST- A/C SBI
1
2871763
0
0
2871763
1.05
2871763
0
2871763
1.05
0
1.05
0
0
2871763
PENSION FUND
SCHEME - STATE
GOVT
g
Asset reconstruction
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
companies
h
Sovereign Wealth
2
260780
0
0
260780
0.1
260780
0
260780
0.1
0
0.1
0
0
260780
Funds
i
NBFCs registered
4
2250
0
0
2250
0
2250
0
2250
0
0
0
0
0
2250
with RBI
j
Other Financial
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Institutions
k
Any Other (specify)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sub-Total (B)(1)
109
30861045
0
0
30861045
11.28
30861045
0
30861045
11.28
0
11.28
0
0
30861045
2
Institutions (Foreign)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
a
Foreign Direct
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Investment
b
Foreign Venture
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Capital Investors
c
Sovereign Wealth
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
