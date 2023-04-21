Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
3246.85 INR   -1.28%
Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
Indian Equities Close Marginally Higher After Volatile Session
MT
Indian Equities End with Marginal Gains Despite Weak IT Stocks
MT
Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended March 31, 2023

04/21/2023 | 12:50am EDT
1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Name of Listed Entity:Eicher Motors Limited

Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: EICHERMOT

Share Holding Pattern Filed under: 31b

Share Holding Pattern as on : 31-Mar-2023

Declaration: The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration to the extent of submission of information:-

S. No.

Particulars

Yes/No

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities?

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

receipts are issued?

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

5

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

encumbered?

6

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any differential Voting Rights?

No

7

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Catego

Category of

Nos. of

No. of fully

No. of

No. of

Total

Shareh

Number of Voting Rights held in each

No. of

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

ry

shareholder

shareh

paid up

Partly

shares

nos.

olding

class of securities

Shares

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

(I)

(II)

olders

equity

paid-up

underlying

shares

as a %

Underlyin

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(III)

shares

equity

Depository

held

(calculat

(IX)

Outstanding

of

otherwise

in

held

shares

Receipts

(VII) =

per

convertible

securities ( as

(XII)

encumbered

dematerializ

(IV)

held

(VI)

(IV)+(V)+

1957)

securities

percentage

(XIII)

ed form

(V)

(VI)

(VIII)

(including

diluted

No of Voting Rights

Total

share

No.

As a

No

As a

As a %

Warrants)

(XIV)

as a

capital)

(a)

% of

.

% of

(A+B+

(X)

C2)

Clas s

Clas

Tot al

% of

(XI)=

tota

(a)

total

(A+B+

(VII)+(X)

eg: X

s

C)

As a % of

l

Share

eg:y

(A+B+C2)

Shar

s held

es

(b)

held

(b)

A

Promoter &

9

134565087

0

0

134565087

49.2

134565087

0

134565087

49.2

0

49.2

0

0

0

0

134565087

Promoter Group

B

Public

266159

138916483

0

0

138916483

50.8

138916483

0

138916483

50.8

0

50.8

0

0

136713763

C

Non Promoter-

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Non Public

C1

Shares underlying

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

DRs

C2

Shares held by

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Employee Trusts

Total

266168

273481570

0

0

273481570

100

273481570

0

273481570

100

0

100

0

0

0

0

271278850

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

Category & Name

PAN

No. of

No. of

Partly

Nos. of

Total

Shareho

Number of Voting Rights held in

No. of

Shareholdin

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

share

fully

paid-up

shares

nos.

ding %

each class of securities

Shares

g , as a %

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

older

paid

equity

underlying

shares

calculat

(IX)

Underlying

assuming

shares

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

up

shares

Depository

held

d as per

Outstanding

full

(XII)

otherwise

in

equity

held

Receipts

(VII =

SCRR,

convertible

conversion

encumbered

dematerializ

share

(V)

(VI)

IV+V+VI)

1957

securities

of

(XIII)

ed form

s held

No of Voting Rights

Total

(including

convertible

No

As a

No

As a

(XIV)

(IV)

As a %

as a

Warrants)

securities (

.

% of

.

% of

(A+B+C2

% of

(X)

as a

(a)

tota

(a)

total

(VIII)

Total

percentage

Class X

Cla

Tot al

l

share

Votin

of diluted

s

Shar

s held

g

share

s

rights

capital)

es

(b)

Y

(XI) =

held

(VII)+(X) as a

(b)

% of

A+B+C2

1

Indian

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals/Hindu

2

3152903

0

0

3152903

1.15

3152903

0

3152903

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152903

undivided Family

Simran Lal

1

3152410

0

0

3152410

1.15

3152410

0

3152410

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3152410

Vikram Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Anita Lal

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Raul Rai

1

493

0

0

493

0

493

0

493

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

493

Raghavendra Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Arjun Rai

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Central

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Government/ State

Government(s)

c

Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions/ Banks

d

Any Other (specify)

5

125348304

0

0

125348304

45.83

125348304

0

125348304

45.83

0

45.83

0

0

0

0

125348304

Bodies Corporate

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

KARVANSARAI

1

151430

0

0

151430

0.06

151430

0

151430

0.06

0

0.06

0

0

0

0

151430

INVESTMENTS

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

EICHER FOOTWEAR

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LIMITED

SHAMBHALA

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

GOODEARTH

PRIVATE LIMITED

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE

PRIVATE LIMITED

LEAN MANAGEMENT

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

INSTITUTE OF INDIA

GOOD EARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

EDUCATION

FOUNDATION

GOODEARTH DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

SST HOLIDAY HOMES

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

STUDIO PRIVATE

LIMITED

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

INDIA PRIVATE

LIMITED

NICOBAR DESIGN

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PRIVATE LIMITED

Trusts

4

125196874

0

0

125196874

45.78

125196874

0

125196874

45.78

0

45.78

0

0

0

0

125196874

THE SIMRAN

1

120306480

0

0

120306480

43.99

120306480

0

120306480

43.99

0

43.99

0

0

0

0

120306480

SIDDHARTHA TARA

BENEFIT TRUST

(Name of trustees

are mentioned in

Note-4)

THE BRINDA LAL

1

4857070

0

0

4857070

1.78

4857070

0

4857070

1.78

0

1.78

0

0

0

0

4857070

TRUST (Mrs Anita

Lal, Mr. Vikram Lal &

Mr. Ravi Prakash)

THE LAL FAMILY

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr Vikram

Lal, Mrs Anita Lal, Ms

Simran Lal, Mr

Siddhartha Lal & Ms

Tara Lal)

EICHER GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr. Vikram

Lal & Mrs. Anita Lal

TARA LAL TRUST (Mr.

1

324

0

0

324

0

324

0

324

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

324

Vikram Lal, Ms. Tara

Lal, Ms. Simran Lal &

Ms. Mahima Puri)

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Natasha Jamal)

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BENEFIT TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Natasha Jamal)

GOODEARTH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MASTER TRUST (Ms.

Simran Lal , Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Tara Lal )

SIMRAN LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Ms. Simran Lal, Mr.

Raul Rai & Ms. Tara

Lal)

SIDDHARTHA LAL

1

33000

0

0

33000

0.01

33000

0

33000

0.01

0

0.01

0

0

0

0

33000

TRUST (Mr. Vikram

Lal, Mr. Siddhartha

Lal & Mrs. Natasha

Jamal)

ZORAVAR LAL TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Mr. Siddhartha Lal &

Ms. Natasha Jamal)

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal & Ms.

Natasha Jamal)

RAGHAVENDRA RAI

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Ms. Simran

Lal & Mr. Raul Rai)

ARJUN RAI TRUST

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Ms. Simran Lal &

Mr. Raul Rai)

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TRUST (Mr.

Siddhartha Lal, Ms.

Natasha Jamal, Mrs.

Sunita Jamal & Mr.

Vikram Lal)

Sub-Total (A)(1)

7

128501207

0

0

128501207

46.99

128501207

0

128501207

46.99

0

46.99

0

0

0

0

128501207

2

Foreign

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Individuals (Non-

2

6063880

0

0

6063880

2.22

6063880

0

6063880

2.22

0

2.22

0

0

0

0

6063880

Resident Individuals/

Foreign Individuals)

TARA LAL

1

3149940

0

0

3149940

1.15

3149940

0

3149940

1.15

0

1.15

0

0

0

0

3149940

SIDDHARTHA

1

2913940

0

0

2913940

1.07

2913940

0

2913940

1.07

0

1.07

0

0

0

0

2913940

VIKRAM LAL

NATASHA JAMAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ZORAVAR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LEILA NOOR LAL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

b

Government

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

c

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

d

Foreign Portfolio

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investor

e

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bodies Corporate

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ROSABAGH

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

PERFUMERIE INC.

Sub-Total (A)(2)

2

6063880

0

0

6063880

2.22

6063880

0

6063880

2.22

0

2.22

0

0

0

0

6063880

Total Shareholding of

9

134565087

0

0

134565087

49.2

134565087

0

134565087

49.2

0

49.2

0

0

0

0

134565087

Promoter and

Promoter Group (A)= (A)(1)+(A)(2)

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

Category & Name

PAN

Nos. of

No. of fully

Partl

Nos.

Total

Sharehol

Number of Voting Rights held in

No. of

Total

Number of

Number of

Number of

of the

(II)

shareh

paid up

y

of

nos.

ding %

each class of securities

Shares

shareholdin

Locked in

Shares

equity

Shareholders

older

(IX)

shares

equity share

paid

share

shares

calculate

Underly

g , as a %

pledged or

shares held

(I)

(III)

(XII)

s held (IV)

-up

s

held

d as per

ing

assuming

otherwise

in

equi

unde

VII =

SCRR,

Outstan

full

encumbered

dematerializ

ty

rlyin

IV+V+VI

1957

No of Voting Rights

Total

ding

conversion

No

As a

No.

As a

ed form

shar

g

As a % of

as a

converti

of

.

% of

(No

% of

(XIV)

es

Depo

(A+B+C2)

% of

ble

convertible

(a)

tota

t

total

held

sitory

VIII

Class X

Cla

Tot al

Total

securitie

securities

l

ap

share

(V)

Recei

s

Votin

s

(as a

Shar

pli

s held

pts

s

g

(includi

percentage

es

ca

(Not

(VI)

rights

ng

of diluted

held

ble

applic

Y

Warran

share

(b)

)

able)

1

Institutions

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(Domestic)

a

Mutual Funds

34

19398984

0

0

19398984

7.09

19398984

0

19398984

7.09

0

7.09

0

0

19398984

SBI NIFTY 50 ETF

1

5168516

0

0

5168516

1.89

5168516

0

5168516

1.89

0

1.89

0

0

5168516

UTI FLEXI CAP FUND

1

4166074

0

0

4166074

1.52

4166074

0

4166074

1.52

0

1.52

0

0

4166074

b

Venture Capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Funds

c

Alternate Investment

37

819645

0

0

819645

0.3

819645

0

819645

0.3

0

0.3

0

0

819645

Funds

d

Banks

6

566135

0

0

566135

0.21

566135

0

566135

0.21

0

0.21

0

0

566135

e

Insurance

25

6941488

0

0

6941488

2.54

6941488

0

6941488

2.54

0

2.54

0

0

6941488

Companies

f

Provident Funds/

1

2871763

0

0

2871763

1.05

2871763

0

2871763

1.05

0

1.05

0

0

2871763

Pension Funds

NPS TRUST- A/C SBI

1

2871763

0

0

2871763

1.05

2871763

0

2871763

1.05

0

1.05

0

0

2871763

PENSION FUND

SCHEME - STATE

GOVT

g

Asset reconstruction

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

companies

h

Sovereign Wealth

2

260780

0

0

260780

0.1

260780

0

260780

0.1

0

0.1

0

0

260780

Funds

i

NBFCs registered

4

2250

0

0

2250

0

2250

0

2250

0

0

0

0

0

2250

with RBI

j

Other Financial

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Institutions

k

Any Other (specify)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Sub-Total (B)(1)

109

30861045

0

0

30861045

11.28

30861045

0

30861045

11.28

0

11.28

0

0

30861045

2

Institutions (Foreign)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

a

Foreign Direct

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Investment

b

Foreign Venture

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Capital Investors

c

Sovereign Wealth

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 04:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
