Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
3609.90 INR   -0.99%
General information about company

Scrip code

505200

NSE Symbol

EICHERMOT

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE066A01021

Name of the company

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

Whether company is SME

No

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

30-09-2022

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/No

Promoter and Promoter

Public

Non Promoter- Non

No.

Group

shareholder

Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?

No

No

No

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

No

No

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts

No

No

No

No

are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

No

No

No

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?

No

No

No

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits

Particular

Approved limits (%)

Limits utilized (%)

As on shareholding date

100

30.52

As on the end of previous 1st quarter

100

29.74

As on the end of previous 2nd quarter

100

29.48

As on the end of previous 3rd quarter

100

29.68

As on the end of previous 4th quarter

100

30.56

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

No. Of

Total nos.

Shareholding as a

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

No. of fully

Partly

% of total no. of

of securities (IX)

Category of

Nos. Of

shares

shares held

Category

paid up

paid-up

shares (calculated

shareholder

shareholders

underlying

(VII) =

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Total as a

(I)

equity shares

equity

as per SCRR,

(II)

(III)

Depository

(IV)+(V)+

held (IV)

shares

1957) (VIII) As a

Class eg:

Class

% of

Receipts (VI)

(VI)

Total

held (V)

% of (A+B+C2)

(A+B+C)

X

eg:y

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

8

134565087

134565087

49.21

134565087

134565087

49.21

Group

(B)

Public

238286

138890633

138890633

50.79

138890633

138890633

50.79

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

238294

273455720

273455720

100

273455720

273455720

100

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Shareholding ,

Number of

Number of

Shares

No. Of

as a %

pledged or

Locked in

Sub-categorization of shares

No. Of

No. of

Shares

assuming full

otherwise

shares (XII)

Shares

Underlying

conversion of

encumbered

Number of

Shares

Category of

Underlying

Outstanding

convertible

(XIII)

equity shares

Category

Underlying

shareholder

Outstanding

convertible

securities ( as a

held in

(I)

(II)

convertible

Outstanding

securities and

percentage of

As a

As a %

dematerialized

Warrants

securities

No. Of

diluted share

% of

form (XIV)

(Xi)

of total

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

(X)

Warrants (Xi)

capital) (XI)=

No.

total

No.

Shares

category

category

category

(a)

(VII)+(X) As a

(a)

Shares

(a)

held

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

% of (A+B+C2)

held

(b)

(b)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

49.21

134565087

Group

(B)

Public

50.79

136592443

0

0

0

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

100

271157530

0

0

0

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

No.

Shareholding

Number of Voting Rights held in each

as a % of

class of securities (IX)

Of

No. Of

total no. of

No. of

Partly

Total nos.

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

Category &

Nos. Of

fully paid

paid-

shares

shares held

shares

Total

Sr.

Name of the

shareholders

up equity

up

underlying

(VII) =

(calculated

as a %

Shareholders (I)

(III)

shares held

equity

Depository

(IV)+(V)+

as per

ClassTotal

of

(IV)

shares

Receipts

(VI)

SCRR,

Class eg:

Total

held

(VI)

1957) (VIII)

X

eg:y

Voting

As a % of

(V)

rights

(A+B+C2)

A

Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group

(1)

Indian

(a)

Individuals/Hindu

2

3152903

3152903

1.15

3152903

3152903

1.15

undivided Family

(d)

Any Other

4

125315304

125315304

45.83

125315304

125315304

45.83

(specify)

Sub-Total (A)(1)

6

128468207

128468207

46.98

128468207

128468207

46.98

(2)

Foreign

Individuals

(NonResident

(a)

Individuals/

2

6096880

6096880

2.23

6096880

6096880

2.23

Foreign

Individuals)

(e)

Any Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

(specify)

Sub-Total (A)(2)

2

6096880

6096880

2.23

6096880

6096880

2.23

Total Shareholding of Promoter

and Promoter Group

8

134565087

134565087

49.21

134565087

134565087

49.21

(A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2)

B

Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder

(1)

Institutions (Domestic)

(a)

Mutual Funds

35

18189169

18189169

6.65

18189169

18189169

6.65

(c)

Alternate

32

785668

785668

0.29

785668

785668

0.29

Investment Funds

(d)

Banks

3

64590

64590

0.02

64590

64590

0.02

(e)

Insurance

26

6919128

6919128

2.53

6919128

6919128

2.53

Companies

(f)

Provident Funds/

1

1269597

1269597

0.46

1269597

1269597

0.46

Pension Funds

(h)

Sovereign Wealth

2

260780

260780

0.1

260780

260780

0.1

Funds

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 22 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2022 12:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
