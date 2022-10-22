Eicher Motors : Shareholding Pattern for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

General information about company
Scrip code
505200
NSE Symbol
EICHERMOT
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE066A01021
Name of the company
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Whether company is SME
No
Class of Security
Equity Shares
Type of report
Quarterly
Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)
30-09-2022
Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date
Shareholding pattern filed under
Regulation 31 (1) (b)
Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?
Declaration
Sr.
Particular
Yes/No
Promoter and Promoter
Public
Non Promoter- Non
No.
Group
shareholder
1
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
2
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?
3
Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?
4
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository receipts
are issued?
5
Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?
6
Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise
encumbered?
7
Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?
8
Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?
Yes
Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits
Approved limits (%)
Limits utilized (%)
As on shareholding date
100
30.52
As on the end of previous 1st quarter
29.74
As on the end of previous 2nd quarter
29.48
As on the end of previous 3rd quarter
29.68
As on the end of previous 4th quarter
30.56
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
No. Of
Total nos.
Shareholding as a
Number of Voting Rights held in each class
No. of fully
Partly
% of total no. of
of securities (IX)
Category of
Nos. Of
shares
shares held
Category
paid up
paid-up
shares (calculated
shareholders
underlying
(VII) =
No of Voting (XIV) Rights
Total as a
(I)
equity shares
equity
as per SCRR,
(II)
(III)
Depository
(IV)+(V)+
held (IV)
1957) (VIII) As a
Class eg:
Class
% of
Receipts (VI)
(VI)
Total
held (V)
% of (A+B+C2)
(A+B+C)
X
eg:y
Promoter &
(A)
Promoter
134565087
49.21
(B)
238286
138890633
50.79
Non
(C)
Promoter-
Non Public
Shares
(C1)
DRs
Shares held
(C2)
by
Employee
Trusts
238294
273455720
Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities
Shareholding ,
Number of
as a %
pledged or
Locked in
Sub-categorization of shares
No. of
assuming full
otherwise
shares (XII)
Underlying
conversion of
encumbered
Outstanding
convertible
(XIII)
securities ( as a
held in
securities and
percentage of
As a
As a %
dematerialized
Warrants
securities
diluted share
form (XIV)
(Xi)
of total
Sub-
(X)
Warrants (Xi)
capital) (XI)=
total
category
(a)
(VII)+(X) As a
held
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
(b)
136592443
0
271157530
Table II - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Promoter and Promoter Group
Shareholding
Number of Voting Rights held in each
as a % of
class of securities (IX)
Of
total no. of
Category &
fully paid
paid-
Name of the
up equity
up
(calculated
Shareholders (I)
as per
ClassTotal
of
(IV)
Receipts
SCRR,
1957) (VIII)
Voting
As a % of
(V)
rights
(A+B+C2)
A
(1)
Indian
Individuals/Hindu
3152903
1.15
undivided Family
(d)
Any Other
125315304
45.83
(specify)
Sub-Total (A)(1)
128468207
46.98
(2)
Foreign
Individuals
(NonResident
Individuals/
6096880
2.23
Individuals)
(e)
Sub-Total (A)(2)
Total Shareholding of Promoter
and Promoter Group
(A)=(A)(1)+(A)(2)
B
Table III - Statement showing shareholding pattern of the Public shareholder
Institutions (Domestic)
Mutual Funds
35
18189169
6.65
(c)
Alternate
32
785668
0.29
Investment Funds
Banks
64590
0.02
Insurance
26
6919128
2.53
Companies
(f)
Provident Funds/
1269597
0.46
Pension Funds
(h)
Sovereign Wealth
260780
0.1
Funds
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
