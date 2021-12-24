Eicher Motors : Trading Window Closure - January 1, 2022

|
December 24, 2021
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Subject: Intimation of closure of Trading Window
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by an Insider and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, January 1, 2022 till further communication as may be announced in this regard.
You are requested to take the same on your records.
Thanking you,
For Eicher Motors Limited
Manhar Kapoor
Chief Legal Counsel & Company Secretary
Eicher Motors Limited
Registered Office
Corporate Office:
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
#96, Sector - 32
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
Gurugram - 122001
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
Haryana, India
New Delhi - 110 017, India
Tel +91 124 4415600
Email: info@eichermotors.com
