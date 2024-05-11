May 10, 2024 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai-400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Intimation of Opening of Trading Window of Eicher Motors Limited

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that in accordance with Eicher Motors Limited's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by an Insider pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 including amendments thereof, 'Trading Window' of Eicher Motors Limited will be open from May 13, 2024 and shall remain open till further communication as may be announced in this regard.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Atul Sharma

Company Secretary