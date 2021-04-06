Eicher Motors : Newspaper Advertisement - 6th April 2021

CIN : L34102DL1982PLC129877

Registered Office: 3rd Floor-Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi - 110017

Corporate Office: #96, Sector 32, Gurugram - 122001, Haryana,

Telephone: +91 124 4415600

Email: investors@eichermotors.com,Website: www.eichermotors.com

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIR/P/2018/139 dated 6th November 2018 and SEBI/HO/MIRSD/RTAMB/CIR/P/2020/166 dated 7th September 2020, the Company has received following request (Re-lodged before 31st March, 2021) from the transferee to transfer the below mentioned securities as these securities were purchased by him long back and could not get transferred / registered in his name earlier.

Before Sub Division of Equity Shares (Face Value of Rs.10/- each share) After Sub Division of Equity Shares (Face Value of Rs.1/- each share) w.e.f. 26th August, 2020 Folio Name(s) of the Number of Distinctive Nos Name(s) of Number of Distinctive Nos No Holder(s)/Transferor Securities From - To the Securities From - To Transferee(s) 0054025 Ashok Kumar 30 18919450 - 18919479 Devendra Jain 300 271517011 - 271517310 Kapoorchand Jointly with Lalith kumar Kapoorchand 0054210 Sha Ashok Kumar 35 18948797 - 18948831 Devendra Jain 350 271523661 - 271524010 Kapoorchand Jointly with Vidya Rajkumar 0054063 Sha Ashok Kumar 35 18925575 - 18925609 Devendra Jain 350 271520311 - 271520660 Kapoor chand Jointly with Ranjana Bai Ashok Kumar 0074514 Rakesh Kumar Gupta 100 2901801 - 2901900 Devendra Jain 1000 271846671 - 271847670

Any person who has a claim in respect of the abovementioned securities, should lodge such claim with the Company at its Registered Office within 30 days from this date along with appropriate documentary evidence thereof in support of such claim, else the Company will proceed to transfer the securities in favour of the above proposed Transferee(s), without any further intimation.