Eicher Motors : Newspaper Advertisement - 6th April 2021

CIN : L34102DL1982PLC129877
Registered Office: 3rd Floor-Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi - 110017
Corporate Office: #96, Sector 32, Gurugram - 122001, Haryana,
Telephone: +91 124 4415600
Email: investors@eichermotors.com,Website: www.eichermotors.com
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIR/P/2018/139 dated 6th November 2018 and SEBI/HO/MIRSD/RTAMB/CIR/P/2020/166 dated 7th September 2020, the Company has received following request (Re-lodged before 31st March, 2021) from the transferee to transfer the below mentioned securities as these securities were purchased by him long back and could not get transferred / registered in his name earlier.
Before Sub Division of Equity Shares (Face Value of Rs.10/- each share)
After Sub Division of Equity Shares
(Face Value of Rs.1/- each share)
Folio
Name(s) of the
Number of
Distinctive Nos
Name(s) of
Number of
Distinctive Nos
Holder(s)/Transferor
Securities
From - To
the
Securities
From - To
Transferee(s)
0054025
Ashok Kumar
30
18919450 - 18919479
Devendra Jain
300
271517011 - 271517310
Kapoorchand
Jointly with
Lalith kumar
Kapoorchand
0054210
Sha Ashok Kumar
35
18948797 - 18948831
Devendra Jain
350
271523661 - 271524010
Kapoorchand
Jointly with
Vidya Rajkumar
0054063
Sha Ashok Kumar
35
18925575 - 18925609
Devendra Jain
350
271520311 - 271520660
Kapoor chand
Jointly with
Ranjana Bai
Ashok Kumar
0074514
Rakesh Kumar Gupta
100
2901801 - 2901900
Devendra Jain
1000
271846671 - 271847670
Any person who has a claim in respect of the abovementioned securities, should lodge such claim with the Company at its Registered Office within 30 days from this date along with appropriate documentary evidence thereof in support of such claim, else the Company will proceed to transfer the securities in favour of the above proposed Transferee(s), without any further intimation.
For Eicher Motors Limited
Date : April 05, 2021
Sd/-
Manhar Kapoor
Place : Gurugram, Haryana
General Counsel & Company Secretary
CIN : L34102DL1982PLC129877
110017
% investors@eichermotors.com, % www.eichermotors.com
nh tkrh fd
6 uoEcj]
fuEuof.
fuEufyf[kr
2021
|
uke
|
bfDoVh 'ks;jkas
bfDoVh 'ks;jkas ds
i'pkr ¼vafdr ewY; :- 1@& izfr
i`"B
|
0054025
30
18919450 - 18919479
300
271517011 - 271517310
:i
yfyr
0054210
35
18948797 - 18948831
350
271523661 - 271524010
:i
fo|k
0054063
35
18925575 - 18925609
350
271520311 - 271520660
:i
0074514
100
2901801 - 2901900
1000
271846671 - 271847670
mifjof.
nkok
viuk nkok dEiuh
bl
dh frfFk
30 fnu
djuk pkfg,] vU;Fkk dEiuh
|
% 05
2021
eugj
LFkku
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:05:04 UTC.