EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 04/05
2517.75 INR   -4.29%
Eicher Motors : Newspaper Advertisement - 6th April 2021

04/06/2021
CIN : L34102DL1982PLC129877

Registered Office: 3rd Floor-Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket, New Delhi - 110017

Corporate Office: #96, Sector 32, Gurugram - 122001, Haryana,

Telephone: +91 124 4415600

Email: investors@eichermotors.com,Website: www.eichermotors.com

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIR/P/2018/139 dated 6th November 2018 and SEBI/HO/MIRSD/RTAMB/CIR/P/2020/166 dated 7th September 2020, the Company has received following request (Re-lodged before 31st March, 2021) from the transferee to transfer the below mentioned securities as these securities were purchased by him long back and could not get transferred / registered in his name earlier.

Before Sub Division of Equity Shares (Face Value of Rs.10/- each share)

After Sub Division of Equity Shares

(Face Value of Rs.1/- each share)

w.e.f. 26th August, 2020

Folio

Name(s) of the

Number of

Distinctive Nos

Name(s) of

Number of

Distinctive Nos

No

Holder(s)/Transferor

Securities

From - To

the

Securities

From - To

Transferee(s)

0054025

Ashok Kumar

30

18919450 - 18919479

Devendra Jain

300

271517011 - 271517310

Kapoorchand

Jointly with

Lalith kumar

Kapoorchand

0054210

Sha Ashok Kumar

35

18948797 - 18948831

Devendra Jain

350

271523661 - 271524010

Kapoorchand

Jointly with

Vidya Rajkumar

0054063

Sha Ashok Kumar

35

18925575 - 18925609

Devendra Jain

350

271520311 - 271520660

Kapoor chand

Jointly with

Ranjana Bai

Ashok Kumar

0074514

Rakesh Kumar Gupta

100

2901801 - 2901900

Devendra Jain

1000

271846671 - 271847670

Any person who has a claim in respect of the abovementioned securities, should lodge such claim with the Company at its Registered Office within 30 days from this date along with appropriate documentary evidence thereof in support of such claim, else the Company will proceed to transfer the securities in favour of the above proposed Transferee(s), without any further intimation.

For Eicher Motors Limited

Date : April 05, 2021

Sd/-

Manhar Kapoor

Place : Gurugram, Haryana

General Counsel & Company Secretary

CIN : L34102DL1982PLC129877

% #96

,&3

.

110017

32

122001]?gfj;k.kk

  • $91 124 4415600

% investors@eichermotors.com, % www.eichermotors.com

nh tkrh fd

6 uoEcj]

2018

fuEuof.

.k

fuEufyf[kr

¼31

2021

7 flrEcj] 2020

.k dEiuh

}kjk dkQh

Ø; dh

uke

tk ldh

bfDoVh 'ks;jkas

ds mi&foHkktu

ls iwoZ ¼vafdr ewY;

:-

10@&

izfr

'ks;j½

bfDoVh 'ks;jkas ds

mi&foHkktu ds

i'pkr ¼vafdr ewY; :- 1@& izfr

'ks;j½ 26 vxLr]

2020 dh izHkkoh

frfFk

ls

i`"B

/kkjd¼dksa½@

izfrHkwfr;ksa

varfjrh¼;ksa½

varfjrh¼;ksa½

izfrHkwfr;ksa

fof'k"V

la[;k

la.

varj.kdrkZ

dh

ls

-

rd

dk@ds uke

dh la[;k

ls -

rd

dk@ds uke

la[;k

0054025

30

18919450 - 18919479

300

271517011 - 271517310

:i

yfyr

0054210

,l,p,

35

18948797 - 18948831

350

271523661 - 271524010

:i

fo|k

lkFk

0054063

,l,p,

35

18925575 - 18925609

350

271520311 - 271520660

:i

0074514

100

2901801 - 2901900

1000

271846671 - 271847670

Hkh O;fDr]

mifjof.

nkok

viuk nkok dEiuh

bl

dh frfFk

30 fnu

Hkhrj

lkFk

djuk pkfg,] vU;Fkk dEiuh

fn, fcuk mDr

i{k

dh

frfFk

% 05

2021

gLrk-@&

eugj

LFkku

%

gfj;k.kk

tujy dkmfUly

dEiuh

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 09:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
