    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
Eicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – May 27, 2021

05/18/2021 | 06:01am EDT
May 18, 2021

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, inter alia, to:

  1. consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021;
  2. consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015);
  3. consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2020-21, if any, on equity shares of the company.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Manhar Kapoor

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 10:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
