Eicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – May 27, 2021

May 18, 2021 Online intimation/submission The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai-400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of Board Meeting

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, inter alia, to:

consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021; consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015); consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2020-21, if any, on equity shares of the company.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Manhar Kapoor

General Counsel & Company Secretary