Eicher Motors : Notice for Board Meeting – May 27, 2021
May 18, 2021
Online intimation/submission
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
|
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Prior Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Notice of Board Meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021, inter alia, to:
-
consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021;
-
consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021 (prepared pursuant to SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015);
-
consider recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2020-21, if any, on equity shares of the company.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Eicher Motors Limited
Manhar Kapoor
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Eicher Motors Limited
Registered Office
Corporate Office:
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
#96, Sector - 32
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
Gurugram - 122001
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
Haryana, India
New Delhi - 110 017, India
Tel +91 124 4415600
Email: info@eichermotors.com
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 10:00:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
