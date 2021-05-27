Eicher Motors : Outcome of Board Meeting - May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No.C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Subject: Outcome of Board Meeting
Dear Sir/Madam,
Further to our letter dated May 18, 2021 and in Compliance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2021, has inter alia:
Approved the audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2021 and audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. Auditors' Reports with unmodified opinion thereon has been noted by the Board of Directors.
The copies of the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Reports of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed herewith for your records. The results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in due course and will also be placed on the website of the Company.
A declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors on the annual financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 is also enclosed herewith.
Subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 39th Annual General Meeting, approved dividend of Rs 17 per equity share of face value of Rs. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval.
The Meeting of the Board started at 4.05 PM and concluded at 6:45 PM. You are requested to take the same on your records.
Independent Auditor's Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Audited Standalone Financial
Results of Eicher Motors Limited Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
To
The Board of Directors of
Eicher Motors Limited
Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Results
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying statement of quarterly and year to date standalone financial results of Eicher Motors Limited (the "Company") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended March 31, 2021 ("Statement"), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:
is presented in accordance with the requirements of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and
gives a true and fair view in conformity with the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and for the year ended March 31, 2021.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Management's Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Results
The Statement has been prepared on the basis of the Standalone annual financial statements. The Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of the Statement that gives a true and fair view of the net profit and other comprehensive income of the Company and other financial information in accordance with the applicable accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and
estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Statement, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole, is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Statement.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Board of Directors.
Conclude on the appropriateness of the Board of Directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
Other Matter
The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the published unaudited year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Registered Office : 3rd Floor - Select Citywalk, A-3, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi-110017
Tel. No (+91-124) 4415600, Email: investors@eichermotors.com, Website: www.eichermotors.com
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
STATEMENT OF STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS
FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
( in Crores)
For the Quarter ended
For the year ended
Particulars
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
31.03.2020
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Audited)
(Refer note 4)
(Refer note 4)
1. Revenue from operations
(a) Revenue from contract with customers
2,916.82
2,787.12
2,163.95
8,571.64
9,008.69
(b) Other operating income
5.62
17.00
15.55
47.40
68.78
Total Revenue from operations
2,922.44
2,804.12
2,179.50
8,619.04
9,077.47
2.
Other income
112.88
124.08
146.19
452.03
615.34
3.
Total Income (1+2)
3,035.32
2,928.20
2,325.69
9,071.07
9,692.81
4. Expenses
(a) Cost of raw material and components consumed
1,789.61
1,672.97
1,212.93
5,052.57
4,661.17
(b) Purchase of traded goods
69.38
61.42
47.30
204.58
214.25
(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,
(114.41)
(77.54)
(29.25)
(154.76)
110.35
work-in-progress and traded goods
(d)
Employee benefits expense
214.23
222.88
205.12
803.95
765.12
(e)
Finance costs
2.22
2.19
2.47
9.20
10.86
(f) Depreciation and amortisation expense
123.43
121.88
107.90
446.03
377.92
(g)
Other expenses
320.12
266.36
290.15
926.19
1,122.80
Total expenses
2,404.58
2,270.16
1,836.62
7,287.76
7,262.47
5. Profit before tax (3-4)
630.74
658.04
489.07
1,783.31
2,430.34
6. Tax expense
(a)
Current tax
163.70
167.68
112.55
492.61
548.82
(b)
Deferred tax
(1.04)
1.90
30.34
(39.00)
(22.30)
Total tax expense
162.66
169.58
142.89
453.61
526.52
7. Net Profit after tax (5-6)
468.08
488.46
346.18
1,329.70
1,903.82
8. Other Comprehensive income/(expense), net of taxes
(a)
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
3.54
15.37
(0.74)
23.47
7.21
(b)
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(0.08)
(1.11)
(0.66)
0.58
(0.19)
Total Other Comprehensive income/(expense), net of taxes
3.46
14.26
(1.40)
24.05
7.02
9.
Total comprehensive income (7+8)
471.54
502.72
344.78
1,353.75
1,910.84
10.
Paid-up equity share capital (Face value of each equity share - 1)
(Refer Note 3)
27.33
27.32
27.30
27.33
27.30
11.
Other equity
9,677.67
8,248.04
12.
Earnings Per Share on net profit after tax (of 1 each)
(not annualised) in : (Refer note 3)
(a) Basic
17.13
17.88
12.68
48.68
69.75
(b) Diluted
17.09
17.85
12.67
48.61
69.72
