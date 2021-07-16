Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors July 16, 2021

|
|
July 16, 2021
|
|
Online intimation/submission
|
The Secretary
|
The Secretary
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
|
Dalal Street
|
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
|
Mumbai-400 001
|
Mumbai-400 051
|
Security Code: 505200
|
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts/institutional investors are as under:
|
Dates
|
Details
|
Attendees
|
|
|
|
|
|
July 19, 2021
|
Call
|
|
AIA International Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please note that the above are subject to change.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
For Eicher Motors Limited
Manhar Kapoor
General Counsel & Company Secretary
|
Eicher Motors Limited
|
Registered Office
|
Corporate Office:
|
CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877
|
#96, Sector - 32
|
3rd Floor - Select Citywalk
|
Gurugram - 122001
|
A - 3, District Centre, Saket
|
Haryana, India
|
New Delhi - 110 017, India
|
Tel +91 124 4415600
|
Email: info@eichermotors.com
