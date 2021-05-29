Log in
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 05/28
2638.05 INR   +1.26%
12:40aEICHER MOTORS  : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors May 28, 2021
PU
05/28EICHER MOTORS  : Grant of ESOPs - May 27, 2021
PU
05/27EICHER MOTORS'  : Consolidated Profit Surges 73% in Fiscal Q4
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors May 28, 2021

05/29/2021 | 12:40am EDT
May 28, 2021

Online intimation/submission

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Ref: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Sub: Schedule of Conference Calls

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, schedule of conference calls proposed with analysts/institutional investors are as under:

Dates

Details

Attendees

May 31, 2021

Call

Fidelity Management and Research Inc

May 31, 2021

Call

Vontobel Asset Management Ltd

June 1, 2021

Call

East Bridge Advisors

June 2 & 3, 2021

Investor Conference

Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2021

Please note that the above are subject to change.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Manhar Kapoor

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 04:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
