Eicher Motors : Trading Window Closure - July 1, 2021
06/26/2021 | 03:15am EDT
June 26, 2021
The Secretary
The Secretary
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,
Dalal Street
G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai-400 001
Mumbai-400 051
Security Code: 505200
Symbol: EICHERMOT
Subject: Intimation of closure of Trading Window
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by an Insider and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 1, 2021 till further communication as may be announced in this regard.
You are requested to take the same on your records.