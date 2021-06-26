Eicher Motors : Trading Window Closure - July 1, 2021

June 26, 2021

The Secretary The Secretary BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai-400 001 Mumbai-400 051 Security Code: 505200 Symbol: EICHERMOT

Subject: Intimation of closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by an Insider and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 1, 2021 till further communication as may be announced in this regard.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Manhar Kapoor

General Counsel & Company Secretary