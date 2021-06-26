Log in
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
Eicher Motors : Trading Window Closure - July 1, 2021

06/26/2021
June 26, 2021

The Secretary

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai-400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Security Code: 505200

Symbol: EICHERMOT

Subject: Intimation of closure of Trading Window

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that pursuant to the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting Trading by an Insider and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 1, 2021 till further communication as may be announced in this regard.

You are requested to take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

For Eicher Motors Limited

Manhar Kapoor

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Eicher Motors Limited

Registered Office

Corporate Office:

CIN: L34102DL1982PLC129877

#96, Sector - 32

3rd Floor - Select Citywalk

Gurugram - 122001

A - 3, District Centre, Saket

Haryana, India

New Delhi - 110 017, India

Tel +91 124 4415600

Email: info@eichermotors.com

Disclaimer

Eicher Motors Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 07:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
