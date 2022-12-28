Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
3209.50 INR   +0.28%
12/28INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as COVID surge in China dents risk appetite
RE
12/23Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analyst and Investor December 23, 2022
PU
12/20Indian Equities Close Marginally Lower Amid Fears of Possible Recession in US
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as COVID surge in China dents risk appetite

12/28/2022 | 11:14pm EST
BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking a slide in global equities, as investors fretted over the surge in COVID cases in China.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.38% at 18,051.40, as of 09:18 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.41% to 60,655.13.

Most of the major sectoral indexes declined, with information technology, auto, oil and gas, and metals shedding over 0.5%.

Forty-four of the Nifty 50 constituents fell, with Hindalco, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki , Eicher Motors and Power Grid losing over 0.75%.

Wall Street equities closed lower overnight after investors assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike path on mixed economic data released earlier in the week and concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases in China.

Asian markets also declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index losing 1.03%.

Intraday volatility will be a factor in today's session ahead of the expiry of the December derivatives series, the last series of 2022, as traders settle their futures and options contracts.

Capping losses for domestic equities were oil prices, which fell on China demand concerns. Brent crude fell below $83 per barrel while U.S. crude hovered around $79 per barrel.

Lower oil prices aid oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill. ($1 = 82.7360 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.02% 83.64 Delayed Quote.8.47%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 0.28% 3209.5 End-of-day quote.23.92%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED -1.04% 466.2 End-of-day quote.-1.98%
JSW SA -0.40% 54.78 Delayed Quote.57.73%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.46% 761.1 End-of-day quote.16.04%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.81% 8355 Delayed Quote.11.84%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -0.06% 621.347 Real-time Quote.-21.68%
NIFTY 50 -0.57% 18024.15 Delayed Quote.4.48%
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA LIMITED 1.46% 215.65 End-of-day quote.5.53%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.43% 711.7455 Real-time Quote.8.87%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.03% 60910.28 Real-time Quote.4.56%
WTI 0.18% 78.709 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Financials
Sales 2023 144 B 1 746 M 1 746 M
Net income 2023 28 192 M 341 M 341 M
Net cash 2023 90 493 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,8x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 878 B 10 608 M 10 608 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
EV / Sales 2024 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 46,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 3 209,50 INR
Average target price 3 884,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vidhya Srinivasan Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Atul Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED23.92%10 565
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.39%12 265
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.11.27%7 782
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED9.48%6 513
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.9.90%5 995
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED72.63%5 988