INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as COVID surge in China dents risk appetite

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower
on Thursday, tracking a slide in global equities, as investors
fretted over the surge in COVID cases in China.
The Nifty 50 index was down 0.38% at 18,051.40, as
of 09:18 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.41% to
60,655.13.
Most of the major sectoral indexes declined, with
information technology, auto, oil and
gas, and metals shedding over 0.5%.
Forty-four of the Nifty 50 constituents fell, with
Hindalco, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki
, Eicher Motors and Power Grid
losing over 0.75%.
Wall Street equities closed lower overnight after investors
assessed the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike path on mixed
economic data released earlier in the week and concerns over a
surge in COVID-19 cases in China.
Asian markets also declined, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan
index losing 1.03%.
Intraday volatility will be a factor in today's session
ahead of the expiry of the December derivatives series, the last
series of 2022, as traders settle their futures and options
contracts.
Capping losses for domestic equities were oil prices, which
fell on China demand concerns. Brent crude fell below
$83 per barrel while U.S. crude hovered around $79 per
barrel.
Lower oil prices aid oil-importing countries like India,
where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.
($1 = 82.7360 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)