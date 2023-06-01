Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Eicher Motors Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
3685.30 INR   +0.21%
07:46aIndia clocks robust SUV sales in May, two-wheeler volumes rise
RE
04:43aEicher Motors' Commercial Vehicle Arm Logs 11.6% Jump in May Sales
MT
05/29Eicher Motors : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors May 29, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India clocks robust SUV sales in May, two-wheeler volumes rise

06/01/2023 | 07:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A new vehicle is seen on the assembly line at Tata Motors' plant in Pimpri

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian automakers reported robust sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in May on steady demand and saw an uptick in two-wheeler sales on the back of the wedding season and replacement of old bikes and scooters.

Mahindra and Mahindra, the country's top SUV maker by market share, reported a 23.5% jump in SUV sales, while sales of the larger and pricier vehicles at Maruti Suzuki, the top carmaker by volumes, grew around 65%.

Sales of SUVs propelled India's passenger vehicle (PV) sales to a record high in fiscal 2023 and are expected to grow in double digits this financial year, despite a slower growth for the overall industry.

However, SUV sales have been limited to a certain extent due to supply issues for parts, particularly chips.

SUV sales volume "were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end," Veejay Nakra, president of the automotive division at Mahindra, said, adding that the company continued to face a shortage of chips for airbags.

The company in a post-earnings press conference last week said that chip shortages were still limiting its efforts to ramp up SUV production.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto's sales of bikes in India more than doubled during the month, helped in part by the easing of supply constraints that hurt production in May last year. Replacement purchases also helped, analysts said.

Total sales of Eicher Motors's more premium Royal Enfield motorcycles grew about 22%.

Tata Motors, India's top truck and bus maker by market share, reported a 12% fall in commercial vehicle volumes, while Ashok Leyland's volumes dropped 1%. In contrast, Eicher's total sales grew about 12%.

Below is a list of overall sales figures for May from some of India's leading auto companies:

Manufacturer Vehicles Sold Y/Y Growth (%)

(units)

Maruti Suzuki 178,083 10.3%

India

Mahindra and 61,415 14.3%

Mahindra Auto

Tata Motors 74,973 -1.6%

Bajaj Auto 355,148 28.7%

Eicher Motors 77,461 21.7%

Motorcycles

Eicher Motors 6,289 11.6%

Trucks and

Buses

Ashok Leyland 13,134 -1.1%

Mahindra and 33,113 -3.1%

Mahindra Farm

Equipment

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

By Nandan Mandayam


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 0.58% 147.15 Delayed Quote.2.02%
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED -0.54% 4567.15 End-of-day quote.26.30%
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 0.21% 3685.3 End-of-day quote.14.13%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -0.01% 1318.9 Delayed Quote.5.59%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -0.42% 9328.3 Delayed Quote.11.59%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 1.47% 526.45 End-of-day quote.35.65%
TOPIX INDEX 0.88% 2149.29 Delayed Quote.12.63%
Financials
Sales 2023 143 B 1 734 M 1 734 M
Net income 2023 28 087 M 340 M 340 M
Net cash 2023 85 456 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,6x
Yield 2023 0,76%
Capitalization 1 008 B 12 191 M 12 191 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,43x
EV / Sales 2024 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 739
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eicher Motors Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EICHER MOTORS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 3 685,30 INR
Average target price 3 857,74 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vidhya Srinivasan Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Atul Sharma Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED14.13%12 191
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED26.30%15 622
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.14.29%8 327
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED19.71%7 468
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED0.95%6 675
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.19.45%5 887
