  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Eicher Motors Limited
  News
  Summary
    505200   INE066A01021

EICHER MOTORS LIMITED

(505200)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 05/18
2570.55 INR   +3.51%
01:17aIndian shares pressured by metal sell-off
RE
05/19EICHER MOTORS'  : Royal Enfield Recalls 236,966 Motorcycles over Defective Ignition Coil
MT
05/18EICHER MOTORS  : Notice for Board Meeting – May 27, 2021
PU
Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Indian shares pressured by metal sell-off

05/20/2021 | 01:17am EDT
A broker watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were weighed down by metal stocks on Thursday, after China sought stricter control of commodity markets to curb "unreasonable" increases in prices, sparking a broad-based correction.

Both the NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex traded in a narrow range as Asian peers paused with investor risk appetite declining over inflationary worries.

Investor sentiment, which was upbeat at the start of the week, took a hit on Wednesday after global stocks receded.

By 0409 GMT, the Nifty 50 was down 0.22% at 14,989.55 and the Sensex was 0.08% lower at 49,865.05, dragged down by a near 4% drop in metal stocks - the most among sectoral indexes - after China said it would step up adjustments on the trade and stockpiling of commodities.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases, sending U.S. shares lower overnight.

Among gainers, lender ICICI Bank and IT major Infosys rose nearly 1% each.

Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark and deaths backed off from record highs.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED 3.51% 2570.55 End-of-day quote.1.60%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 0.70% 630.4 Delayed Quote.16.90%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.75% 106.5 Delayed Quote.17.87%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.25% 1340.4 Delayed Quote.6.47%
Financials
Sales 2021 87 000 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net income 2021 14 523 M 199 M 199 M
Net cash 2021 67 152 M 918 M 918 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 701 B 9 577 M 9 584 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,29x
EV / Sales 2022 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 4 899
Free-Float 48,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 2 806,66 INR
Last Close Price 2 565,05 INR
Spread / Highest target 31,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Siddhartha Vikram Lal Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Kaleeswaran Arunachalam Chief Financial Officer
Srinivasan Sandilya Non-Executive Chairman
Manhar Kapoor Secretary, General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Manvi Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED1.60%9 577
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%16 111
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.40.45%9 513
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-6.50%7 952
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.36.76%7 712
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.6.62%6 260