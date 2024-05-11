Eicher Motors Limited is an India-based multinational automobile company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorcycles, spare parts and related services. The Company primarily operates in the automotive segment. The automotive segment includes all activities related to development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of two-wheelers as well as sale of related parts and accessories. Its flagship brand Royal Enfield, which is engaged in motorcycle business. Royal Enfield's motorcycle products include Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Classic, Bullet and Himalayan. Royal Enfield's portfolio also includes apparels and motorcycle accessories, including protective riding apparel, riding accessories, protective seats, bodywork, controls, wheels, luggage and engine. Its commercial vehicle business is led by VE Commercial Vehicles. Its joint venture with AB Volvo, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV), includes a range of Eicher branded trucks and buses.