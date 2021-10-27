Contract extension for Viking Princess

Wintershall Dea has declared options to extend the contract for the supply vessel Viking Princess from January 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to January 2023.

Viking Princess was the world's first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid energy storage solution replacing a traditional generator. In November 2021, the vessel will also be equipped with a shore power system.

"Viking Princess has enabled Wintershall Dea to achieve substantial reductions in C02-emissions. We are pleased to see the company's continued trust in our services and look forward to continuing our good cooperation", says Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.

