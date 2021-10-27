Log in
    EIOF   NO0010263023

EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA

(EIOF)
Contract extension for Viking Princess

10/27/2021 | 11:18am EDT
Wintershall Dea has declared options to extend the contract for the supply vessel Viking Princess from January 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to January 2023.

Viking Princess was the world's first offshore vessel with a battery hybrid energy storage solution replacing a traditional generator. In November 2021, the vessel will also be equipped with a shore power system.

"Viking Princess has enabled Wintershall Dea to achieve substantial reductions in C02-emissions. We are pleased to see the company's continued trust in our services and look forward to continuing our good cooperation", says Jan Fredrik Meling, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore ASA.

Bømlo, October 27, 2021

Contacts:
CEO Jan Fredrik Meling (+47 916 75 119)
CFO Tore Byberg (+47 475 09 012)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Eidesvik Offshore ASA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 510 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
Net income 2020 -124 M -14,7 M -14,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 754 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 314 M 37,6 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 16,6%
