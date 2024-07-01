EIOF - Contract extension for PSV Viking Energy

Equinor Energy AS has declared options to extend the contract for the supply

vessel Viking Energy. The contract extension runs from April 2025, extending the

firm period to April 2030. The contract also includes options for further

extensions.



"Viking Energy has been in continuous operation for Equinor since its launch in

2003. This contract extension highlights the operational excellence consistently

delivered by our crew. We are proud to have maintained such a long-standing

collaboration and look forward to its continued success", said CEO & President

of Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo.



Bømlo, 1 July 2024



Contacts:

CEO Gitte Gard Talmo (+47 915 23 245)

CFO Helga Cotgrove (+47 907 35 246)



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





More information:

