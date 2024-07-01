01 Jul 2024 13:42 CEST
Eidesvik Offshore ASA
Equinor Energy AS has declared options to extend the contract for the supply
vessel Viking Energy. The contract extension runs from April 2025, extending the
firm period to April 2030. The contract also includes options for further
extensions.
"Viking Energy has been in continuous operation for Equinor since its launch in
2003. This contract extension highlights the operational excellence consistently
delivered by our crew. We are proud to have maintained such a long-standing
collaboration and look forward to its continued success", said CEO & President
of Eidesvik Offshore, Gitte Gard Talmo.
Bømlo, 1 July 2024
Contacts:
CEO Gitte Gard Talmo (+47 915 23 245)
CFO Helga Cotgrove (+47 907 35 246)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
