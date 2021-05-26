Eidesvik Offshore : Annual General Meeting in Eidesvik Offshore ASA

The Annual General Meeting in Eidesvik Offshore ASA was held on May 26, 2021 at 11 am in Bømlo. 71.57% of the share capital was represented. All proposed items were resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' notice.

The Annual General Meeting elected Arne Austreid as new Chairman and Bjørg Marit Eknes as new Director, both for a period of two years. The Board of Eidesvik Offshore ASA now consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:

- Arne Austreid (Chairman)

- Borgny Eidesvik

- Lars Eidesvik

- John Egil Stangeland

- Lauritz Eidesvik

- Kristine Elisabeth Skeie

- Bjørg Marit Eknes

Please find attached copy of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting in Eidesvik Offshore ASA (Norwegian only).

Bømlo, May 26, 2021

Contact:

CEO Jan Fredrik Meling (+47 916 75 119)

CFO Tore Byberg (+47 475 09 012)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.