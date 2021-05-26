Log in
Eidesvik Offshore : Annual General Meeting in Eidesvik Offshore ASA

05/26/2021 | 07:11am EDT
The Annual General Meeting in Eidesvik Offshore ASA was held on May 26, 2021 at 11 am in Bømlo. 71.57% of the share capital was represented. All proposed items were resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors' notice.

The Annual General Meeting elected Arne Austreid as new Chairman and Bjørg Marit Eknes as new Director, both for a period of two years. The Board of Eidesvik Offshore ASA now consists of the following shareholder-elected directors:
- Arne Austreid (Chairman)
- Borgny Eidesvik
- Lars Eidesvik
- John Egil Stangeland
- Lauritz Eidesvik
- Kristine Elisabeth Skeie
- Bjørg Marit Eknes

Please find attached copy of the minutes of the Annual General Meeting in Eidesvik Offshore ASA (Norwegian only).

Bømlo, May 26, 2021

Contact:
CEO Jan Fredrik Meling (+47 916 75 119)
CFO Tore Byberg (+47 475 09 012)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Eidesvik Offshore ASA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 11:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 510 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net income 2020 -124 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 1 754 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 245 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA
Duration : Period :
Eidesvik Offshore ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Fredrik Meling President & Chief Executive Officer
Tore Byberg Chief Financial Officer
Kolbein Kåre Rege Chairman
Vermund Hjelland Vice President-Technology & Development
Jan Lodden Chief Operation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA29.93%30
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.102.46%15 409
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%4 712
PAO SOVCOMFLOT0.31%2 891
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.130.24%2 071
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA46.72%1 728