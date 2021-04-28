Eidesvik Offshore : Sale of supply vessel Viking Athene

Eidesvik Shipping AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eidesvik Offshore ASA, has sold Viking Athene.

Delivery of the vessel took place today April 28, 2021. The vessel will after the sale exit the North Sea supply vessel market and be utilized by the new owner as a Farming Service Vessel. The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter of 2021.

Bømlo, April 28, 2021

Contact: CEO Jan Fredrik Meling (+47 916 75 119)

CFO Tore Byberg (+47 475 09 012)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.