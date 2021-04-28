Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Eidesvik Offshore ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EIOF   NO0010263023

EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA

(EIOF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eidesvik Offshore : Sale of supply vessel Viking Athene

04/28/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eidesvik Shipping AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eidesvik Offshore ASA, has sold Viking Athene.

Delivery of the vessel took place today April 28, 2021. The vessel will after the sale exit the North Sea supply vessel market and be utilized by the new owner as a Farming Service Vessel. The sale of the vessel will result in an immaterial accounting effect for the second quarter of 2021.

Bømlo, April 28, 2021

Contact: CEO Jan Fredrik Meling (+47 916 75 119)
CFO Tore Byberg (+47 475 09 012)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Eidesvik Offshore ASA published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 15:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA
11:12aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
PU
10:30aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : EIOF - Sale of supply vessel Viking Athene
AQ
04/20EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Acergy Viking gets hybrid propulsion
PU
04/09EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Zero emissions by 2050
PU
03/17EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : EIOF - Contract award for Viking Queen
AQ
03/17EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Contract award for Viking Queen
PU
03/17EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Contract award for Subsea Viking
PU
03/17EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Lands Contract From Seabed Geosolutions For Subsea Viking V..
MT
02/24EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Report for 4th Quarter 2020
PU
01/29EIDESVIK OFFSHORE  : Shares Up 10% After Time Charter Contract With Aker BP
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 510 M 61,8 M 61,8 M
Net income 2020 -124 M -15,0 M -15,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 754 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 283 M 34,2 M 34,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,85x
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 514
Free-Float 21,2%
Chart EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA
Duration : Period :
Eidesvik Offshore ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Fredrik Meling President & Chief Executive Officer
Tore Byberg Chief Financial Officer
Kolbein Kåre Rege Chairman
Vermund Hjelland Vice President-Technology & Development
Jan Lodden Chief Operating Officer, Deputy CEO & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIDESVIK OFFSHORE ASA51.64%34
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.90.42%14 494
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%3 801
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-1.44%2 789
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.105.78%1 851
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA20.09%1 420
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ