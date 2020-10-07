Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.    EIDX

EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(EIDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EIDX INVESTIGATION – Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against clinical-stage biotech company Eidos Therapeutics. (NASDAQ: EIDX).

If you currently own shares of Eidos and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at dschwartz@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:37pEIDX INVESTIGATION &NDASH; SHAREHOLD : EIDX) for Potential Securities Violations..
BU
08:57aEIDX INVESTIGATION &NDASH; SHAREHOLD : EIDX) for Potential Securities Violations..
BU
08:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Eidos Therapeutic..
PR
06:05aEIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
10/06BRIDGEBIO PHARMA : And eidos therapeutics announce merger agreement
AQ
10/05SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Eidos Therapeutics, Inc.
PR
10/05EIDOS MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Wheth..
BU
10/05EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
10/05(EIDX) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Eidos Therapeutics; ..
PR
10/05EIDOS THERAPEUTICS : BridgeBio Pharma and Eidos Therapeutics Announce Merger Agr..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -103 M - -
Net cash 2020 94,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 812 M 2 812 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 104 318x
Nbr of Employees 64
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 61,97 $
Last Close Price 72,87 $
Spread / Highest target 0,54%
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Kumar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan C. Fox President & Chief Medical Officer
Franco Valle Principal Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Uma Sinha Director & Chief Scientific Officer
William Lis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.26.97%2 812
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-3.79%78 383
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.20%67 977
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.91%61 206
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 418
BEIGENE, LTD.78.49%26 814
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group