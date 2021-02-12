Log in
EIFFAGE

(FGR)
Eiffage : Construction delivers the emblematic ERIA Tower at La Défense, an original architectural project covering 26,000 sqm

02/12/2021 | 10:05am EST
It's delivered! After 3 years of works, this 26,000 sqm building in La Défense, comprising 13 floors and 5 basement levels, will house the future French Cyber Security Campus. The project, of rare technical sophistication because it is being built using the 'Top & Down' method, stands out for its original orchid-shaped architecture. This 55-metre high building will accommodate around 1,000 people.

To Altaréa Cogedim's great satisfaction, our teams delivered the ERIA tower in Puteaux. The work, which mobilised 60 Eiffage Construction Tertiaire Workers in the Paris Region during peak periods, was carried out using the 'Top & Down' technique, a method that allows the infrastructure and superstructure of a single building to be built in parallel, like two concomitant superimposed worksites. This process allows for completion within a shortened timeframe.

Designed by the 2Portzamparc agency, the architecture of the tower evokes an orchid composed of a central core and three petals dressed by 13,000 m² of Rinaldi's signature flake façades. Between each petal, a set of terraces planted in a cascade marks a vertical progression and reveals the natural beauty of the sky. The ERIA project was born from a desire to adapt the building to the shape of the land and to the needs of each individual through the use of evolving spaces. It embodies a vision of the office of tomorrow and new ways of working.

In addition to the offices, the building has internal services such as an Inter-Company restaurant, a coworking area, car parks and shops on the ground floor.

The emblematic tower also reflects the Eiffage Group's ambitious environmental approach with its targeted labels and certifications: HQE Excellent - BREEAM Excellent - Well Silver and Effinergie +.

Congratulations to all our teams for this wonderful project, and thank you to our partners:

  • BET : Steering and fluids : Artelia
  • Facades: Arcora, Rinaldi
  • Security advice: SETEC
  • HQE : Oasiis
  • Security advice: SETEC
  • Structure: SCYNA4
  • Technical controller: SOCOTEC
  • BET catering: Conseil Restauration et Conception Nouvelles

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
