EIFFAGE    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE

(FGR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage : Construction works & Services, one of Eiffage Construction's many areas of expertise! (Re)discover our businesses!
02/11/2021 | 03:49am EST

02/11/2021 | 03:49am EST
Eiffage Construction gathers a multitude of professions, all grouped together in the complementary areas of Urban Development, Property Development, Construction and Construction works & Services.

Construction works & Services has nearly 100 local branches throughout France, with a single contact person at the service of your projects: expansion, restructuring, embellishment or maintenance. Our aim is to listen and understand you in order to be as close as possible to your needs, expectations and challenges.

Our teams are involved in many fields: Industry, Health, Laboratories, Tertiary, Local authorities, Post-disaster work.
(Re)discover our activities (video in French)!

Find out more about our offer and our achievements.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 08:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16 109 M 19 534 M 19 534 M
Net income 2020 338 M 410 M 410 M
Net Debt 2020 10 690 M 12 962 M 12 962 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 2,52%
Capitalization 8 193 M 9 940 M 9 935 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 72 500
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart EIFFAGE
Duration : Period :
Eiffage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 96,62 €
Last Close Price 82,60 €
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE4.50%9 940
VINCI SA5.16%58 659
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 208
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.61%29 949
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 853
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.79%18 295
