Eiffage : Design operation on STEEL in Saint-Etienne
01/07/2021 | 10:40am EST
Eiffage Route's teams, working in synergy with those of Eiffage Génie Civil and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes, completed the Steel worksite in Saint-Etienne for Apsys in 14 months. The site of this commercial hub, located in the Pont de l'Ane area, is a real urban metamorphosis. It has, in fact, enabled a polluted and disused industrial wasteland of 16 hectares to be requalified as a green park with playgrounds and around 56,000 m² of commercial space.
Eiffage Route's teams took charge of the external developments by building, among other things, the retaining walls, service roads, infiltrating parking areas and asphalt mixes, on land that had previously been cleared and excavated by Eiffage Génie Civil.