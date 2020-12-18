Log in
Eiffage : Industrial club Sekoya unveils the winners of its second call for solutions on the Sekoya carbon and climate platform

12/18/2020 | 01:31pm EST
Vélizy-Villacoublay, 18 December 2020 8:40

Press release

Industrial club Sekoya unveils the winners of its second call for solutions

on the Sekoya carbon and climate platform

In June 2019, Eiffage and Impulse Partners, the construction-sector innovation specialist, created the Sekoya platform, dedicated to low-carbon materials and processes. On Thursday, 17 December 2020, they gathered with their partners to announce the results of the second call for solutions.

Since the platform's creation, nine partners representing the entire construction value chain have joined the Sekoya industrial club, lending their expertise in carbon to promote carbon- free solutions. This has brought together several major groups in their sector: Covivio, Gerflor, GRDF, Legrand, Saint-Gobain and Vicat, along with the Union Sociale pour l'Habitat, which represents social housing organisations in France, the Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (CSTB) - the sector's principal centre for research and expertise, and the club's newest member - CEEBIOS, the centre for research and expertise in biomimicry.

The first call for solutions, which crowned five winners in January 2020, initiated twenty collaborations with the club's partners, from the feasibility study to associating solutions with responses to calls for tenders or with projects.

The second call for solutions was based on two main themes: low-carbon design and construction, and low-carbon use and operation. During the three-month application phase, 56 solutions were submitted on the platform from several countries including some outside the European Union. On Thursday, 17 December, 10 preselected companies presented their innovations to the jury. The solutions are all located at the junction of several pillars of sustainable development and skillfully play on several of the following advantages: renewable energies in new construction and in renovation, construction materials storing carbon, circular economy and soft urban eco-mobility. After deliberation, the Sekoya club announced the

6 winning companies:

ESITC Caen

Pavé Coquillage (shell paving) is an innovative, long-term, local solution in response to economic and environmental concerns. The formulation of these draining paving blocks includes seashell by-products, reducing the need for other natural resources.

CarbonCure

CarbonCure technology makes it possible to chemically mineralise CO2 waste during the concrete-making process, making the product more environmentally friendly and more robust. www.carboncure.com

Nielsen concept

The Mobilypod, a secure, connected, multi-service bike shelter, is a response to one of cyclists' major fears: theft. The shelters are made from recycled shipping containers transformed in a workshop providing social reintegration through employment, and are energy self-sufficient.www.nielsenconcept.com

Bluedigo

Bluedigo is a B2B marketplace for pre-owned and eco-friendly office furniture. Bluedigo's purpose is to help businesses create workspaces with a positive impact. www.bluedigo.fr

Celsius Energy

Celsius Energy connects new or existing buildings with the energy in their subsoil to provide low-carbon heating and sustainable, natural cooling and air conditioning. www.celsiusenergy.com

Sasminimum

Its product, the Pavé, is a material in sheet form. Recycled and recyclable, it is made locally from plastic waste recovered throughout France.

www.sasminimum.com

The audience's favorite is:

Axibio

A connected voluntary drop-off point for biowaste collection. With an innovative access control system powered by a solar panel, it records the weight deposited by users. This data is returned via the web to enable this new form of selective collection.

www.axibio.fr

The other preselected companies in attendance were:

Caeli Energie

Caeli Energie specialises in the design and manufacture of highly energy-efficient residential air conditioners with low environmental impact.

www.caeli-energie.com

Lancey

An electric radiator with integrated storage and a central battery capable of powering all electrical devices in the home, it can store the energy generated by solar panels and also energy from low-carbon sources (wind and solar) drawn from the national grid during off-peak periods.

www.lancey.fr

Upcycle

This solution aimed at local stakeholders is a turnkey solution for composting biowaste. The company offers events, pre-collection at voluntary drop-off points, collections using electric trailers, and electromechanical composting, with the compost used for green spaces and urban agriculture.

www.upcycle.org

This second call for solutions is part of Sekoya's mission to identify low-carbon solutions and to support the inventors in their macro-scale implementation by enabling them to integrate future calls for tenders. These innovations are not exclusive; rather they contribute to shared sustainable development and promote interactions between all stakeholders in the sector.

Press contacts

Eiffage Bénédicte Dao

Tel: +33 1 71 59 22 28 benedicte.dao@eiffage.com

Impulse Partners

Thomas Le Diouron Tel: +33 1 84 16 33 31 contact@impulse-partners.com

About Eiffage

Eiffage is one of Europe's leading construction and concessions companies. The Group's activities are organised around the following business lines: construction, real estate and urban development, civil engineering, metal, roads, energy and concessions. Thanks to the experience of more than 72 500 employees, Eiffage generated revenues of €18.1 billion in 2019, of which almost 26% was outside France.

About Impulse Partners

Specialised in accelerating innovation in the construction, infrastructure, real estate and energy sectors, Impulse Partners develops ecosystems that connect startups and innovative solutions with major corporations, local authorities and specialist investors. Our teams identify the most innovative and promising startups and connect them with industry leaders to accelerate their growth and the implementation of their innovations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:30:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
