Eiffage : Industrial club Sekoya unveils the winners of its second call for solutions on the Sekoya carbon and climate platform

Vélizy-Villacoublay, 18 December 2020 8:40

Press release

Industrial club Sekoya unveils the winners of its second call for solutions

on the Sekoya carbon and climate platform

In June 2019, Eiffage and Impulse Partners, the construction-sector innovation specialist, created the Sekoya platform, dedicated to low-carbon materials and processes. On Thursday, 17 December 2020, they gathered with their partners to announce the results of the second call for solutions.

Since the platform's creation, nine partners representing the entire construction value chain have joined the Sekoya industrial club, lending their expertise in carbon to promote carbon- free solutions. This has brought together several major groups in their sector: Covivio, Gerflor, GRDF, Legrand, Saint-Gobain and Vicat, along with the Union Sociale pour l'Habitat, which represents social housing organisations in France, the Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (CSTB) - the sector's principal centre for research and expertise, and the club's newest member - CEEBIOS, the centre for research and expertise in biomimicry.

The first call for solutions, which crowned five winners in January 2020, initiated twenty collaborations with the club's partners, from the feasibility study to associating solutions with responses to calls for tenders or with projects.

The second call for solutions was based on two main themes: low-carbon design and construction, and low-carbon use and operation. During the three-month application phase, 56 solutions were submitted on the platform from several countries including some outside the European Union. On Thursday, 17 December, 10 preselected companies presented their innovations to the jury. The solutions are all located at the junction of several pillars of sustainable development and skillfully play on several of the following advantages: renewable energies in new construction and in renovation, construction materials storing carbon, circular economy and soft urban eco-mobility. After deliberation, the Sekoya club announced the

6 winning companies:

ESITC Caen

Pavé Coquillage (shell paving) is an innovative, long-term, local solution in response to economic and environmental concerns. The formulation of these draining paving blocks includes seashell by-products, reducing the need for other natural resources.