Eiffage : Octapharma entrusts Clemessy with the creation of its new water production unit

World human plasma processing leader Octapharma has entrusted our Orleans teams with creating its new unit for the production of water for pharmaceutical use. Our experts worked on the Lingolsheim site (Bas-Rhin) where the fast-growing Swiss pharmaceutical group's French plant is located.

Our experts began by carrying through modelling and 3D design and production studies and equipment sizing, in order to build a new facility with pharmaceutical water distribution capacity for all the plant's own utilities. They then developed the water production mechanism in Clemessy's Orleans workshops, and installed the new system on Octapharma's Lingolsheim site, before moving on to the connection works enabling utility distribution to the equipment in the clean rooms. They finished by orchestrating the FAT and SAT qualifications throughout the facility.

The equipment contained in the new system was defined with our water treatment specialist partner Ovivo and approved by Octapharma during a Failure Mode, Effects, and Criticality Analysis (FMECA). Our experts are used to operating on production processes subject to draconian hygiene and traceability constraints in the pharmaceutics, cosmetics and agri-business sectors. Their experience in, and control of, this specific know-how persuaded Octapharma to entrust our teams with building the new production unit.

The project was carried out using top-quality piping (material and roughness) and is compliant in all respects with the design and production rules imposed by the American (FDA) and French (ANSM) sanitary authorities competent in the pharmaceutical industry. The new unit built by our teams also complies with European regulations on current Good Manufacturing Practices.

A total of 6,500 hours of work were accounted for by our employees involved in this project.

