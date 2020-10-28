Log in
Eiffage : wins the EPC contract to build the Campanario mega solar plant (250 MWp) in Spain

10/28/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

Eiffage, through Eiffage Energía (Spanish subsidiary of Eiffage Énergie Systèmes), has just been awarded the EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) contract by Elawan Energy for the Campanario mega solar plant in Spain, in a deal worth over €120 million.

Located in Bonete in the Albacete province, the project involves building five adjacent photovoltaic plants, each with a 50 MWp capacity for a total output of 250 MWp. Just over 563,000 solar modules producing 440 Wp to 445 Wp each will be installed across a 400 hectare site.

The energy generated will be transformed by 67 inverters and electricity generation will be centralised by a single electric substation equipped with three transformers.
Lastly, a 3,400-m power line will be built to connect what will be Europe's largest collector of renewable energy, already powered by a number of existing renewable energy facilities nearby.

The Campanario large-scale photovoltaic plant will power almost 122,000 homes and generate an estimated 96.5 GWp of energy annually. Moreover, the plant's operation is expected to result in 187,000 tonnes of avoided CO2 emissions.

The handover of this major new Spanish infrastructure is set to take place at the end of 2021.

Since 2010, Eiffage Energía has built 70 solar plants all over the world - in Spain, Africa, South America and the Caribbean - for a total of over 2.3 GWp of installed capacity. A recent example is the 35.6 MWp Torrijos photovoltaic plant in Novés, Spain, which was built by Eiffage Energía for Elawan Energy and inaugurated in the first half of this year.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 18:19:02 UTC

EPS Revisions
