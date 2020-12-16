Grand Paris: line 14 North open

On this line, they were awarded a contract, in a consortium with Razel-Bec, by the RATP and the Stif - which became Île-de-France Mobilités - for what was then considered to be the start of work on Greater Paris, namely the digging of 3.6 km of tunnel and the creation of the Pont Cardinet and Porte de Clichy stations.



This project, which now makes it possible to double line 13 to the north, is also being extended to the south, where, on lot GC03, led by the same consortium, the tunnel boring machine Claire, which left Pont de Rungis in June 2019, arrived in L'Haÿ-les-Roses on December 10 after digging 4.2 km of tunnel.



The last section of the line will be opened in 2024 for service up to Paris-Orly airport.