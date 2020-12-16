Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Eiffage

EIFFAGE

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Grand Paris: line 14 North open

12/16/2020 | 04:11am EST
The Eiffage Génie Civil teams are proud to have participated in the work to extend metro line 14 between Saint-Lazare and Saint-Ouen town hall.

On this line, they were awarded a contract, in a consortium with Razel-Bec, by the RATP and the Stif - which became Île-de-France Mobilités - for what was then considered to be the start of work on Greater Paris, namely the digging of 3.6 km of tunnel and the creation of the Pont Cardinet and Porte de Clichy stations.

This project, which now makes it possible to double line 13 to the north, is also being extended to the south, where, on lot GC03, led by the same consortium, the tunnel boring machine Claire, which left Pont de Rungis in June 2019, arrived in L'Haÿ-les-Roses on December 10 after digging 4.2 km of tunnel.

The last section of the line will be opened in 2024 for service up to Paris-Orly airport.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:10:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
