Eiffage    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Grand Tortue Ahmeyim for BP: first rock shipment in Nouakchott (Mauritania)

01/15/2021 | 05:20pm EST
For the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim project carried out for BP and its partners, Eiffage Génie Civil Marine has so far extracted 1.3 million tons of rock from the Mauritanian quarry at Akjoujtd, in the Wilaya of Inchiri.

These materials are transported on a 17-hectare platform built within the Autonomous Port of Nouakchott Port de l'Amitié (PANPA) where, since January 11th, they have been loaded, at a rate of 30,000 tons per rotation, onto the Simon Stevin vessel, which will convey them to the hub 10 km off the Mauritanian-Senegalese coast.

There, 'Rock Installation' operations will make it possible to build the foundation of the breakwater on which the 21 concrete caissons will be placed.

To be continued...

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 16 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2021 22:19:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16 139 M 19 489 M 19 489 M
Net income 2020 342 M 413 M 413 M
Net Debt 2020 10 633 M 12 840 M 12 840 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 2,66%
Capitalization 7 945 M 9 606 M 9 594 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 72 500
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart EIFFAGE
Duration : Period :
Eiffage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 96,74 €
Last Close Price 80,10 €
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Finance Director
Jean-François Roverato Non-Executive Director
Dominique Marcel Non-Independent Director
Thérèse Cornil Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EIFFAGE2.48%9 758
VINCI SA6.34%59 067
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.21%33 316
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.21%26 437
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.87%21 082
FERROVIAL, S.A.-6.99%18 473
