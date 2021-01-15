Grand Tortue Ahmeyim for BP: first rock shipment in Nouakchott (Mauritania)

For the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim project carried out for BP and its partners, Eiffage Génie Civil Marine has so far extracted 1.3 million tons of rock from the Mauritanian quarry at Akjoujtd, in the Wilaya of Inchiri.

These materials are transported on a 17-hectare platform built within the Autonomous Port of Nouakchott Port de l'Amitié (PANPA) where, since January 11th, they have been loaded, at a rate of 30,000 tons per rotation, onto the Simon Stevin vessel, which will convey them to the hub 10 km off the Mauritanian-Senegalese coast.

There, 'Rock Installation' operations will make it possible to build the foundation of the breakwater on which the 21 concrete caissons will be placed.

To be continued...