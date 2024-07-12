More about the company
Eiffage S.A. is the No. 5 European group of building and civil engineering works and concessions. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- construction and maintenance of transportation and civil engineering infrastructures (37.3%): roads, motorways, bridges, railways, etc. The group also produces and markets granulates, coatings, and binders;
- design, execution, and maintenance of electrical, climate-control, and mechanical engineering facilities (26.3%);
- building construction and renovation (18.9%): residences, offices, shopping centers, parking lots, stadiums, prisons, hospitals, etc. Eiffage S.A. also develops and sells real estate;
- construction and concession management of infrastructures and works of art (17.4%);
- other (0.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (73.3%), Europe (24.6%) and other (2.1%).