Eiffage: BlackRock below 5% of votes

July 12, 2024

On July 11, 2024, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of voting rights in Eiffage and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 6.02% of the share capital and 4.93% of voting rights in this company.



This threshold crossing results from an off-market sale of Eiffage shares and a reduction in the number of Eiffage shares held as collateral.





