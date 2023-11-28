On November 27, 2023, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, declared to the AMF that it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of voting rights in Eiffage and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 6.21% of the company's capital and 5.10% of its voting rights.
This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Eiffage shares off and on the market, and from an increase in the number of Eiffage shares held as collateral.
Eiffage: BlackRock exceeds 5% of voting rights
