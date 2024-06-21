Eiffage: BlackRock falls back below 5% of votes

On June 20, 2024, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared to the AMF that it had fallen below the threshold of 5% of voting rights in Eiffage and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 6.07% of the company's capital and 4.97% of its voting rights.



This threshold crossing results from an off-market sale of Eiffage shares and a reduction in the number of Eiffage shares held as collateral.



