Eiffage: EU approves joint acquisition of Salvia Group
The transaction mainly concerns the construction sector and technical services for buildings.
The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market positions of the companies concerned resulting from the proposed transaction.
