The European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of Salvia Group by Salvia Holding and Eiffage Energie Systèmes - Participations.

The transaction mainly concerns the construction sector and technical services for buildings.

The Commission concluded that the proposed concentration would not raise competition concerns, given the limited market positions of the companies concerned resulting from the proposed transaction.

