Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : A completely renovated exhibition centre for the City of Reims

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eiffage teams have delivered the Reims Exhibition Centre

On 1 October 2018, Eiffage Concessions signed an agreement with the City of Reims for works covering more than 25 years. The Public Services Delegation agreement covered the financing, design, construction, commercial operation and maintenance of three buildings in Reims: the Convention Centre, the Great Event Hall and the Exhibition Centre.
A total investment of more than €75 million, including €3.7 million of Eiffage's own funds.

For this exhibition centre dating back to 1987, Eiffage and architect Christophe Ballan, in partnership with Reims Events, wanted to raise it to the level of the biggest exhibition halls in France by developing it into a modern, comfortable and sustainable facility.

This impressive modernisation project, led by the Eiffage Construction and Eiffage Route teams, began in the summer of 2019 with the construction of a new 6,700 m2 Hall followed by the complete renovation of the old 4,200 m2 Hall 1, bringing the exhibition centre's total surface area to 23,000 m2.
Entirely requalified, environmentally sustainable facilities.

The new Hall 2, which is modular and naturally lit, can be divided into two separate 3,400 m2 rooms thanks to its movable wall. Consisting of 50 panels each weighing more than 500 kg, this wall attenuates sound transmission between the rooms by 40 decibels.
Hall 1 has been completely renovated by reinforcing its structure, improving its heat insulation and acoustic comfort and installing completely new lighting (70 LED projectors).
Between these two halls, an 800 m2 glazed pavilion welcomes visitors and opens onto a wooded patio, bringing light and nature into the exhibition centre.

Key figures:

  • 10,380 hours of social integration - In operation, 5% of the total number of working hours is reserved for social integration
  • Around €12 million in work entrusted to SMEs
  • + 6 000m2 greenspaces created

Early in 2021, the Reims Event teams took over operation for the next 25 years. The first "Les Belles Champenoises" fair was organised in June 2021.
As the project owner of this operation, Eiffage Concessions deployed the full spectrum of its project management and coordination skills while applying the skills acquired on the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

Eiffage Concessions was therefore keen to create a highly formative tool for the Reims region for the very long term.

Eiffage Services, the multi-technical company of Eiffage Concessions, has been supporting Reims Events since 2019 on this Public Service Delegation's three projects. The Eiffage Services teams, involved since the beginning of the design phase, have drawn on their considerable expertise to maximise maintainability, durability and reliability for at least the next 25 years.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
02:07aEIFFAGE S A : A completely renovated exhibition centre for the City of Reims
PU
10/05EIFFAGE S A : Immobilier inaugurates the new Parisian campus of NEOMA Business School
PU
10/05EIFFAGE S A : Silex² in video, a unique technical project with numerous environmental ambi..
PU
10/05EIFFAGE S A : Route's GB5® asphalt mix celebrates its 12th anniversary
PU
10/05EIFFAGE : Immobilier inaugurates the new Paris campus of NEOMA Business School
AQ
10/05EIFFAGE S A : In Tours, discover the mixed-use project located in rue Nationale delivered ..
PU
10/05EIFFAGE S A : Léo Sensi and Guillaume Boudet, employees of Eiffage Construction and Eiffag..
PU
09/30EIFFAGE : - In Clamart, new stage of the Grand Canal district, Eiffage : Immobilier and CO..
AQ
09/30EIFFAGE S A : In Brussels, Valens (Eiffage Benelux) launches the works for the Institute o..
PU
09/30IN CLAMART, A NEW STAGE IN THE GRAND : Eiffage Immobilier and COFFIM deliver the student r..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 338 M 21 184 M 21 184 M
Net income 2021 687 M 794 M 794 M
Net Debt 2021 10 269 M 11 863 M 11 863 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 8 538 M 9 847 M 9 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 86,04 €
Average target price 107,49 €
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.8.86%9 847
VINCI12.09%59 180
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.64%32 365
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 238
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.70%22 179
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.40%20 000