Eiffage S A : A completely renovated exhibition centre for the City of Reims

On 1 October 2018, Eiffage Concessions signed an agreement with the City of Reims for works covering more than 25 years. The Public Services Delegation agreement covered the financing, design, construction, commercial operation and maintenance of three buildings in Reims: the Convention Centre, the Great Event Hall and the Exhibition Centre.

A total investment of more than €75 million, including €3.7 million of Eiffage's own funds.

For this exhibition centre dating back to 1987, Eiffage and architect Christophe Ballan, in partnership with Reims Events, wanted to raise it to the level of the biggest exhibition halls in France by developing it into a modern, comfortable and sustainable facility.

This impressive modernisation project, led by the Eiffage Construction and Eiffage Route teams, began in the summer of 2019 with the construction of a new 6,700 m2 Hall followed by the complete renovation of the old 4,200 m2 Hall 1, bringing the exhibition centre's total surface area to 23,000 m2.

Entirely requalified, environmentally sustainable facilities.

The new Hall 2, which is modular and naturally lit, can be divided into two separate 3,400 m2 rooms thanks to its movable wall. Consisting of 50 panels each weighing more than 500 kg, this wall attenuates sound transmission between the rooms by 40 decibels.

Hall 1 has been completely renovated by reinforcing its structure, improving its heat insulation and acoustic comfort and installing completely new lighting (70 LED projectors).

Between these two halls, an 800 m2 glazed pavilion welcomes visitors and opens onto a wooded patio, bringing light and nature into the exhibition centre.

Key figures:

10,380 hours of social integration - In operation, 5% of the total number of working hours is reserved for social integration

Around €12 million in work entrusted to SMEs

+ 6 000m2 greenspaces created

Early in 2021, the Reims Event teams took over operation for the next 25 years. The first "Les Belles Champenoises" fair was organised in June 2021.

As the project owner of this operation, Eiffage Concessions deployed the full spectrum of its project management and coordination skills while applying the skills acquired on the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Lille.

Eiffage Concessions was therefore keen to create a highly formative tool for the Reims region for the very long term.

Eiffage Services, the multi-technical company of Eiffage Concessions, has been supporting Reims Events since 2019 on this Public Service Delegation's three projects. The Eiffage Services teams, involved since the beginning of the design phase, have drawn on their considerable expertise to maximise maintainability, durability and reliability for at least the next 25 years.

