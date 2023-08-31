CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONTENTS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
- Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
- Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
- Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
- Accounting policies
Note 1.1 - Reporting entity
Note 1.2 - Statement of compliance
Note 1.3 - Accounting policies and methods applied in the condensed interim financial statements and applicable standards
Note 1.4 - Consolidation scope
Note 1.5 - Methods used in the preparation of the interim financial statements and the effect of seasonal fluctuations
- Notes to the financial statements
Note 2.1 - Net non-current assets
Note 2.2 - Information about financial assets and liabilities
Note 2.3 - Provisions
Note 2.4 - Investments in associates
Note 2.5 - Off-balance sheet commitments
Note 2.6 - Related parties
Note 2.7 - Significant events during the six-month period
Note 2.8 - Events after the balance sheet date
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
(€ millions)
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
207,6
216,8
Right-of-use assets
13,7
4,6
Intangible assets arising from concessions
6 860,3
7 013,4
Other intangible assets
99,3
92,5
Investments in associates
71,8
73,7
Other non-current financial assets
53,1
73,0
Deferred tax assets
25,9
28,9
Total non-current assets
7 331,7
7 503,0
Current assets
Inventories
8,0
8,3
Trade and other receivables
168,2
178,5
Current tax assets
0,0
0,2
Other current assets
227,6
241,2
Cash and cash equivalents
1 080,9
1 534,6
Total current assets
1 484,7
1 962,8
TOTAL ASSETS
8 816,4
9 465,8
(€ millions)
30/06/2023
31/12/2022
Capital and reserves
Share capital
33,9
33,9
Consolidated reserves
(681,0)
(1 243,6)
Profit (loss) for the period
567,8
1 055,8
Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company
(79,3)
(153,9)
Non-controlling interests
0,4
0,4
Total equity
(78,8)
(153,5)
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
7 399,7
7 203,8
Lease liabilities
10,3
2,1
Deferred tax liabilities
0,0
0,0
Non-current provisions
310,3
316,8
Other non-current liabilities
52,4
52,7
Total non-current liabilities
7 772,6
7 575,4
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
147,6
197,9
Borrowings
46,8
927,1
Non-current borrowings due within one year
500,4
500,3
Lease debt
3,6
2,5
Current tax liability
41,7
26,1
Current provisions
61,4
62,2
Other current liabilities
321,0
327,8
Total current liabilities
1 122,6
2 043,9
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
8 816,4
9 465,8
2. Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
(€ millions)
1st half 2023
1st half 2022
Revenue of which:
1,538.3
1,492.6
- revenue from the operation of infrastructures
1,429.3
1,330.6
- revenue from direct operation of service and rest areas
24.8
17.8
- revenue from the construction of infrastructures held under concessions
84.2
144.2
Purchases and external charges
(176.8)
(218.3)
Employee benefit expenses
(112.7)
(110.8)
Taxes (other than income tax)
(139.0)
(133.7)
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
(274.2)
(243.2)
Provisions
(12.1)
(5.2)
Other operating income (expenses) from ordinary activities
7.6
1.7
Operating profit on ordinary activities
831.0
783.2
Other income (expenses) from operations
0.0
0.0
Operating profit
831.0
783.2
Income from cash and cash equivalents
15.3
2.0
Gross finance costs
(69.4)
(51.9)
Net finance costs
(54.1)
(49.9)
Other financial income (expenses)
(7.8)
(14.3)
Share of profit (loss) of associates
0.2
4.5
Income tax expense
(201.2)
(188.5)
Profit for the period from continuing operations
568.0
534.9
Profit for the period attributable to:
568.0
534.9
- Equity holders of the parent company
567.8
534.6
- Non-controlling interests
0.2
0.2
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent company
- Basic earnings per share (euros)
5.02
4.73
- Diluted earnings per share (euros)
5.02
4.73
(€ millions)
1st half 2023
1st half 2022
Profit for the period
568,0
534,9
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Actuarial gains and losses on staff benefits
3,8
Tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
(1,0)
Share of gains and losses of associates that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Translation differences
Re-measurement of derivative hedging instruments
Tax on items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Share of gains and losses of associates that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
(2,1)
38,0
Total income and expense recognised directly in equity
(2,1)
40,8
Comprehensive income for the period
566,0
575,7
Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent company
565,7
575,4
- Non-controlling interests
0,2
0,2
3. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
Condensed statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2023
Attributable
Share
Share
Financial
Other
to equity
Non-controlling
Total
(€ millions)
Reserves
holders of
capital
premium
instruments
(*)
interests
equity
the parent
company
At 01/01/2023
33.9
0.3
(185.9)
35.2
(37.4)
(153.9)
0.4
(153.5)
Share-based payments
4.8
(8.8)
(3.9)
(3.9)
Dividends
(487.2)
(487.2)
(0.2)
(487.4)
Profit for the period
567.8
567.8
0.2
568.0
Income and expense recognised
(2.1)
(2.1)
(2.1)
directly in equity
Total recognised income and
0.0
0.0
567.8
(2.1)
0.0
565.7
0.0
566.0
expenses
Changes in scope and
0.0
0.0
reclassifications
At 30/06/2023
33.9
0.3
(100.5)
33.1
(46.2)
(79.3)
0.4
(78.8)
Condensed statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022
Attributable
Share
Share
Financial
Other
to equity
Non-controlling
Total
(€ millions)
capital
premium
Reserves
instruments
(*)
holders of
interests
equity
the parent
company
At 01/01/2022
33.9
0.3
(351.5)
(18.2)
(31.2)
(366.6)
0.3
(366.2)
Share-based payments
0.8
(7.3)
(6.5)
(6.5)
Dividends
(460.1)
(460.1)
(0.2)
(460.3)
Profit for the period
534.6
534.6
0.2
534.9
Income and expense recognised
38.0
2.8
40.8
40.8
directly in equity
Total recognised income and
0.0
0.0
534.6
38.0
2.8
575.4
0.0
575.7
expenses
Changes in scope and
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
reclassifications
At 30/06/2022
33.9
0.3
(276.1)
19.8
(35.6)
(257.6)
0.4
(257.2)
- The comprehensive income in this column includes the actuarial gains and losses arising from the measurement of commitments in respect of retirement indemnities.
