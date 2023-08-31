CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029

Registered office: 36 Rue du Docteur-Schmitt, 21850 Saint-Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029

CONTENTS

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
  2. Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
  3. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
  4. Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Accounting policies

Note 1.1 - Reporting entity

Note 1.2 - Statement of compliance

Note 1.3 - Accounting policies and methods applied in the condensed interim financial statements and applicable standards

Note 1.4 - Consolidation scope

Note 1.5 - Methods used in the preparation of the interim financial statements and the effect of seasonal fluctuations

  1. Notes to the financial statements

Note 2.1 - Net non-current assets

Note 2.2 - Information about financial assets and liabilities

Note 2.3 - Provisions

Note 2.4 - Investments in associates

Note 2.5 - Off-balance sheet commitments

Note 2.6 - Related parties

Note 2.7 - Significant events during the six-month period

Note 2.8 - Events after the balance sheet date

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2023

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1. Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(€ millions)

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

207,6

216,8

Right-of-use assets

13,7

4,6

Intangible assets arising from concessions

6 860,3

7 013,4

Other intangible assets

99,3

92,5

Investments in associates

71,8

73,7

Other non-current financial assets

53,1

73,0

Deferred tax assets

25,9

28,9

Total non-current assets

7 331,7

7 503,0

Current assets

Inventories

8,0

8,3

Trade and other receivables

168,2

178,5

Current tax assets

0,0

0,2

Other current assets

227,6

241,2

Cash and cash equivalents

1 080,9

1 534,6

Total current assets

1 484,7

1 962,8

TOTAL ASSETS

8 816,4

9 465,8

(€ millions)

30/06/2023

31/12/2022

Capital and reserves

Share capital

33,9

33,9

Consolidated reserves

(681,0)

(1 243,6)

Profit (loss) for the period

567,8

1 055,8

Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company

(79,3)

(153,9)

Non-controlling interests

0,4

0,4

Total equity

(78,8)

(153,5)

Non-current liabilities

Non-current borrowings

7 399,7

7 203,8

Lease liabilities

10,3

2,1

Deferred tax liabilities

0,0

0,0

Non-current provisions

310,3

316,8

Other non-current liabilities

52,4

52,7

Total non-current liabilities

7 772,6

7 575,4

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

147,6

197,9

Borrowings

46,8

927,1

Non-current borrowings due within one year

500,4

500,3

Lease debt

3,6

2,5

Current tax liability

41,7

26,1

Current provisions

61,4

62,2

Other current liabilities

321,0

327,8

Total current liabilities

1 122,6

2 043,9

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8 816,4

9 465,8

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2023

2. Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income

(€ millions)

1st half 2023

1st half 2022

Revenue of which:

1,538.3

1,492.6

- revenue from the operation of infrastructures

1,429.3

1,330.6

- revenue from direct operation of service and rest areas

24.8

17.8

- revenue from the construction of infrastructures held under concessions

84.2

144.2

Purchases and external charges

(176.8)

(218.3)

Employee benefit expenses

(112.7)

(110.8)

Taxes (other than income tax)

(139.0)

(133.7)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(274.2)

(243.2)

Provisions

(12.1)

(5.2)

Other operating income (expenses) from ordinary activities

7.6

1.7

Operating profit on ordinary activities

831.0

783.2

Other income (expenses) from operations

0.0

0.0

Operating profit

831.0

783.2

Income from cash and cash equivalents

15.3

2.0

Gross finance costs

(69.4)

(51.9)

Net finance costs

(54.1)

(49.9)

Other financial income (expenses)

(7.8)

(14.3)

Share of profit (loss) of associates

0.2

4.5

Income tax expense

(201.2)

(188.5)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

568.0

534.9

Profit for the period attributable to:

568.0

534.9

- Equity holders of the parent company

567.8

534.6

- Non-controlling interests

0.2

0.2

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent company

- Basic earnings per share (euros)

5.02

4.73

- Diluted earnings per share (euros)

5.02

4.73

(€ millions)

1st half 2023

1st half 2022

Profit for the period

568,0

534,9

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Actuarial gains and losses on staff benefits

3,8

Tax on items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

(1,0)

Share of gains and losses of associates that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Translation differences

Re-measurement of derivative hedging instruments

Tax on items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Share of gains and losses of associates that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

(2,1)

38,0

Total income and expense recognised directly in equity

(2,1)

40,8

Comprehensive income for the period

566,0

575,7

Attributable to: - Equity holders of the parent company

565,7

575,4

- Non-controlling interests

0,2

0,2

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2023

3. Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

Condensed statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2023

Attributable

Share

Share

Financial

Other

to equity

Non-controlling

Total

(€ millions)

Reserves

holders of

capital

premium

instruments

(*)

interests

equity

the parent

company

At 01/01/2023

33.9

0.3

(185.9)

35.2

(37.4)

(153.9)

0.4

(153.5)

Share-based payments

4.8

(8.8)

(3.9)

(3.9)

Dividends

(487.2)

(487.2)

(0.2)

(487.4)

Profit for the period

567.8

567.8

0.2

568.0

Income and expense recognised

(2.1)

(2.1)

(2.1)

directly in equity

Total recognised income and

0.0

0.0

567.8

(2.1)

0.0

565.7

0.0

566.0

expenses

Changes in scope and

0.0

0.0

reclassifications

At 30/06/2023

33.9

0.3

(100.5)

33.1

(46.2)

(79.3)

0.4

(78.8)

Condensed statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022

Attributable

Share

Share

Financial

Other

to equity

Non-controlling

Total

(€ millions)

capital

premium

Reserves

instruments

(*)

holders of

interests

equity

the parent

company

At 01/01/2022

33.9

0.3

(351.5)

(18.2)

(31.2)

(366.6)

0.3

(366.2)

Share-based payments

0.8

(7.3)

(6.5)

(6.5)

Dividends

(460.1)

(460.1)

(0.2)

(460.3)

Profit for the period

534.6

534.6

0.2

534.9

Income and expense recognised

38.0

2.8

40.8

40.8

directly in equity

Total recognised income and

0.0

0.0

534.6

38.0

2.8

575.4

0.0

575.7

expenses

Changes in scope and

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

reclassifications

At 30/06/2022

33.9

0.3

(276.1)

19.8

(35.6)

(257.6)

0.4

(257.2)

  1. The comprehensive income in this column includes the actuarial gains and losses arising from the measurement of commitments in respect of retirement indemnities.

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements - 30 June 2023

