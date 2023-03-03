|
Eiffage S A : APRR Consolidated financial statements year ended 31 December 2022
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029
Registered office: 36 Rue du Docteur-Schmitt, 21850 Saint-Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029
CONTENTS
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
4
|
1.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
4
2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
5
|
3.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
7
|
4.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
8
|
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
9
|
1.
|
GENERAL INFORMATION
|
9
|
2.
|
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS
|
10
|
|
2.1.
|
Basis of preparation
|
10
|
|
2.2.
|
Basis and methods of consolidation
|
10
|
|
2.3.
|
Non-current assets
|
11
|
|
|
2.3.1 Property, plant and equipment
|
12
|
|
|
2.3.2 Intangible assets arising from concessions
|
12
|
|
|
2.3.3 Other intangible assets
|
12
|
|
2.4.
|
Borrowing costs
|
12
|
|
2.5.
|
Asset impairment
|
12
|
|
2.6.
|
Financial instruments
|
13
|
|
|
2.6.1 Financial assets and liabilities
|
13
|
|
|
2.6.2 Recognition and measurement
|
13
|
|
2.7.
|
Inventories
|
14
|
|
2.8.
|
Trade and other receivables
|
14
|
|
2.9.
|
Retirement indemnities
|
14
|
|
2.10. Provisions
|
14
|
|
|
2.10.1 Non-current provisions
|
14
|
|
|
2.10.2 Current provisions
|
15
|
|
2.11. Leasing agreements
|
15
|
|
2.12. Revenue and other income
|
15
|
|
2.13. Income tax
|
15
|
|
2.14. Dividends
|
16
|
|
2.15. Segment reporting
|
16
|
|
2.16. Basis of presentation
|
16
|
3.
|
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT
|
17
|
4.
|
SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
|
19
|
5.
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
19
|
6.
|
INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES
|
21
|
7.
|
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
|
23
|
8.
|
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
23
|
9.
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
23
|
10.
|
FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
|
24
|
11.
|
SHARE CAPITAL
|
27
|
|
|
APRR 2022 consolidated financial statements
|
2/38
13. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS PROVIDED UNDER DEFINED BENEFIT PLANS
|
|
AND LONG-TERM BENEFITS
|
29
|
14.
|
OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
31
|
15.
|
REVENUE
|
32
|
16.
|
PURCHASES AND EXTERNAL CHARGES
|
32
|
17.
|
EMPLOYEE BENEFIT EXPENSES
|
33
|
18.
|
TAXES (OTHER THAN INCOME TAX)
|
33
|
19.
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION EXPENSE
|
33
|
20.
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
|
34
|
21.
|
INCOME FROM CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
34
|
22.
|
FINANCE COSTS
|
34
|
23.
|
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
34
|
24.
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
35
|
25.
|
DIVIDEND
|
36
|
26.
|
COMMITMENTS
|
36
|
27.
|
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
|
37
|
28.
|
MANAGEMENT INDICATORS
|
38
|
29.
|
EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE
|
38
|
30.
|
FEES PAID TO THE STATUTORY AUDITORS
|
38
|
APRR 2022 consolidated financial statements
|
3/38
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(€ millions)
|
Notes
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
5
|
216.8
|
181.0
|
Right-of-use lease assets
|
5
|
4.6
|
4.8
|
Intangible assets arising from concessions
|
5
|
7,013.4
|
6,449.7
|
Other intangible assets
|
5
|
92.5
|
81.0
|
Investments in associates
|
5
|
73.7
|
14.7
|
Other non-current financial assets
|
5
|
73.0
|
60.6
|
Other non-current assets
|
5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Deferred tax assets
|
23
|
28.9
|
36.1
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
7,503.0
|
6,828.0
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
8.3
|
7.6
|
Trade and other receivables
|
7
|
178.5
|
169.2
|
Current tax assets
|
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
Other current assets
|
8
|
241.2
|
243.8
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
9
|
1,534.6
|
1,228.5
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,962.8
|
1,649.2
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
9,465.8
|
8,477.2
|
(€ millions)
|
Notes
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
Capital and reserves
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
11
|
33.9
|
33.9
|
Consolidated reserves
|
|
(1,243.6)
|
(1,333.2)
|
Profit (loss) for the year
|
|
1,055.8
|
932.8
|
Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|
|
(153.9)
|
(366.6)
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
Total equity
|
|
(153.5)
|
(366.2)
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non-current borrowings
|
10
|
7,203.8
|
7,198.6
|
Lease debt
|
10
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
23
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Non-current provisions
|
12
|
316.8
|
319.5
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
14
|
52.7
|
56.0
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
7,575.4
|
7,576.4
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
197.9
|
160.1
|
Borrowings
|
10
|
927.1
|
588.9
|
Non-current borrowings due within one year
|
10
|
500.3
|
100.0
|
Lease debt
|
10
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
Current tax liability
|
10
|
26.1
|
43.5
|
Current provisions
|
12
|
62.2
|
51.0
|
Other current liabilities
|
14
|
327.8
|
320.8
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,043.9
|
1,267.0
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
9,465.8
|
8,477.2
|
APRR 2022 consolidated financial statements
|
4/38
2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Consolidated income statement
|
(€ millions)
|
Notes
|
31/12/2022
|
31/12/2021
|
Revenue of which:
|
15
|
3,153.8
|
2,872.0
|
- revenue from the operation of infrastructures
|
|
2,818.5
|
2,569.2
|
- revenue from the construction of infrastructures held under
|
|
335.4
|
302.8
|
concessions
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases and external charges
|
16
|
(510.2)
|
(458.0)
|
Employee benefit expenses
|
17
|
(216.8)
|
(213.6)
|
Taxes (other than income tax)
|
18
|
(347.0)
|
(315.7)
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
19
|
(504.3)
|
(473.2)
|
Provisions
|
|
(31.8)
|
(48.9)
|
Other operating income (expenses) from ordinary activities
|
20
|
4.8
|
8.1
|
Operating profit on ordinary activities
|
|
1,548.5
|
1,370.6
|
Other income (expenses) from operations
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
Operating profit
|
|
1,548.5
|
1,370.6
|
Income from cash and cash equivalents
|
21
|
8.0
|
5.4
|
Gross finance costs
|
22
|
(107.1)
|
(99.9)
|
Net finance costs
|
|
(99.1)
|
(94.4)
|
Other financial income (expenses)
|
22
|
(33.6)
|
(10.4)
|
Share of profit (loss) of associates
|
|
2.9
|
(2.6)
|
Income tax expense
|
23
|
(362.5)
|
(330.1)
|
Profit for the year from continuing operations
|
|
1,056.3
|
933.2
|
Profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
1,056.3
|
933.2
|
- Equity holders of the parent company
|
|
1,055.8
|
932.8
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent company
|
|
|
|
- Basic earnings per share (euros)
|
24
|
9.34
|
8.25
|
- Diluted earnings per share (euros)
|
24
|
9.34
|
8.25
|
APRR 2022 consolidated financial statements
|
5/38
Disclaimer
Eiffage SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 13:29:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
20 058 M
21 271 M
21 271 M
|Net income 2022
|
904 M
958 M
958 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
10 415 M
11 044 M
11 044 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|11,3x
|Yield 2022
|3,35%
|
|Capitalization
|
9 910 M
10 509 M
10 509 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,01x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,97x
|Nbr of Employees
|73 500
|Free-Float
|77,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|103,95 €
|Average target price
|117,67 €
|Spread / Average Target
|13,2%