    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:44:58 2023-03-03 am EST
103.80 EUR   -0.14%
Eiffage S A : APRR Consolidated financial statements year ended 31 December 2022
PU
06:50aEiffage and NGE win, as a consortium, the contract for the construction of lot 1 of the 3rd line of the Toulouse metro
AQ
03/02Eiffage, NGE Win EUR233 Million Contract for New Metro Line in France
MT
Eiffage S A : APRR Consolidated financial statements year ended 31 December 2022

03/03/2023 | 08:30am EST
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

APRR GROUP - a French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €33,911,446.80. Dijon Trade and Companies Register no: 016 250 029

Registered office: 36 Rue du Docteur-Schmitt, 21850 Saint-Apollinaire, France - VAT no: FR 33016250029

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

1.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

4

2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

5

3.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

7

4.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

8

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

1.

GENERAL INFORMATION

9

2.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND METHODS

10

2.1.

Basis of preparation

10

2.2.

Basis and methods of consolidation

10

2.3.

Non-current assets

11

2.3.1 Property, plant and equipment

12

2.3.2 Intangible assets arising from concessions

12

2.3.3 Other intangible assets

12

2.4.

Borrowing costs

12

2.5.

Asset impairment

12

2.6.

Financial instruments

13

2.6.1 Financial assets and liabilities

13

2.6.2 Recognition and measurement

13

2.7.

Inventories

14

2.8.

Trade and other receivables

14

2.9.

Retirement indemnities

14

2.10. Provisions

14

2.10.1 Non-current provisions

14

2.10.2 Current provisions

15

2.11. Leasing agreements

15

2.12. Revenue and other income

15

2.13. Income tax

15

2.14. Dividends

16

2.15. Segment reporting

16

2.16. Basis of presentation

16

3.

FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT

17

4.

SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS

19

5.

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

19

6.

INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES

21

7.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

23

8.

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

23

9.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

23

10.

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

24

11.

SHARE CAPITAL

27

12. PROVISIONS

28

13. EMPLOYEE BENEFITS PROVIDED UNDER DEFINED BENEFIT PLANS

AND LONG-TERM BENEFITS

29

14.

OTHER CURRENT AND NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

31

15.

REVENUE

32

16.

PURCHASES AND EXTERNAL CHARGES

32

17.

EMPLOYEE BENEFIT EXPENSES

33

18.

TAXES (OTHER THAN INCOME TAX)

33

19.

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION EXPENSE

33

20.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

34

21.

INCOME FROM CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

34

22.

FINANCE COSTS

34

23.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

34

24.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

35

25.

DIVIDEND

36

26.

COMMITMENTS

36

27.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

37

28.

MANAGEMENT INDICATORS

38

29.

EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE SHEET DATE

38

30.

FEES PAID TO THE STATUTORY AUDITORS

38

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(€ millions)

Notes

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

216.8

181.0

Right-of-use lease assets

5

4.6

4.8

Intangible assets arising from concessions

5

7,013.4

6,449.7

Other intangible assets

5

92.5

81.0

Investments in associates

5

73.7

14.7

Other non-current financial assets

5

73.0

60.6

Other non-current assets

5

0.0

0.0

Deferred tax assets

23

28.9

36.1

Total non-current assets

7,503.0

6,828.0

Current assets

Inventories

8.3

7.6

Trade and other receivables

7

178.5

169.2

Current tax assets

0.2

0.0

Other current assets

8

241.2

243.8

Cash and cash equivalents

9

1,534.6

1,228.5

Total current assets

1,962.8

1,649.2

TOTAL ASSETS

9,465.8

8,477.2

(€ millions)

Notes

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Capital and reserves

Share capital

11

33.9

33.9

Consolidated reserves

(1,243.6)

(1,333.2)

Profit (loss) for the year

1,055.8

932.8

Share of equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

(153.9)

(366.6)

company

Non-controlling interests

0.4

0.3

Total equity

(153.5)

(366.2)

Non-current liabilities

Non-current borrowings

10

7,203.8

7,198.6

Lease debt

10

2.1

2.3

Deferred tax liabilities

23

0.0

0.0

Non-current provisions

12

316.8

319.5

Other non-current liabilities

14

52.7

56.0

Total non-current liabilities

7,575.4

7,576.4

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

197.9

160.1

Borrowings

10

927.1

588.9

Non-current borrowings due within one year

10

500.3

100.0

Lease debt

10

2.5

2.7

Current tax liability

10

26.1

43.5

Current provisions

12

62.2

51.0

Other current liabilities

14

327.8

320.8

Total current liabilities

2,043.9

1,267.0

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

9,465.8

8,477.2

2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AND STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Consolidated income statement

(€ millions)

Notes

31/12/2022

31/12/2021

Revenue of which:

15

3,153.8

2,872.0

- revenue from the operation of infrastructures

2,818.5

2,569.2

- revenue from the construction of infrastructures held under

335.4

302.8

concessions

Purchases and external charges

16

(510.2)

(458.0)

Employee benefit expenses

17

(216.8)

(213.6)

Taxes (other than income tax)

18

(347.0)

(315.7)

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

19

(504.3)

(473.2)

Provisions

(31.8)

(48.9)

Other operating income (expenses) from ordinary activities

20

4.8

8.1

Operating profit on ordinary activities

1,548.5

1,370.6

Other income (expenses) from operations

0.0

-

Operating profit

1,548.5

1,370.6

Income from cash and cash equivalents

21

8.0

5.4

Gross finance costs

22

(107.1)

(99.9)

Net finance costs

(99.1)

(94.4)

Other financial income (expenses)

22

(33.6)

(10.4)

Share of profit (loss) of associates

2.9

(2.6)

Income tax expense

23

(362.5)

(330.1)

Profit for the year from continuing operations

1,056.3

933.2

Profit for the year attributable to:

1,056.3

933.2

- Equity holders of the parent company

1,055.8

932.8

- Non-controlling interests

0.5

0.4

Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent company

- Basic earnings per share (euros)

24

9.34

8.25

- Diluted earnings per share (euros)

24

9.34

8.25

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 13:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
