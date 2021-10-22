Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Eiffage S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGR   FR0000130452

EIFFAGE S.A.

(FGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eiffage S A : APRR recognised on the international stage again for its commitment to the environnement

10/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

APRR continues its progress in the GRESB non-financial assessment with 10 points more than in 2020.

The GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) is a private body which every year assesses and compares the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of different companies worldwide.

It is recognised by the financial markets as the provider of standardised, validated data and is a reference in the English-speaking business community.APRR has been rated by the GRESB since 2017.

This year, APRR scored 87 out of 100, which is 10 points more than in 2020 and 48 points more than in 2017!

This score means it keeps its number two ranking in its business sector in Europe (out of seven organisations assessed) and is an opportunity for it to showcase both its commitment and its results, as regards the ecological transition, how it takes the challenges facing society into account and how adaptable its governance is.

The ESG criteria also help investors make their choices, with APRR's score giving them visibility of its CSR performance, over and beyond its financial results alone, and enhancing its attractiveness.

Disclaimer

Eiffage SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EIFFAGE S.A.
02:04aEIFFAGE S A : APRR recognised on the international stage again for its commitment to the e..
PU
10/21EIFFAGE S A : Fitch Affirms Eiffage's Rating Citing Robust Financial Position
MT
10/21EIFFAGE S A : Autoroute INFO has just celebrated 30 years on the airwaves!
PU
10/20EIFFAGE S A : Dorsalys takes part in installing a new datacenter for the Caelis Group in O..
PU
10/20EIFFAGE S A : When street art brightens up our motorways
PU
10/19EIFFAGE S A : APRR revenue and traffic for the 3rd quarter 2021
PU
10/15WIDENING THE A75 NORTH : the huge multi-task roadworks have been completed
PU
10/15EIFFAGE S A : Inauguration of the Ariane 6 launch pad
PU
10/15EIFFAGE S A : Aménagement lays the foundation stone for the school and sports complex of t..
PU
10/13EIFFAGE S A : Construction launches the work of the 1st college of Val-de-Marne targeting ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EIFFAGE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 380 M 21 371 M 21 371 M
Net income 2021 688 M 800 M 800 M
Net Debt 2021 10 269 M 11 940 M 11 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 8 721 M 10 155 M 10 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 72 700
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart EIFFAGE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Eiffage S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EIFFAGE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 87,88 €
Average target price 107,68 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoit de Ruffray Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Cassayre Chief Financial Officer
Jean Guénard Independent Director
Marie Lemarié Independent Director
Carol Xueref Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EIFFAGE S.A.11.18%10 155
VINCI12.17%61 167
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED40.24%33 914
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.83%30 643
FERROVIAL, S.A.18.67%22 956
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.85%19 492